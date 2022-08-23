Sylvester Stallone Covers Up Tattoo Of Wife’s Face After She Snubs Him In Instagram Post Amid Separation Rumors

After 25 years of marriage, it would appear that Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, are on thin ice after some posts from the pair are leading people to believe that they’ve gone their separate ways.

Stallone’s publicist is trying to cover the “Rocky” actor’s tracks, but it all seems too little too late after the mother of their three daughters deliberately took a jab at her long-time husband.

Are Sylvester Stallone and his wife separated?

The longtime couple have not addressed their relationship but seem to be distancing themselves from one another online.

The 76-year-old actor sported a tattoo of his wife’s face on his right shoulder as recently as August 8th, 2022, on his Instagram page, but has since been photographed getting a cover-up on his tattoo artist’s page.

Now resting on his right shoulder is a tattoo of Butkus, Rocky's pet bull mastiff from the hit movies.

Instagram

Catching wind of all the rumors that have been circulating surrounding the pair, Stallone’s publicist ensured people that nothing was wrong with the A-list couple’s marriage, claiming that it was all a misunderstanding over a botched refresh of his wife’s portrait on his arm.

“Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable,” said Michelle Bega, Stallone’s publicist, to Daily Mail. “As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus.”

She continued, adding that “Mr. Stallone loves his family” and that they’re all currently filming a reality TV show that will debut on Paramount+.

Flavin appeared to snub Stallone in a recent Instagram post.

Three days after Stallone was last seen rocking the tattoo of his wife on his right arm, the actor's 54-year-old wife made a post on Instagram that many people believed took a shot at her husband.

The model mother of her and Stallone’s three daughters, Sistine Stallone, 24, Scarlet Stallone, 20, and Sophia Stallone, 25, posted a photo where she posed with all of them and excluded her husband in both the caption and the photo itself.

“These girls are my priority, nothing else matters,” read the caption. “The 4 of us forever.”

Many people believed that the exclusion of Sylvester and the caption reading four instead of five meant that she was purposely leaving him out.

If the rumors are to be believed, this would be the end of Sylvester’s third and strongest marriage.

The couple recently celebrated their 25th anniversary in May, where they both made posts on Instagram to mark the occasion.

“Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife,” he wrote. “There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25!”

Flavin made a post of her own to celebrate, but has since deleted it and unfollowed her husband on Instagram.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.