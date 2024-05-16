Pregnant Mom Had ‘The Worst’ Mother’s Day After Her Husband Called Her A Crybaby For Being Upset That He Refused To Spend The Day With Her

Who should really be celebrated on Mother’s Day? According to many men, it’s not who you’d expect.

A pregnant mom took to Reddit after she learned her husband wouldn’t be spending Mother's Day with her. Instead, he’d invited his friends to their home, leaving her to sit alone watching their toddler.

A pregnant mom argued she had ‘the worst’ Mother’s Day after her husband invited his friends over and called her a ‘crybaby’ for not spending the day with her.

Waking up on Mother’s Day, the 24-year-old pregnant mother was more than excited. Her husband had always been the first to show up with a gift, celebrate her, and spread love, especially given they’d just recently had a baby and she was pregnant with another. She deserved to be celebrated — that’s not a question.

“I woke up to my husband, not at home,” she admitted, confused. “In the past, he'd do this and come back home with a gift… but when I texted, he told me he was out buying himself a new pair of shoes. I said okay.”

As many moms on TikTok have said, they keep their expectations low for Mother’s Day and never really anticipate any celebration or acknowledgment. “I never really expect a lot,” mom and creator Samara Mercado shared. “We don’t really have a lot of money. I get that. But I have a little bit of hope each year that maybe they’ll show me a little bit of appreciation. I can’t even get a ‘Happy Mother’s Day! I love you!’ from them.”

For the Reddit mom, however, her disappointment and frustration only grew more intense when her husband came home to share his plans for the day. “He invited all of his friends over… I did not see my husband all day long,” she wrote. “I got my toddler and went outside to try and spend time with him. My toddler runs up to him… and he snaps at me and tells me that I ‘need to watch her.'"

After dealing with his irritability and absence on Mother’s Day, she broke down crying.

After trying to go outside and spend time with her husband and their child all day, she said she couldn’t handle it anymore. "The third time [I went outside] really just sent me over the edge. I asked him to help [me lift] something… he said, ‘I guess just let me drop everything I’m doing and help you’ and slammed his stuff down.”

It’s unnerving hostility like this that plagues many new marriages and relationships. Partners should not have to ask for communication, love, and quality time — especially on Mother's Day.

“About an hour later, he comes inside to grab a drink and sees I’ve been crying,” she wrote, admitting her pregnancy and toddler make her sensitive. When he saw she had been crying, he asked, "‘What’s wrong with you now?’ I try my best to tell him while uncontrollably sobbing that I’ve had the worst Mother’s Day.”

Instead of acknowledging his disconnect and distance from her, this Reddit mom’s husband called her “a crybaby,” accusing her of trying to shame him into feeling guilty for her day. “He then tells me that Mother’s Day is for celebrating your mother, not your wife, and that I don’t deserve to be ‘rewarded.’”

Commenters rallied around the woman and validated her feelings.

Commenters empathized with the pregnant mom, insisting she shouldn’t have to beg for the bare minimum, especially on a holiday like Mother’s Day.

“Wow, he just talks to you like that? All the time?” one person wrote. “You know that's not normal or okay? Now that he knows he messed up, he's trying to spin it around and make it about himself… You're not overly emotional. If anything, I think you're under-emotional at this point. I'm so sorry. This isn't okay. He should feel like a POS because he is one.”

While there are debates about “who” Mother’s Day is truly for, one thing remains true: more than three-quarters of all moms admit they feel undervalued, underappreciated, or invisible in their roles.

Not only do they sacrifice a great deal of their physical and mental health to have children, but they also lose a bit of their identity in ways that other parents can’t truly empathize with.

Aja Koska / Canva Pro

Whether it’s Mother’s Day or not, take time to appreciate these people in your life — even if it’s you. Motherhood is not easy, whether you gave birth to the child or not. There’s not a finite amount of love to share in the universe, so make all the motherly figures and moms in your life feel appreciated.

Don’t be like this Reddit husband — on Mother’s Day or any other day.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.