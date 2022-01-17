101 Songs About Missing Someone You Love (So You’ll Feel Less Alone)

Even in the worst of times, music can help us get through — and songs about missing someone can help you express exactly what you've been feeling.

It’s completely natural to feel lonely, and music from your favorite artists makes you feel like someone out there gets you. Whether it's a Spotify playlist or an old record, these songs help you remember that you're truly not alone and you won’t be missing your friends and loved ones forever.

Things will get better, and as you do your best to stay positive in these terribly confusing times, listening to music like this will let you feel less alone when you're missing those closest to you.

101 Best Songs About Missing Someone You Love

1. “How Can I Help You Say Goodbye” by Patty Loveless

The narrator of the song gets help from her mother as she deals with the loss of a friendship.

"Mama whispered softly / Time will ease your pain

Life's about changing, nothing ever stays the same

And she said, 'How can I help you to say goodbye / It's OK to hurt, and it's OK to cry

Come, let me hold you and I will try / How can I help you to say goodbye'"

2. “Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd

This song is about a friend who chose to join a war, and pondering their different life choices.

"How I wish, how I wish you were here

We're just two lost souls / Swimming in a fish bowl

Year after year

Running over the same old ground / What have we found?

The same old fears / Wish you were here"

3. “Younger” by Ruel

When a childhood friendship ends, it's incredibly painful. But it's a reminder that sometimes, people drift apart — and that's totally normal.

" Tryna get in touch with you / I don't know where you've been

Have a conversation / But you'll never let me in"

4. “Everglow” by Coldplay

People can bring out different sides to you, and missing the person you used to be when around someone is so painful.

"Like a lion you ran / A goddess you rolled

Like an eagle you circle / In perfect purple

So how come things move on? How come cars don't slow?

When it feels like the end of my world / When I should, but I can't, let you go?"

5. “This Used To Be My Playground” by Madonna

Losing a friend to distance or a falling out can leave you with an empty space in your heart.

"Don't look back / Keep your head held high

Don't ask them why because life is short

And before you know / You're feeling old and your heart is breaking

Don't hold on to the past / Well, that's too much to ask"

6. “I Don't Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith

When you miss someone so much that even just the time you spend away from them when you're asleep hurts.

"Don't want to close my eyes

I don't want to fall asleep / 'Cause I'd miss you, babe

And I don't want to miss a thing"

7. “Goodbye My Lover” by James Blunt

James Blunt captures how it feels to be deeply in love with someone who no longer wants to be with you.

"It may be over / but it won't stop there

I am here for you / if you'd only care"

8. “This is Your Song” by Ronan Keating

For when you want to remember your childhood best friend and reminisce about a simpler time.

"You were our friend / Walk with you 'til the end

And one day we'll all sing along / 'Cause this is your song"

9. “Old Friends” by Jasmine Thompson

When you haven't seen your friends in a while, just think back to all the good times.

"I miss the good times we had / Now I don't know who's got my back

And somebody told me to light up every room (To light up)

Make them remember you (Make them remember you)

But nobody here knows what I'm going through / No, they never do"

10. “Say the Same” by Hoobastank

When you need a break from a friendship, everyone handles the difficulty in a different way. It's perfectly normal to need space.

"So goodbye, my friend / Until we meet again

Some other day / I know so much will change

But looking back I can say / I wouldn't change a day"

11. “I Lost a Friend” by FINNEAS

For those struggling with the “what could have been” of 2020, play this song by Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas O'Connell.

"I know I'll be alright / But I'm not tonight

I'll be lying awake counting all the mistakes I've made

Replaying fights / I know I'll be alright / But I'm not tonight

I lost a friend, I lost a friend"

Country Songs About Missing Someone

12. “Gosh, I Miss You All the Time” by Jim & Jesse

Going through all the little things that remind you of an ex is heartbreaking, but such a relatable feeling.

"When old friends get together / In any kind of weather

I feel like I'm left behind / I miss your arms a stealing

Around me so appealing / Gosh, I miss you all the time"

13. "I’m Already There (Message From Home)" by Lonestar

This song is about the struggles of having a spouse and co-parent in the armed forces.

