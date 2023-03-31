Pete Davidson Is Tired Of Us Talking About His Love Life—He Says It's Not That 'Crazy' & Honestly, He's Right

Pete Davidson has a star-studded romantic history. From Ariana Grande to Kim Kardashian to Emily Ratajkowski, Davidson has been dubbed the ultimate rebound. He's the boy you date after a major break-up, the charismatic and charming guy you can have a good time with before settling down with someone else.

But he's also just a man in his 20s experiencing a healthy level of romance without being tied down for too long. He's in a stage of life in which being a serial dater is normal if not expected. But under the glare of the public eye, Davidson's dating life is often demonized—something he's had enough of.

Pete Davidson is done with his love life being part of the public discourse.

Davidson, 29, opened up about all facets of his life on the Real Ones podcast with Jon Bernthal, including the public scrutiny surrounding his love life.

Many jokes have been made about his dating life, which highlights the lack of control Davidson and the women he dates have over the narrative surrounding their romances.

It’s important to note, however, that for all the ways Davidson is framed in the discourse, he still holds a significant amount of male privilege, which means he’s not sl-t shamed in the same way his female counterparts are. But, Davidson certainly feels that the criticism leveled against him is unjustified.

Davidson has dated 12 people in the past decade, which he believes isn’t 'that crazy' of a number.

“I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting,” Davidson said. “I’ve been in show business for like half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

Also to Bernthal, Davidson added, “I’m very grateful… I love the lessons I was taught, the people I’ve met.”

“I’m not mad at anyone,” he continued. “I don’t hold anything on anyone. I think everyone’s just trying their best.” He did say that he found the backlash against his dating life “confusing.”

The creators of many memes on social media might disagree. Sure, dating 10 people in 12 years isn't groundbreaking — though the average number of sexual partners most men have in a lifetime is around six — but when most of those 10 people are some of the most famous women in the world, heads are bound to turn.

But, Davidson is making a strong statement about a reality faced by many women — and, clearly, some men — should a person be reduced to their romantic liaisons? Of course not.

All while appearing on one of the most popular TV shows in the US and creating and starring in numerous successful films Davidson was more often in the news for his dating life than for his creative endeavors. The actor has been attempting to break down stigmas about mental illness and trauma recovery but most of the think pieces written about him center around why he is an eligible bachelor for single women.

Davidson is currently dating Chase Sui Wonders, 26, who he met on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies, which was released in March 2022. Davidson acknowledged that the public conversation around his love life is heightened, as his relationship is “all anyone [will] talk about.”

He stated in the interview that he felt “so small and sh–y” being called out for his vulnerabilities, whether he’s talking about his dad, who died in 9/11, or discussing who he’s dating.

The demeaning feeling this scrutiny creates is something that has been called out by several female stars in Davidson's time — namely Taylor Swift and Davidson's own ex Ariana Grande.

So, how does Davidson plan to overcome the assumptions about his dating life? “The struggle, or what I’m dealing with, and getting better at, is you’ve got to just let people talk until you get to, and your moment will come, and it’s about patience, which is something I’m not good at,” he says.

But, perhaps it's not on Davidson to shut down the conversation.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.