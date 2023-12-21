Groom Puts Wedding Ring On The Wrong Hand & Tells Crude Joke Instead Of Writing Vows After Bride Shares Her Sentimental Thoughts

The tear-jerker part of every wedding is the vows, especially if they are written by the couple.

One man, who has since been lambasted by social media, used his vows not to express his love and devotion to his intended, but rather as a means to get a laugh, only no one thought it was funny.

The groom decided to tell a crude joke about his bride instead of writing meaningful vows.

Following his bride’s sentimental vows about how “proud” she was of his growth into fatherhood and how wonderful a partner he was, he decided to make a crude joke about her body. Keeping it short and bitter, he refused any attempt by members of the audience or the officiant to make things right and things only got worse from there.

“Nobody was expecting a sonnet, nobody was expecting a kind of haiku, but you can do better than that,” Life Coach Shawnda from TikTok said about the man’s vows.

Not only does Shawnda relay the disgust and confusion many viewers had after watching the video, but she guaranteed that if this soon-to-be husband was offered “floor seats to his favorite game,” but had to write a letter to a player first, he would’ve put more effort into that than his vows.

A sad reality for this bride, the man even said that they’ve “been together for too” long to share anything else in his speech. So why would he start putting in effort, now that he made it this far?

After his bride’s sentimental vows, he shocked the officiant and their audience.

“I have fallen in love with you — over and over again,” the bride shared through tears. However, the sentiment of the room changed quickly after the officiant passed it over to her groom who said he couldn’t wait to “smack that [expletive] every chance he gets.”

Photo: Jacob Lund / Canva Pro

While everyone stood in shock, the man simply laughed and yelled “boo-yah” after making his crude joke. “Is that it?” the officiant begged, standing uncomfortably at the altar. “Are you sure?”

Refusing any attempt at retrying, a new updated version of the video from Robbie Harvey showed what happened after the uncomfortable encounter — the couple exchanged rings.

Confused and seemingly joking, the man asked his bride why she wasn't wearing her engagement ring before she told him he put the wedding ring on her right hand. Laughing at the crowd, he took it off and moved it to the correct finger while the officiant made another desperate plea.

“Maybe say something. Say words now,” he said to the groom. Similar to how a young boy would apologize after being coaxed by his mom, the man mumbled some words about “promising to frustrate” his bride all the time.

At this point, even pleas from the audience started popping up in response to the man’s behavior. “Cody, really man?” someone yelled from the crowd.

“This wedding wasn’t cheap — if I paid for a wedding like this for my daughter,” Harvey shared in his TikTok, “I’d be furious about the disrespect shown to her in front of me and our entire family.”

Many viewers compared the man’s crude joke to another infamous set of vows.

In another wedding video from March of this year, wedding photographer Jonathan Pajak shared a couple's exchange of vows that went extremely sideways after the groom shared some uncomfortable words.

“I should’ve known the vows would go like this,” Pajak said after recalling their first look with each other, one where the man was hyper-focused on his bride’s body and their wedding night.

“Only two things are required to keep me happy,” the man said while reading his prepared vows, “keep my belly full and my [expletive] empty.”

While the crowd remained silent and his bride uncomfortably laughed, the officiant — who also seemed to be this man’s mother — glared over at him and angrily said his name. But, that was far from the end.

“Nothing is better than the sound of gagging and headboards slamming and since you’re so good at making decisions, like marrying me,” he continued, “I’ll let you decide if you want to end the night by being a Toaster Strudel or a Twinkie.”

Viewers were not only disgusted by the man’s vows but felt heartbroken for the soon-to-be wife. “I could not even fathom my future person diminishing me in that way,” one commenter said, “Not a single thing about her as a person — only her body and its use for him.”

While the discourse around this man’s vows went on for months, it seemed to have cooled off up until this man’s similar vows broke the internet. Many viewers commented on their toxic similarities, their crudeness, and the pure immaturity of their “vows.”

Meant to be a devotion of love to his soon-to-be wife, many called his vows “pathetic” and “careless” in the face of her beautiful statements.

“Greedy for lust,” @anhonestlove shared in a duet of the video, “Bold enough to objectify his wife in front of their family and friends during their wedding ceremony.”

While many viewers called the man’s vows the root of “female rage,” others used humor to cope with their disgust. TikToker Sarah Klait mocked this groom’s incompetency at the altar with a hilarious rendition that’s since gone viral.

“POV: you’re marrying the washed-up frat boy who didn’t write any vows for the wedding,” the video was captioned. Reliving his infamous comment, Klait found a hilarious way to hint at the disappointingly misogynistic nature of the man’s chosen vows.

While the internet continues to relay their disgust for the man, no comments from the wife have been revealed. In fact, many videos from the wedding’s seemingly normal after-party have surfaced as proof of the successful marriage.

So, while it seems this groom’s vows weren’t enough to put a stop to the whole wedding, they could definitely be used as a reminder for any partner getting married soon: Set some time aside to craft your vows with love and care.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango focusing on pop culture and human interest stories.