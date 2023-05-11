If These 10 Signs Sound Familiar, Give It Up — You're Not A Relationship Person

Do you ever have a feeling that you are just better off single? Or maybe someone you know falls into that category.

You know, the independent, don't-need-no-man type. The kind of girl that will take herself to prom. The kind of girl to not feel so lonely on Valentine's Day even when she is alone. The kind of girl that is fine with being the third wheel. She even embraces it.

But there are probably some girls who aren't too sure if they fit into that category.

They are great by themselves but still don't completely discount a relationship. That's OK. Life is all about figuring out what works for you. Everyone is different and what works for Susie may not work for Sally.

You can get into a relationship thinking that it's going to be great and this is what is supposed to happen in your life. But there is a chance that you may just hate being committed to someone. Even if that someone is great and amazing. Relationships just don't mesh well with certain people.

Some gals just simply like being single. They want to live their life on their own terms and not answer to anyone.

They want to flirt and date around. They want to be their own number-one support system. They enjoy the fact that they may not have anyone texting or calling them on the reg. To them, that is quite peaceful.

If you feel that possibly you may be one of these girls, just sit back and think about your past run-ins with relationships.

Maybe the whole relationship deal appeals to you on some level, but you don't really feel too keen to seek one out anymore. Maybe you have been in a relationship and just didn't feel like yourself. Or maybe you just like being by yourself with Netflix and a cup of hot tea as your boo.

Whatever the reasoning is, it is your reasoning. And that is totally your decision. You may not always feel this way but for the stage, you are in with life right now this may just work. Check out some clear signs that you are not a relationship person below. And hey be your own Romeo.

If these 10 signs sound familiar, give it up — you're just not a relationship person:

1. You have a low need for companionship

You enjoy the company of a partner but don’t really need one. You aren’t actively looking for someone to fill a void. You are independent and content with your own life.

2. You refuse to be in a relationship for the sake of it

You don’t want to be with someone because you’re lonely or because it’s convenient or because you should pair up because that’s what everyone is doing. You want to be with someone because you’re in crazy, stupid love.

3. You are emotionally detached

You don’t get too attached because you know that most people are temporary. You like keeping things light. Heavy emotional scenes, drama, and conflict drain you.

4. You have varied interests and hobbies

Love is not the first thing on your mind. You are passionate about working towards fulfilling your potential. You gain happiness from different activities and don’t feel the need to compensate for a lack of it in a relationship.

5. You want to experience life to its fullest

You really enjoy meeting new people and the thought of spending so much time with just one person in a world of billions scares you.

6. You unconsciously sabotage relationships

Once in a while, you chance upon someone you actually like but then proceed to pick apart their faults. You convince yourself that they’re wrong for you when in reality you’re simply not trying hard enough.

7. You are an explorer

While everyone is busy getting married, you’re planning your next travel adventure or considering moving to a new city, or thinking of trying out a new career.

8. You are used to doing things your way

You like choosing how to spend your own time and energy. You don’t really want to deal with the responsibility of someone else’s needs and demands.

9. You crave freedom

You think you are ready to take the leap but when someone great comes along, you start freaking out that you have to spend the rest of your life with them. You feel trapped and want to leave.

10. You don’t do relationships

You can’t remember the last time you actually liked someone enough to commit to them. You’re so used to being alone by now, you’re not even sure what it would feel like.

Nikita Mor is a freelance writer who covers lifestyle and relationship topics.

This article was originally published at Thought Catalog. Reprinted with permission from the author.