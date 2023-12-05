5 Simple Visualization Techniques To Immediately Heal From Heartbreak

Here's how visualize your own heartbreak so you can heal from it.
Heartbreak is brutal. It's not easy to get over the disappointment and the sadness of a breakup.
This is where visualization for heartbreak comes in handy.
I've walked a few miles down Heartbreak Hill and remember how truly crushing it can be. The good news is that there are real steps you can take to shift this low vibe and energy of despair.
Powerful visualization techniques can heal your heartbreak.
They are simple, easy to use, and will help you feel better. Try one or do them all.
Here are 5 simple visualization techniques to heal from heartbreak:
1. Draw your heart
Take out a piece of paper and a pen or marker and draw a large outline of a heart. Breathe deeply, relax, and close your eyes. Visualize a crack, chip, discoloration, or chunk that’s missing.
Then, come back and draw what you sensed about your heartbreak within the outline and write the name of the person, as well. You may notice more than one heartbreak but work with one at a time.
First, pay attention to how you feel seeing the heartbreak on paper.
Are you surprised, uncomfortable, or squeamish? Did you discover a wall of protection to keep you safe from additional heartbreak? Maybe you feel disappointed in yourself for allowing your heart to be broken.
Whatever it is, capture it on paper. Next, think about what you know today that would have helped you avoid heartbreak.
Be real with yourself and admit if there were red flags you chose to ignore.
Sometimes establishing firmer boundaries could have saved you from disappointment. Or a greater sense of self-worth might have prevented this from happening.
If you regret the role you played in this situation, be compassionate with yourself. Anyone can make a mistake. Then, think about what you learned and how you would handle this differently or better next time.
On the other hand, if you feel there was nothing you could have done differently, then realize it's time to let it go. Talk to yourself kindly and encourage yourself to release the misery.
Either way, take a few minutes to see your heart healed and whole once again so you can start to move on.
2. Think of your "Healing Angel"
This gentle healing visualization begins with deep breathing and relaxation. Close your eyes so you can drift off into your own world.
Take a moment to imagine your angel assigned to you for life as your guide. Ask this ethereal being to come to you now and help heal your broken heart.
You might not even be aware of what is happening during the process to facilitate healing and that is fine. Falling asleep is okay, too.
This dedicated spirit has come to heal any hurt you have experienced for any reason. The soothing, gentle process helps you release emotional pain that no longer serves you.
You can simply let go of anything or anyone that created unhappiness. Allow the angel to take it all away.
Your angel is amazingly skilled in this healing practice and very thorough. Every inch of your heart is being cleansed and emptied of trauma. The more you let go, the more relaxed you feel.
You'll start feeling much lighter than before. Letting go is like dropping a heavy cloak from your shoulders so that it no longer weighs you down.
It’s easier to breathe and your body feels incredibly relaxed and comfortable. Relief washes over you in gentle waves.
Be sure to thank your angel when the healing has been completed.
3. Use the "Pink Light of Love"
Close your eyes, take three slow, deep breaths, and relax your body. Imagine a streaming pink light coming down from the heavens and washing over you like a gentle shower.
Incredibly soothing, the pink light of universal love cleanses your body and energy field, seeping into every nook and cranny with its loving presence.
Down to the cellular level and deeper still into your sub-atomic particles, love fills you from head to toe.
This is how it feels to thrive and flourish with support from the Universe.
Your heart draws in the love and fills up fully, embracing the universal love completely. Every space where a wound once existed is completely healed and filled with loving energy.
You're like new again.
You feel more like yourself than ever before, with a positive outlook that creates new possibilities for you. Your connection to the Universe is strong and this experience has helped you deepen that connection which buoys your spirit.
4. Heal with your ancestors
This visualization calls in your ancestors to help heal your heart.
There's nothing like being surrounded by the people who love you, and that goes back for more generations than you might be aware of.
Think about family members who you loved and felt close to that have passed on. Choose who you will call upon. Don't feel funny about asking several or all of your loved ones for support — they're happy to provide this for you!
Start by closing your eyes, taking three deep breaths, and relaxing your body. Then, out loud or in your mind, ask your loved ones by name to come to you now for healing.
You can also ask for any additional, whole, and healed ancestors from your lineage going back as far as you like to attend this process.
Imagine the room starts to fill with your ancestors who rally around you for healing. They share their love with you and place their hands gently on your body. Some might send energy to you without touching you.
A healing circle has formed to serve you and you welcome everyone.
These enlightened family members love you dearly and support you in ways you may not even be aware of. They are proud of you and happy to share this healing with you.
As the process continues, you feel blessed by this experience and realize the truth — you are never truly alone.
The love and wisdom your ancestors have for you are always available. Simply call upon them, and they will always come to your aid as best they can. The relief you'll feel is surprising and wonderful.
Again, be sure to thank those who came to help.
5. Picture a blooming rose
The purpose of this healing visualization is to open your heart again. Start by closing your eyes, taking three deep breaths, and relaxing your body.
Now, picture a tight pink rosebud in the center of your heart chakra (chest). Having been broken, your heart has been closed up tight like a new rosebud. You had a good reason at the time to guard your heart and protect it, but now it's time to heal.
Take several slow, deep breaths and tell yourself you're ready to heal and move on. Then, imagine your heart like that little rosebud, slowly starting to unwind.
Slowly unwrapping, the bud begins to gently open. Petal by petal, the rose unfolds and opens as the healing process continues.
As the rose petals open to fully bloom, breathe in the rich flowery scent — this symbolizes the healing you've been hoping and waiting for.
You're so grateful this healing is coming true and feel lighter and happier than you have for a while.
Anytime you feel the need, you can do this visualization again and it will always provide gentle healing and warm, expansive results. The blooming rose represents your own innate healing ability that is always with you.
Healing your heartbreak is possible with visualization techniques.
Even though you might be feeling deep emotional pain right now, once you start using these simple visualization methods, your heart will heal and you will come through it.
This is a place for trust in the Universe that everything will be okay and belief in your resilience.