"Wish I was in your arms / Lying right there beside you

But I know that I'll be in your dreams tonight

And I'll gently kiss your lips / Touch you with my fingertips

So turn out the light and close your eyes"

14. “Downtown's Dead” by Sam Hunt

An ex can turn into a ghost after your relationship ends, and continue to haunt you.

"Downtown's dead without you

Girls walk by and friends say hi

Then Friday night it might as well be just another

Tuesday night without you"

15. “Need You Now” by Lady Antebellum

When you want to get back together, you may have the urge to call on your ex in the early morning hours.

"It's a quarter after one / I'm a little drunk

And I need you now

Said I wouldn't call / But I lost all control

And I need you now

And I don't know how I can do without / I just need you now"

16. “I Almost Do” by Taylor Swift

Can you let go of someone when your lives were so intertwined? You have to start over on some level and try to move forward.

"And I just wanna tell you / It takes everything in me not to call you

And I wish I could run to you / And I hope you know that every time I don't

I almost do / I almost do"

17. “Make You Miss Me” by Sam Hunt

Another Sam Hunt song, this one is catchy and not too slow. And it's all about preparing for the end of a relationship.

"You're cold and hot / You burn out like a match

Keep the slip knot and the strings you attach

You think it's easy, but that's a lie / The only reason that you're good at goodbye is

Every boy you ever met, was too easy to forget / Well, I ain't going out like that"

18. “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts

This cover of the 2003 country song by Mark Willis is a reminder that the "what ifs" of a failed relationship can be the most painful part of missing someone.

"It's hard to deal with the pain of losing you everywhere I go / But I'm doing it

It's hard to force that smile when I see our old friends / And I'm alone"

19. “I See You” by Luke Bryan

Everyone who doesn’t do rebounds can certainly relate to this.

" I can't go anywhere / I can't do anything

No, I can't close my eyes / without you in my dreams

You won't leave me alone / even though I know you're gone

I look around for someone new / but I see you"

20. “The Song We Used To Make Love To” by Carrie Underwood

Talk about the perfect country heartbreak song! Luckily, this one is empowering and upbeat.

"That song that we used to make love to / It kills me, heals me, gets me, thrills me

I know, I shouldn't say it / But I just wanna play it

That song that we made love to"

21. “I Will Miss You When You Go” by Johnny Cash

Sometimes, there's nothing you can do to stop someone from walking away.

"In my heart you will remain / But it just won't be the same

I will miss a million things that make you, dear / Your lovely ways make you so sweet

I prayed the angels fair will keep / Youe happiness, so you'll be blessed just as you deserve to be"

22. "Homesick” by Kane Brown

No, you're not the only one in love with Kane Brown’s voice in this song about missing those you love who are at home.

"That all I wanna do is / Be alone with your brown eyes, all tangled up

Just holding onto you tonight until the mornin' / Baby, that's the damn truth

If home is where the heart is / I'm homesick for you"

23. “Missing You” by Brooks & Dunn

Even if you aren’t a country fan, you've probably heard this song and applied it to your own life.

"I hear your name in certain circles / And it always makes me smile

I spend my time thinking about you / And it's almost driving me wild

And there's a heart that's breaking / Down this long distance line tonight"

24. “Every Light in the House" by Trace Adkins

When you miss someone so much that you prepare for their return, whenever that may be.

"I told you I'd leave a light on

In case you ever wanted to come back home

You smiled and said you appreciate the gesture

I took your every word to heart / 'Cause I can't stand us being apart

And just to show how much I really miss ya"

25. “You Were Mine" by The Chicks

There's nothing quite like the pain of losing someone you love to another person, especially when you're still in love with them.

"Sometimes I wake up crying at night / And sometimes I scream out your name

What right does she have to take your heart away / When for so long, you were mine?"

R&B Songs About Missing Someone

26. “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” by Soulja Boy feat. Sammie

When you want to be with someone you can’t be with at the moment, a phone call can always heal you a little bit.

