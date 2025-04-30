ChatGPT has become more than just a trusty homework helper and to-do list generator. Now, it’s empowering women to leave relationships that should have ended long before.

One woman credits her decision to leave her emotionally unavailable boyfriend to ChatGPT.

While Katie Moran said that she only has good things to say about her ex as a person, he was not exactly the best romantic partner. And since a therapist is expensive and nearly impossible to book nowadays, she turned to ChatGPT for coping mechanisms.

While ChatGPT was able to offer Moran some solid advice on how to deal with her relationship woes, she began to realize that she deserved much better than what she was being offered. According to Moran, Chat pointed out that most of her relationship anxieties were not typical bumps in the road couples encounter, and that her boyfriend’s absent behavior was a pattern that would only worsen over time.

“I shouldn't have been putting everything on my shoulders, and that became clear talking to chat,” she said in a TikTok video.

After long conversations with ChatGPT, she ultimately decided to end her relationship. Now, she is reminding others to believe in themselves, and to believe in ChatGPT, if they are ever having relationship doubts. She is not the only one who has relied on AI to point out the faults in her relationship, either.

Others shared how ChatGPT was able to detect the red flags in their relationships.

“Chat told me that I needed to take my best friend of 40 years out of my inner circle because she’s jealous of me and I don’t need that in my life right now,” one TikTok user commented. “Chat straight called his [my partner’s] statements as verbal abuse line for line. It was what I needed to hear,” another user wrote. “Chat is genius! I keep saying, if I meet a man that I don’t have to run to chat for advice ... he’s the one,” another shared.

A growing number of people are relying on ChatGPT for mental health support, with many even turning to it to navigate relationship advice, per research from OM1.

While many people admire ChatGPT’s quick, conversational style, which makes them feel like they are talking to a close friend, mental health experts view it as a sign of how urgently we need more accessible mental health support. “The rise of AI ‘pocket therapists’ for mental health support isn’t just a tech trend — it’s a wake-up call for our industry,” Carl Marci, Chief Clinical Officer and Managing Director of Mental Health and Neuroscience at OM1, revealed. “We face a major supply and demand mismatch in mental health care that AI can help resolve.” Still, one in three Americans lives in an area where there is a shortage of mental health workers.

Until we start improving mental health support, we will continue to have nightly therapy sessions with ChatGPT, which is currently saving us from our toxic relationships!

