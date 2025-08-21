When any relationship starts to fall apart, you can be left wondering if it's beyond saving and time to break up or if it's worth trying to fix the broken pieces.

While love isn't the only thing that's necessary for a relationship to stand the test of time, it does mean something, and giving up on someone you truly love may leave you heartbroken for years to come.

Here are 8 beginning-of-the-end signs a relationship is beyond saving, and it's time to walk away:

1. There's no trust left

Trust is at the very core of a relationship. It's the foundation you two build your relationship on, and if it's broken, especially if it's been broken several times, you won't be able to get it back.

If one of you were unfaithful, the other would likely find their thoughts wandering if you came home from work a little late just once. They'll inspect your shirt, if you smell like perfume or cologne, if there are any traces of lipstick, and they might even try to break into your phone to assure themselves you haven't been texting or calling someone else.

When trust is gone, both of you are prone to this kind of toxic behavior, so it would be best to take some time to heal and find someone else with whom you have a blank slate.

2. You're not excited to see, talk to, or be with them anymore

You see their name pop up on your phone, and suddenly, you're filled with dread. You don't look forward to them coming home, and you'd rather just find something to do so you have an excuse not to engage with them.

This is more than just losing "the spark" between the two of you — you've gone and lost the entire essence of what made your relationship special, and the warm, compassionate, loving feeling that was binding you together, back when you stood on solid ground.

Research has shown that as these feelings diminish, the emotional responses that once made you feel excited can fade. Without deliberate effort, interactions that used to feel exciting can start feeling empty.

3. You don't envision a future with them

When you look ahead five or ten years, or at the rest of your life, you don't see yourself with them. If you can't imagine a future with your partner, chances are, you're on your way out of having anything with them now, or ever.

Lasting, long-term relationships involve making plans together to include one another in each other's lives in a way that grows over time.

When planning for the future in a relationship that can go the distance, each of you should account for the other one and consider how they'll fit into those plans, and usually want their input so that that person genuinely feels like they're included and their considerations are being taken seriously.

4. You have very different ideas about what you want in life

Let's say one of you wants to have children and settle down in the suburbs three states away, where they have better chances of getting promoted within their company.

You, however, are certain you don't want to have children, and you love the rhythm of living in the metropolitan city where you currently live. To top it off, you're blissfully happy at the boutique firm where you currently work, and you've worked hard over the last several years to climb to the top, putting in countless hours week after week. Your job is your baby, as far as you're concerned.

When you can't agree on important life decisions like whether to have children, where to settle down, and how to support each other in your careers, the relationship is ultimately doomed. If not now, it will eventually fall apart.

5. Their presence drains you instead of energizing you

The people you need in your life and who, ultimately, should stay in your life in the long run are the people who give you energy and revitalize your spirit. Your partner should inspire you to be the best version of yourself and be part of what gives you the strength and drive to conquer your goals and ambitions in life.

If emotional exhaustion from your partner leaves you feeling drained, unmotivated, and detached, they aren't adding value to your life — but detracting from it. Research has stressed that it’s a powerful cue that boundaries, communication, and balance are urgently needed to prevent further disconnection.

6. The intimacy is gone

Physical touch, including gentle pats on the back, hugs, and holding hands, is important to maintain a healthy, lasting relationship.

Of course, if you haven't been intimate in the bedroom or you're no longer interested in participating in intimacy with your partner, this is a huge red flag that the passion and closeness that had bound you to your partner at one point is dead.

An intimacy-less relationship devoid of any romance isn't anyone's picture of what they want for the long haul.

7. All you do is fight

Constant bickering and fighting are indications of unmitigated criticism, defensiveness, and contempt, three of the most destructive relationship killers.

It's especially concerning if you constantly fight over the same things, which may even be relatively small or inconsequential. This is symptomatic of a larger, underlying problem that will take a lot of work to resolve, if it can even be resolved.

8. You're too over the relationship to bother fighting anymore

If you're at the point where you don't even care about the relationship enough to fight with each other anymore, much less fight for your relationship, your relationship is officially doomed.

You might be waiting it out, even sabotaging the relationship by deliberately doing things to bother or antagonize your partner, and passively-aggressively get your ticket out so you can be single again.

You probably already feel in your bones that the connection between you is lost, and you're not ready to pull the trigger and officially end the whole thing. But it's time.

Mélanie Berliet is a New York City-based writer and producer. Her work has appeared in Vanity Fair, New York Magazine, The Atlantic, Elle, and Cosmopolitan, among many other publications.