"You can be my Bonnie, I can be your Clyde

You could be my wife, text me, call me

I need you in my life, yeah all day, every day I need ya

And every time I see ya my feelings get deeper

I miss ya, I miss ya, I really wanna kiss you but I can't"

27. “Missing You” by Trey Songz

All the things you miss about your ex come to the surface, and you're left wondering where they are now.

"And I wanna erase / But I can't stop seein' your face

And every girl I try to replace you with / Why can't I get over it?

Simply 'cause I can't"

28. "Missing You" by Diana Ross

You can't always figure out why a relationship ended, leaving you missing your ex.

"Just to see you smile / Made my heart fill with joy

I'll still recall / All those dreams we shared together

Where did you run to, boy? I'm missing you"

29. “Miss You Much” by Janet Jackson

What do you do after a breakup? Feeling lost and in denial is the first normal step.

"I brought you here

To tell the world

I miss you"

30. “How I Miss You Baby” by Bobby Womack

You may regret the end of your relationship and miss how things used to be.

"I find myself calling out your name / In the middle of the night

And I still hear you saying, darling / No, no, two wrongs don't make it right"

31. “Miss You” by Aaliyah

At the end of high school, we may say goodbye to our sweetheart romance. And it can be traumatic because you've grown up together.

"It's been too long and I'm lost without you / What am I gonna do?

Said I been needin' you, wantin' you / Wonderin' if you're the same and who's been with you

Is your heart still mine? I wanna cry sometimes

I miss you"

32. “Officially Missing You” by Tamia

Eventually, you'll need to face the reality of your breakup. Until then, you're going to miss your love.

"And today I'm officially missing you / I thought that from this heartache

I could escape / But I fronted long enough to know

There ain't no way / And today

I'm officially missing you"

33. “How Come You Don't Call Me" by Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys perfectly describes the pain of being ghosted by someone you care about.

"All I wanna know is baby

If what we had was good

How come you don't call me

Anymore?"

34. “Burn” by Usher

Trying to move on from someone you still love is a tricky business.

"Deep down, you know it's best for yourself, but you

Hate the thought of her being with someone else

But you know that it's over / We knew it was through

Let it burn, let it burn, gotta let it burn"

35. “So Sick” by Ne-Yo

You may have been in your feels for days or weeks, but eventually, you're done with the crying.

"And I'm so sick of love songs / So tired of tears

So done with wishing / You were still here

Said, I'm so sick of love songs / So sad and slow

So why can't I turn off the radio?"

36. “Un-Break My Heart” by Toni Braxton

When you need a good cry, this sad melody in a beautiful heartbreak song will help you let it all out.

"Take back that sad word goodbye / Bring back the joy to my life

Don't leave me here with these tears / Come and kiss this pain away

I can't forget the day you left / Time is so unkind

And life is so cruel without you here beside me"

37. “I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston

This iconic song describes the pain of leaving someone even though you still love them.

"If I should stay

I would only be in your way

So I'll go, but I know

I'll think of you every step of the way"

38. “Before You Walk Out of My Life” by Monica

Even if you've broken someone's heart, you could still want them in your life.

"Well, I never meant to cause you no pain / I just wanna go back to being the same

And I only wanna make things right / Before you walk out of my life"

39. “Stay” by Rihanna

When you realize you'll miss someone before they're even gone.

"Not really sure how to feel about it / Something in the way you move

Makes me feel like I can't live without you

It takes me all the way / I want you to stay"

40. “We Belong Together" by Mariah Carey

This Mariah Carey ballad perfectly describes losing a part of yourself with someone else's absence.

"I only think of you on two occasions

That's day and night

I'd go for broke if I could be with you

Only you can make it right, make it right, make it right"

41. “Can't Let Go” by Anthony Hamilton

Sometimes you can't help but miss someone even if you know they might not be "the one" for you.

"No matter what the people say / I'm gonna love you anyway

You are my life / I can't let go"

Songs About Missing Someone Who Passed Away

42. "See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth

Written when actor Paul Walker passed away, this song was featured in the last Fast and Furious movie.

