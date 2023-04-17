Girl Gets Her Boyfriend's Face Tattooed On Her Neck Because 'When You Love Somebody You'll Do Anything'

While getting a tattoo of your significant other's face and/or name is not a very encouraged endeavor, it didn't stop one woman from showing off the love she has for her boyfriend in the form of a tattoo of him.

In a TikTok video, Amina, who is dating Franky Venegas, a member of the social media and rap duo, Island Boys, admitted that she decided to get a tattoo of Venegas, which immediately sparked criticism from viewers.

She revealed that she had gotten her boyfriend's face tattooed on her neck.

In the video, Amina and Venegas were responding to a comment they had gotten about whether or not she truly did have a tattoo of her boyfriend's face on her neck.

"I very much got his face [tattooed] on my neck," she said, showing off the design on the side of her neck, which is partially hidden by her hair. "It was my idea."

Apart from the tattoo of Venegas' face, Amina said that she also has his name on her body, and those are the only two tattoos that she has in total. "I think it's so fire because why not? When you love somebody, you'll literally just do anything."

Venegas seemed happy about having tattoos dedicated to him on his girlfriend's body, claiming that she's "so real" for getting them done, before giving her a kiss on the cheek and saying that he loved her.

While getting tattoos dedicated to your significant other can be a cute idea in theory, according to a 2018 article from The Conversation, a laser clinic stated that the names of ex-lovers were the most requested removals at the clinic.

Out of all the tattoos that are considered unlucky, according to Bustle, a tattoo of your partner's name is at the top of the list. The "curse of the name tattoo," which is referenced in the article, claimed that breakups happen to around 80% of people who get their partner's name tattooed on their bodies.

In an interview with Elite Daily, clinical and behavioral psychologist, Dr. Joshua Klapow explained that if people want to get tattoos dedicated to their partners, or even matching tattoos, they should be meaningful in some way.

"If it's not an impulsive decision, partners getting matching tattoos is a sign that they care deeply enough about one another to literally alter the way they look," Klapow said. "Love takes time, and [getting] the matching tattoo early on is a time stamp of their thoughts and feelings at that moment. They may be very much in love today, but may not be a year from now."

In the comments section, people criticized Amina's decision to get such a defining tattoo of her boyfriend.

"Laser tattoo removal on your neck will be extremely painful. Start saving up now because a month from now the regret will sink in," one TikTok user wrote.

A second user seemed to agree, writing, "Show me this video after two years," while another user added, "Good luck with that."

"Until you're not together anymore," a fourth user chimed in.

While spontaneous tattoos can be fun, and are sometimes the best memories to look back on, you should definitely think twice about having a permanent reminder of your partner on your body, especially if the relationship doesn't end up working out.

