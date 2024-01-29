The Tattoo Jinx & 3 More Reasons To Avoid Getting Inked For Your Partner

Two reasons to avoid ink that you might have imagined...and one you definitely did not.
By Ronald Bavero
Written on Jan 29, 2024
Since the dawn of time, people in relationships have memorialized their love and commitment to each other by getting individual or couple tattoos. But when relationships end, former lovers often have tattoo regret, which causes them to say, "What was I inking?" and more to the point, "How do I get rid of this” now unwanted piece of people's art?
According to some recent estimates, over 20% of the adult population in the United States (100 million Americans) have one or more tattoos.
Among people in the 25 to 35 age group, the percentage jumps to 45%. The latest estimate is that Americans spend 1.65 billion dollars a year on tattoos. However, many tattooed people soon come to regret their decision to ink.
Over 25% of the population who have tattoos want them removed, with a correspondingly higher percentage for Millennials. Dr Paul Friedman, a spokesman for the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, says that his medical specialty performed 85,000 tattoo removals in 2017, the latest data available.
However, this figure does not include the thousands of tattoos painted over or removed by other medical workers and tattoo artists. One particular subset of those wishing to remove or obliterate their tattoos are spouses, couples, and intimate partners who, at one point in their lives, thought it was a wonderful idea to paint their undying devotion to each other in body ink.
Four compelling reasons to think twice before getting a tattoo to commemorate your love
1. You might break up
Take, for example, the comedian Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live fame.
Pete, a living billboard of tattoos, has paid homage to everyone from Hillary Clinton to Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Winnie the Pooh to virtually every girlfriend he has had during the past few years.
In 2018, Davidson began dating the singer Ariana Grande. Almost immediately, Pete took off for the tattoo parlor and had several tattoos inked to celebrate their relationship, including "bunny ears" on his neck and the phrase "Mille tendresse" (a thousand tendernesses) across his back, which matched the phrase Ariana had inked on her back.
Ironically, Pete's tattoo artist even tried to dissuade Davidson by saying, "Hey, dude, let's just stop with the girlfriend tats until after she's your wife." The tattoo artist proved prescient when the Davidson/Grande relationship imploded after three weeks. Shortly after, the bunny ears were filled in and became a black heart. Additionally, the "thousand tendernesses" were scrubbed from his back.
As for Ariana, she had her tattoo of Pete's name on her hand-painted over with — wait for it — a black heart so that they both continue to have matching tattoos even though they tried to get rid of them.
Given this experience, you would think that Pete would have learned. But no! Once he started dating Kim Kardashian, he decided to memorialize their love in ink. Since tattoos can be removed. Pete decided to do something really special for Kim. He had her name, "Kim", branded on his chest with a hot iron so he would not be able to get rid of it or cover it up. As we know, Kim and Pete are now history but "her brand" will live on forever.
Pete is not the only one to have a couple of tattoo regrets.
Angelina Jolie had her fifth husband's name, "Billy Bob," tattooed on her arm. When they divorced, Angelina had his name removed and covered up with the dates and birth locations of her six children. Well, at least she will remember to send the kids a birthday card.
Other celebrities with a couple of tattoo regrets include Iggy Azalea, Mariah Carey, Heidi Klum, Charley Sheen, and Johnny Depp. Some celebrities had to get rid of several tattoos. For example, Eva Longoria, formerly married to the basketball star, Tony Parker, had his name, jersey number, and wedding date removed from various parts of her body.
2. You might mess it up
Tattoos of wedding dates seem to be a particularly favorite way to memorialize eternal love, especially if done in Roman numerals. Kaley Cuoco and her former husband, Ryan Sweeting got matching Roman numeral wedding date tattoos, which had to be removed after the divorce. Kaley ended up covering the numerals with the tattoo of an enormous moth. Why a moth? Kalay explained that she needed something big enough to cover the giant numerals, and the moth wings did the trick.
However, if you use numbers, be sure you get them right. A wife recently revealed on TikTok that she and her husband decided to get tattoos to commemorate their wedding anniversary. She elected to have the initial "A" (the first letter of the husband's name) tattooed on her ring finger. Okay, not much can go wrong with the letter "A."
Now, the husband was supposed to get the date of their wedding, January 1, 2019, tattooed on his arm. Instead, he ended up with the number 11,919. Expressing her regret over his tattoo, she explained "I knew I should have googled it for him." Hundreds of TikTok viewers later commented on the failed Roman numeral tattoo with stories of similar mistakes, as well as suggestions that such tattoos jinx the relationship.
3. You might jinx it
There may be something to the notion that tattoos can cause a rift in the marriage.
The actor, Sylvester Stallone, and his wife of twenty-five years, Jennifer Flavin, got into an argument over a tattoo. Years ago, Stallone had his wife's beautiful face tattooed on his right bicep. However, Stallone, who loves dogs, including "Butkus," the Bull Mastiff from his Rocky movies, had Flavin's face painted over with a new tattoo of his recently acquired Rottweiler.
Jennifer responded by filing for divorce a few days later. Several months later, Jennifer called off the divorce, and the couple is still together, no word yet on what happened to the Rottweiler.
4. Your ink might make you sick
Finally, I end with another type of possible “tattoo regret”. Recently a new study conducted by researchers from the State University of New York at Binghamton found that almost half of all of the inks used in tattoos in the United States may contain cancer-causing chemicals.
A lead scientist, John Swierk, sounded the warning bell when he noted no dye manufacturers make pigment specific for tattoo ink. Rather, the ink used in many tattoos contains the same pigment found in paint and textiles. Since tattoos are regulated by the cosmetic industry their ingredients do not come under the scrutiny of the Food and Drug Administration. However, the European Union recently issued a ban on two commonly used blue and green inks. Certainly, this is a concern worth noting and watching as more research is done.
It appears that millions of Americans, including couples who are married or intend to marry, will continue this fascination with tattoos.
Some will live happily ever after, and many may experience tattoo regret, especially when the relationship ends, and you are left with that reminder of the other person. Far be it from me to suggest how people should or should not celebrate their relationships, even though many of them have made their way to my law office.
So, in conclusion, “think before you ink.”
Ronald Bavero is a divorce attorney, legal educator, and author of the critically acclaimed, five-star book, “An Elephant Doesn’t Marry A Giraffe – Everything I Learned As A Divorce Attorney.” He also maintains a website of information and valuable articles about the process of divorce and separation.
This article was originally published at Divorced Ever After. Reprinted with permission from the author.