If He Does These 7 Things, Dump Him — Like, Yesterday

When you’re in a relationship with your boyfriend or dating someone brand new, you may be falling hard for them without realizing some of the habits he has aren’t healthy for a strong, lasting relationship.

No matter what the case is, you should be happy in the relationship and not have to constantly make up excuses for him not being there for you.

For a relationship to work, both of you need to be putting in the same amount of effort, or the balance in the relationship will be thrown off.

So if things aren't working the way they should, as harsh as it sounds, it might be time to dump him. (Or at least consider it).

These red flags or warning indicators may even be things he does that are super small and hardly noticeable at first, but after a while, they can manifest and end up detrimental to your relationship.

Whether it's small, inconsiderate comments he makes or simple things he does (or doesn't do) — little things that add up over time can negatively impact you without you even realizing it until it's too late.

It’s hard to know when a relationship is destined to end — especially when you're invested. Breakups hurt. We’ve all been there and we’ve all felt that heartbreak.

Sometimes even though two people care for each other deeply, a toxic relationship can be hard to spot, so it's important to take action when you start to see the difference and protect yourself from toxic people

If for any reason at all you’re not as happy in your relationship as you think you should be, it may be a good opportunity to take a step back and figure out why that is. It's important to figure out what exactly you're looking for in a happy relationship.

Stop making excuses for him; if something your partner says or does sticks with you in an uncomfortable way, consider talking to him first, and then if things don't change, it's time to do what is best for you.

Protecting yourself is a necessity — you know yourself best. Know when it’s time to end a relationship before you end up with another broken heart and bruised ego. If your boyfriend does these things, it's time to seriously consider breaking up with him.

Here are If he does these 7 things, dump him — like, yesterday:

1. He doesn’t show any interest in how your day went

If he never asks you about your day or brushes you off to constantly talk about himself instead, is he really putting in the effort to show you how much he cares for you and your feelings?

2. He lies more often than not — even about the small things

Does he tell white lies constantly about things that are unnecessary? White lies can be an indicator of a larger, more hidden problem in your relationship.

3. He never expresses his feelings

Some guys just aren't affectionate, but if he doesn't share any likes or dislikes with you about anything, then it might signal some deeper issues in your relationship. Relationships are a two-way street, so it's important that you both are communicating equally and feel like you can trust each other.

4. He brings out the worst in you

If he lets you continue those bad habits you already had instead of helping you overcome them, it might be time to question how healthy your relationship really is. Or if he brings out a side in you like jealousy or anger, it can signal that your relationship isn't at the level it should be.

5. He constantly uses excuses to stay in

Trying to make plans, but he's constantly finding excuses to get out of them? This kind of behavior can happen more often early on in a relationship, but once you've been with each other for more than a little while, it's important for both of you to be able to bring your relationship outside of the boundaries of your home.

6. There are more bad days than good

When you two end up fighting more than not and you're feeling unhappy on a daily basis when it comes to your relationship, it's time to re-think how things are going.

7. You see no future with him

Plain and simple, do you see a future with this guy? If not, then why put yourself on the line for him? Life is short, so don't waste your time trying to make a relationship last that isn't what you wanted in the first place.

It might be hard and some feelings might be hurt, but in the long run, you probably won't regret breaking up with him.

Rebekah Ludman is a writer, blogger, journalist, and the Report LA fellow at KCRW.