"How can we not talk about family / When family's all that we got?

Everything I went through / You were standing there by my side

And now you gon' be with me for the last ride"

43. "Goodbye’s (The Saddest Word)" by Celine Dion

This song is about losing a mother, as well as the fear of losing a mom.

"And I know / A love so complete

Someday must leave / Must say goodbye'"

44. “Til It Happens To You” by Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga dedicated this song to survivors of sexual assault, but the words are poignant for those dealing with the grief of loss.

"'Til your world burns and crashes

'Til you're at the end / The end of your rope

'Til you're standing in my shoes / I don't wanna hear nothing from you

From you, from you / 'Cause you don't know"

45. “Slipped Away” by Avril Lavigne

While on tour, Lavigne's grandfather passed away. She wrote this song as a result, dedicating it to him.

"I didn't get around to kiss you / goodbye on the hand

I wish that I could see you again / I know that I can't

I hope you can hear me / 'cause I remember it clearly

The day you slipped away / Was the day I found it won't be the same"

46. “Fire and Rain” by James Taylor

The sudden shock of losing a friend is one of the most heartbreaking situations to be in.

"I've seen fire and I've seen rain / I've seen sunny days that I thought would never end

I've seen lonely times when I could not find a friend / But I always thought that I'd see you again"

47. “Brendan’s Death Song” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Rationalizing death after a loved one passes is a natural step in trying to heal and move on.

"Like I said, you know I'm almost dead / You know I'm almost gone

And when the drummer drums / He's gonna to play my song to carry me along

Like I said, you know I'm almost dead / You know I'm almost gone

And when the boatman comes to ferry me away to where we all belong"

48. “In Loving Memory” by After Bridge

It's never easy to accept the passing of a loved one, no matter your age. But you'll always carry your memory with you.

"Thanks for all you've done / I've missed you for so long

I can't believe you're gone and / You still live in me

I feel you in the wind / You guide me constantly"

49. “Save a Place for Me” by Matthew West

Wanting to be with your other half is normal, and what else is there to do when they pass?

"I have asked the questions why / But I guess the answer's for another time

So instead I'll pray with every tear / And be thankful for the time I had you here"

50. “Jealous of the Angels” by Donna Taggart

Trying to figure out where loved ones go and how to be without them is just one part of grief.

"There will be another angel / Around the throne tonight

Your love lives on inside of me / And I will hold on tight

It's not my place to question / Only God knows why

I'm just jealous of the angels / Around the throne tonight"

51. “Sissy’s Song” by Alan Jackson

This song is about questioning your faith and trying to deal with losing a sibling.

"Loved ones she left behind / Just tryin' to survive

And understand the why / Feelin' so lost inside

Anger shot straight at God / Then askin' for His love

Empty with disbelief / Just hopin' that maybe"

52. “Drink a Beer” by Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan wrote this song after losing both of his siblings in tragedies.

"So I'm gonna sit right here / On the edge of this pier

Then watch the sunset disappear / And drink a beer"

53. “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” by Justin Moore

Looking back on all the people you lost by the time you're an adult is a surreal experience.

"I'd find my long lost cousin John / The one we left back in Vietnam

Show him a picture of his daughter now / She's a doctor and he'd be proud"

54. “Hear You Me” by Jimmy Eat World

It’s hard to not think about what you could have done differently after losing someone you love.

"So what would you think of me now? / So lucky, so strong, so proud

I never said thank you for that / Now I'll never have a chance"

55. “Even in Death” by Evanescence

Even after your loved one is gone, they remain with you long after.

"I will stay forever here with you / My love

The softly spoken words you gave me / Even in death our love goes on"

Songs About Wating For Someone You Miss

56. “A Thousand Years“ by Christina Perri

Would you wait for "the one," even if you spent your life finding the right person?

"Heart beats fast / Colors and promises

How to be brave? How can I love when I'm afraid to fall?

But watching you stand alone / All of my doubt suddenly goes away somehow"

57. "Somewhere Out There" by Linda Ronstadt and James Ingram

When you want to be hopeful about your future love life, this is a good tune to put on.

