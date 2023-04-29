I’m not going to lie; beautiful women have a way easier time in the cutthroat dating scene than us mere mortals.

But just because the game is rigged in their favor doesn’t mean they always win.

It is possible to end up being permanently single even with the looks of Kylie Jenner.

If you are doing any of the following, don’t be surprised if he ends up running despite your great looks because these are the things that turn guys off the most.

Here are 13 things that will drive him away, no matter how pretty you are:

1. Being a negative talker

Do you know how some people just seem to have a permanent rain cloud over their heads? Yeah, negativity and depression are contagious. No one wants to feel bad while dating someone, and even the most positive person will eventually get dragged down by Negative Nancy friends. If you’re constantly depressed, whining, and complaining, then don’t be surprised if he bolts.

2. Not bathing

If you want people to come close to you, you will need to bathe. Not bathing means you’ll smell like death, and no one wants to make out with someone who smells like roadkill.

3. Being overly aggressive and angry

There are a lot of angry women out there who have been screwed over one too many times, and unfortunately, a lot of those ladies will continue to go on dates with men even when they are boiling with rage. If a guy sees this, they usually will run the other way because they think that the woman in question may be unstable.

You simply can’t have a healthy relationship with a member of a gender that you hate, or a member of a gender you’re bitter towards. If you’re that angry, it may be time to stop dating.

4. Talking about your ex

You know how you hate hearing about his ex? Yes, it’s not much different for men, either. It’s a sign that he’s still on your mind and that this guy’s a rebound, and no one wants that.

5. Diva behavior

A common thread among guys I talk to is the disgust they have for the saying, “If you can’t handle me at my worst, you don’t deserve me at my best.” If you think tantrums, demands, stirring up drama, and making a scene are acceptable, this is probably why you’re single.

Don’t treat others in a way that you wouldn’t want to be treated. And if you are the type to make a scene if you don’t get what you want, you might need to take a break from dating and look at yourself.

6. Being an Instagram-obsessed social media fiend

Nothing makes guys back away faster than seeing a woman who is more interested in “looking cool” online and in person than actually enjoying life. Doing this makes him think that he’s just another Instagram prop, and makes you look really shallow. Not a good look!

7. Having no motivation to do anything, try anything out, or discover anything

Most women will regularly admit that they want a guy who has a booming career, is driven, and has a rich life to offer. Why wouldn’t guys want something similar? If you don’t want to do anything, then chances are that you’re not going to be able to contribute anything to a relationship, and that usually will register as a “leech” to most men. Most men want a partner, not a pet.

8. Using the baby voice, or purposefully sounding cutesy

Yeah, surprise, most guys hate that. It’s annoying, doesn’t sound sexy at all, and is one of the many things that turn guys off.

9. Desperation

Desperation is something people can smell from a distance, and it’s something that drives away everyone. The worst part is that you really can’t hide it, either. I know it’s hard to not be desperate and try to date, but you have to walk away if you feel desperation creeping in.

10. Playing dumb, or actually being dumb

Most guys do not want to date a girl who is dumb as a brick or pretends to be dumb. The only guys who go after girls who “play dumb” are the ones who have insecurity issues, control issues, or narcissistic personalities. Don’t do this to yourself — show your intelligence!

11. Smoking

You’d be shocked at how many guys just will not date a smoker. It’s gone from a turn-on to things that turn guys off and it’s easy to see why. It smells funky, makes your breath foul, and also shows that you have a disregard for your health.

12. Insecurity

Insecurity is something that will end up eating up good relationships in many cases. If you can’t handle your insecurities, you may want to wait until you get that sorted out before your date. Otherwise, the dating scene will end up chewing you up and spitting you out.

13. Hiding who you are

Dating is all about trying to make a connection. If a guy realizes that you aren’t honest about who you are, then he will feel betrayed. It’s basically lying about who you are, and frankly, doing this is a good way to wreck your chances at a good relationship.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, New Theory Magazine, and others.