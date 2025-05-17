Wife Ends 12-Year Marriage Because ChatGPT Analyzed Her Husband’s Coffee Grounds & Told Her He Cheated

With most people using AI technology, like ChatGPT, in their everyday lives, it has become a troubling phenomenon. With concerns that AI could potentially replace jobs, it has caused individuals to be extremely critical of how, when, and why AI is used and the long-term implications that may stem from its popularity, which seems to have manifested in one woman's life already.

A Greek woman admitted that she decided to file for divorce from her husband after ChatGPT gave her some insight into a huge secret that he was hiding from her. According to Greek City Times, the unnamed woman and her husband appeared on a morning talk show where they discussed how their marriage was put through an unexpected bump, all thanks to AI.

She ended her 12-year marriage after ChatGPT analyzed her husband's coffee grounds and told her he cheated.

The woman, married to her husband for 12 years, didn't think twice about wanting to divorce him after ChatGPT caused her to become suspicious that he was cheating. Appearing on the Greek morning talk show "To Proino," she explained that she'd turned to the AI software, asking it to interpret the coffee grounds in a photo of her husband's cup.

South_agency | Canva Pro

ChatGPT then proceeded to tell her that her husband was having an affair with a younger woman who was apparently determined to tear their family apart. Taking ChatGPT's hypothesis as facts, she immediately started to initiate divorce proceedings.

Recounting the incident, her bewildered husband explained, "She’s often into trendy things. One day, she made us Greek coffee and thought it would be fun to take pictures of the cups and have ChatGPT ‘read’ them."

ChatGPT told her that her husband was cheating with a woman whose name started with the letter 'E.'

After asking the chatbot to read her husband's coffee grounds, the results claimed that he was seeing another woman with the initial "E," and was supposedly fantasizing about her. His wife's cup, however, painted a darker picture of their marriage, claiming that he was already cheating and the "other woman" wanted to destroy their home.

"I laughed it off as nonsense," the husband recalled. "But she took it seriously. She asked me to leave, told our kids we were getting divorced, and then I got a call from a lawyer. That’s when I realized this wasn’t just a phase."

When he refused to accept the separation, his wife proceeded to serve him with divorce papers. He also pointed out that it wasn't the first time his wife had fallen under the spell of outside advice, making false allegations of infidelity.

"A few years ago, she visited an astrologer, and it took a whole year for her to accept that none of it was real," he continued. The man's lawyer has emphasized that ChatGPT's claims have zero legal standing and insisted that his client is "innocent until proven otherwise."

Most Americans have admitted that they're scared of AI.

According to a survey conducted by YouGov, the majority of Americans feel quite cautious and fearful of the increased use of AI. Fifty-four percent describe their feelings towards AI using the word 'cautious,' 49% say they are concerned, 40% are skeptical, 29% are curious, and 22% are scared.

Airam Dato-on | Pexels

Americans are more likely to believe the effects of AI on society are going to be negative (42%) rather than positive (27%), and 19% think the effect on society will be neither positive nor negative. We're already seeing a lot of the effects that AI is having, even with students in school, as many of them are using chatbots to breeze through homework assignments and write college papers.

There's nothing remotely accurate about an AI chatbot being able to make important decisions for you, including informing you that your spouse is cheating on you. If anything, it was clear that she may have already had doubts, and ChatGPT was the perfect excuse to react to accusations that her husband was cheating.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.