"If love can see us through / Then we'll be together

Somewhere out there / Out where dreams come true

And even though I know how very far apart we are / It helps to think we might be wishing

On the same bright star"

58. “The Promise” by Tracy Chapman

There's contentment in not being with someone you will always love.

"If you dream of me / Like I dream of you

In a place that's warm and dark / In a place where I can feel the beating of your heart"

59. "The Man Who Can't Be Moved" by The Script

Even if your relationship ends, you may find yourself hoping and waiting for the day they come back to you.

"Some try to hand me money / They don't understand

I'm not broke, I'm just a brokenhearted, man / I know it makes no sense

But what else can I do? How can I move on when I'm still in love with you?"

60. “The Scientist” by Coldplay

When you want to start a relationship over again, it's an opportunity to try something new.

"Coming back as we are

Nobody said it was easy

Oh, it's such a shame for us to part

Nobody said it was easy"

61. “Patience” by Guns 'N Roses

This hopeful song is about a man waiting for a woman to be ready to be with him.

"I sit here on the stairs / 'Cause I'd rather be alone

If I can't have you right now I'll wait, dear / Sometimes I get so tense

But I can't speed up the time / But you know, love

There's one more thing to consider"

62. “The Waiting” by Tom Petty

This song by Tom Petty perfectly describes the anticipation of wanting to see your special someone again.

"The waiting is the hardest part / Every day you see one more card

You take it on faith / You take it to the heart

The waiting is the hardest part"

63. “I Will Wait” by Mumford & Sons

A folk song that became mainstream, it will make you want to dance and think about someone you haven't seen in a while

"But I'll kneel down / Wait for now

And I'll kneel down / Know my ground

And I will wait, I will wait for you

And I will wait, I will wait for you"

64. “You Can’t Hurry Love” by The Supremes

Another classic that's been remade by great artists like Phil Collins, The Stray Cats, The Chicks, and Bette Midler is always a good reminder that relationships can’t be forced.

"How many heartaches must I stand / Before I find the love to let me live again?

Right now the only thing that keeps me hanging on / When I feel my strength, ooh, it's almost gone"

65. “Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers

Famously featured in the movie Ghost, this song has been re-recorded by many different artists, and there's a very good reason why.

"Lonely rivers flow / To the sea, to the sea

To the open arms of the sea, yeah

Lonely rivers sigh / Wait for me, wait for me

I'll be coming home, wait for me'"

66. “Right Here Waiting” by Richard Marx

When you need a good cry, this is the perfect song to put on repeat.

"I took for granted / All the times that I thought would last somehow

I hear the laughter / I taste the tears

But I can't get near you now"

67. “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper

This song shows the everlasting support we all need at times, especially in our darkest, loneliest times.

"Sometimes you picture me / I'm walking too far ahead

You're calling to me / I can't hear

What you've said

Then you say, 'go slow' / And I fall behind

The second hand unwinds"

68. “I’ll Wait for You” by Joe Nichols

Sometimes, you need to see the reality of your long-term relationship, and what it's like being with someone who isn't always around.

"And she said / 'I'll wait for you

Like I did last year / At Christmas time with your family here

And your truck broke down out in San Antone / And the gifts stayed wrapped until you got home

Oh, this ain't nothin' new / Sweetheart, I'll wait for you'"

69. “Please Come to Boston” by Dave Loggins

This is another song about someone you love traveling and being away from you.

"And she said / 'Hey ramblin' boy now wontcha settle down?

Boston ain't your kinda town / There ain't no gold and there ain't nobody like me

I'm the number one fan of the man from Tennessee'"

70. “Waiting For Love” by Avicii

With a hopeful message and an upbeat pace, what's not to love about this Avicii hit?

"Monday left me broken

Tuesday, I was through with hoping

Wednesday, my empty arms were open

Thursday, waiting for love, waiting for love"

Love Songs About Missing Someone

71. “I Miss You” by Adele

A perfect song for people who have insecurities and doubts popping up in their relationship.

"I miss you when the lights go out / It illuminates all of my doubts

Pull me in, hold me tight / Don't let go, baby, give me light"

72. "Thinking Bout You" by Ariana Grande

A relationship can overwhelm you sometimes, and it can be a new experience if you've never gone through it before.

"Oh, I don't have you here with me / But at least I have the memory

I try to make it through the night / But I can't control my mind"

73. "Missing" by Everything But The Girl

Letting go of an ex you love and miss is hard, but it's probably not a good idea to walk through their neighborhood.

"It's years since you've been there / Now you've disappeared somewhere

Like outer space / You've found some better place

And I miss you / Like the deserts miss the rain"

74. “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers

There's an emotional darkness when a relationship is over, which we're reminded of in this beautiful yet haunting song.

"Wonder this time where she's gone / Wonder if she's gone to stay

Ain't no sunshine when she's gone / And this house just ain't no home

Anytime she goes away"

75. “Baby I’ve Been Missing You” by The Independents

The ways in which a relationship changes makes it hard to get back to the way it used to be.

"Nothing to do / No place to go

Nothing good comes / On the TV anymore

Since you've been gone / My whole world is

Just one big drag"

76. “Lost in Japan” by Shawn Mendes

There's a sort of desperation in wanting to be with the person you love and flying to them in a private plane.

"I could feel the tension / We could cut it with a knife

I know it's more than just a friendship / I can hear you think I'm right, yeah

Do I gotta convince you / That you shouldn't fall asleep?

It'll only be a couple hours / And I'm about to leave"

77. “I Miss You” by Beyoncé

Time doesn’t always heal wounds the way we want them to.

"Words don't ever seem to come out right / But I still mean them

Why is that?

It hurts my pride to tell you how I feel / But I still need to

Why is that?"

78. “It’s A Lonesome Old Town” by Frank Sinatra

When you're wallowing in grief, everything around you looks different.

"I never knew how much I missed you / But now I can plainly see

It's a lonesome old town / When you're not around"

79. “Always Remember Us This Way” by Lady Gaga

Relationships can change you forever, even after they end.

"Lovers in the night / Poets tryin' to write

We don't know how to rhyme / But, damn, we try

But all I really know / You're where I wanna go

The part of me that's you will never die"

80. "Like They Used To” Joshua Radin

Missing your ex may mean remembering the past, and hoping for a future with them again.

"I have so much to tell you / But I can't call you

'Cause it makes me sad / You have probably found someone new

Someone you think you've grown close to / But it's not me

We've been hurt before but that's all said and done / Now you're the only one"

81. “Make Me (Cry)” by Noah Cyrus feat. Labrinth

Anyone who has an ex knows how difficult and heartbreaking it can be to let go when you still have feelings.

"Hear the thunder, see the rain, yeah / Keep on makin' me cry, yeah

Hey, hey yeah / Keep makin' me scream and holler

Keep on makin' me cry / You don't know what you do to me"

82. “Miss You” by Etta James

Sometimes, you just want to reflect on the happy times in your past relationship.

"I miss you, baby / Baby, why did you wait so long?

I wanna know, yeah, yeah / Baby, why did you wait so long?

Yeah, come on, come on"

83. “Back To December” by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift perfectly sings about the pain inside, and what it feels like talking to an ex is after a relationship is over.

"And then the cold came / The dark days

When fear crept into my mind / You gave me all your love

And all I gave you was goodbye"

84. "Ghost” by Halsey

When you and your ex's lives become intertwined, a breakup is extra painful.

"You're a Rolling Stone boy / Never sleep alone boy

Got a million numbers / And they're filling up your phone, boy

I'm off the deep end, sleeping / All night through the weekend

Saying that I love him but / I know I'm gonna leave him"

85. "Missing You" by John Waite

Missing an ex doesn’t get easier, the pain is just dulled, and you think of them less often.

"I ain't missing you at all / Since you've been gone away

I ain't missing you / No matter

What my friends say"

86. "Always Something There to Remind Me" by Naked Eyes

Even the simplest things can make you immediately think of the person who used to love you.

"Well, how can I forget you girl / When there is always something there to remind me?

Always something there to remind me

I was born to love her and I will never be free

You'll always be a part of me"

87. "Missing You" by Steve Perry

You can start to miss things about your ex that you never appreciated during the relationship.

"Memories surround me / Won't let me forget

I was so wrong / The secret's not worth keeping

I had no faith / That you would still believe

No, now / My heart's in your keeping"

88. “Memories of You” by Louis Armstrong

This heart-tugging song from 1930 is all about trying to forget your ex and the pain of their becoming nothing more than a memory.

"Here and there, everywhere / Scenes that we once knew

And they all just recall / Memories of you"

89. “Since I Fell For You” by Nina Simone

An ex can take part of your heart with them when they go, and you're forever changed.

"Love brings such misery and pain / I guess I'll never be the same

Since I fell for you"

90. “Far Away” by Nickelback

"Far Away" is about wanting just a little more time with an ex, even before they were your ex.

"Just one chance, just one breath / Just in case there's just one left

'Cause you know, you know, you know / That I love you

I have loved you all along / And I miss you

Been far away, for far too long"

91. "Always" by Bon Jovi

When you were deeply in love with someone who broke your heart, the pain will take some time to get over.

"I can't sing a love song / Like the way it's meant to be

Well, I guess I'm not that good anymore / But baby, that's just me"

92. "I Will Remember You" by Sarah McLachlan

Take the good from a relationship and be content with what's left. It's an important step to take.

"I'm so tired but I can't sleep / Standin' on the edge of something much too deep

It's funny how we feel so much but we cannot say a word / We are screaming inside, but we can't be heard"

93. “I Miss You” by blink-182

Maybe you regret your actions, and now, the memory of your ex won't go away as you try to move on.

"Where are you? And I'm so sorry

I cannot sleep, I cannot dream tonight / I need somebody and always

This sick strange darkness / Comes creeping on so haunting every time"

94. “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars

The remorse after a relationship is over can eat you alive, and that regret may never subside.

"My pride, my ego, my needs, and my selfish ways / Caused a good strong woman like you to walk out my life

Now I never, never get to clean up the mess I made, oh / And it haunts me every time I close my eyes"

95. "Homesick" by MercyMe

This song is about a man praying from his broken heart, and how doing so can be incredibly healing.

"I close my eyes and I see your face / If home's where my heart is then I'm out of place

Lord, won't you give me strength / To make it through somehow

I've never been more homesick than now"

96. “Miss You More” by Katy Perry

The heartbreak you feel after a breakup, even when you weren't really in love, is always surprising.

"Saw a balloon floating away / I thought, 'Did someone let go, or did they lose it?'

So strange, you know all my secrets / Please keep them safe

And darling, you know I'll do the same / (You know I'll do the same)"

97. "When I Was Older" by Billie Eilish

When you feel like you're drowning, it's normal and sometimes comforting to relive the memories of the past.

"I'm on my back again / Dreaming of a time and place

Where you and I remain the best of friends / Even after all this ends

Can we pretend?"

98. “Here Without You” by 3 Doors Down

Everywhere you go without the one you love, you can't stop thinking about how much you wish they were there with you.

"Everything I know / And anywhere I go

It gets hard / But it won't take away my love"

99. “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith

Through the tears and that hole in your heart, you just want to be around your ex again, even if they caused you a great deal of pain.

"Told me not to cry when you were gone / But the feeling's overwhelming

It's much too strong / Can I lay by your side, next to you?

And make sure you're alright / I'll take care of you

And I don't want to be here if I can't be with you tonight"

100. “Missing My Baby” by Selena

Your ex may not want to get back together, but that won't stop you from wishing you could be with them one day.

"You're always on my mind / Day and night

When I think of you, boy / Everything feels so right

Well, I often think of the happy times we spent together / And I just can't wait

To tell you that I love you"

101. “I Never Told You” by Colbie Caillat

When you miss someone you truly love, you're reminded of them all the time.

"I see your blue eyes / Every time I close mine

You make it hard to see / Where I belong to when I'm not around you

It's like I'm not with me"

