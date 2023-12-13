Bride Apologizes To All The Single Women At Her Wedding As She Honors Her Own Mother With A New Tradition

It's no secret that fathers have a more prominent role in their daughter's weddings than a mother, but one bride came up with a sweet way to make sure that her mother felt just as involved on her special day.

In a TikTok video, Briana Coffey shared a moment from her reception as she gave a speech to honor her mother and apologized to all the single women in the room because she was putting a twist on a classic wedding tradition.

She told all the single women at the wedding that she was giving the bouquet to her mother.

"During the wedding, there's nothing for Mom," Coffey acknowledged. She explained that a father walked his daughter down the aisle, got the first look at the bride before the ceremony started, had a dance with his daughter during the reception, and got to hand off his daughter to her new husband. But for a mother, there was nothing.

During Coffey's speech, the camera panned to her mother sitting in the audience, wiping away her tears as she became overwhelmed by the words her daughter was saying.

"Mothers dedicate their life, body, and soul to their kids," Coffey continued. "So, to all the single ladies out there, I'm sorry."

Coffey said that the usual wedding tradition was for the bride to throw her bouquet to all of the single women at the wedding. However, at her wedding, Coffey decided to get rid of that tradition altogether, and instead, wanted to use it to honor her mother.

"I will not be doing a bouquet toss. Instead, I am dedicating my bouquet to my beautiful mother," Coffey announced. Walking over to her mother with the large bouquet, Coffey and her mom exchanged a heartwarming hug as the two women became visibly emotional.

In the comments section, people expressed their joy at Coffey changing up a wedding tradition to show love to her mom.

"Thank you. As a single mom, this was so hard to see my ex who wasn’t in my daughter's life get all the credit at the wedding while I sat like a guest," one TikTok user wrote.

Another user added, "My husband and I did something similar. We stated how we know love because of our moms & wanted them to feel our love for them and gave them roses."

"Love this. I did a mother-daughter dance at my wedding instead of a father-daughter dance. Couldn’t imagine not doing something special for my mom," a third user chimed in. Another wrote, "Everything I did with my dad, I did with my mom at my wedding. First look, first dance, they both walked me down the aisle."

Photo: Tom Merton / Canva Pro

Coffey's choice to honor her mother and steer away from a usual wedding tradition not only added a special moment to the significant roles that mothers play in their daughters' lives but also called out the traditional gender norms associated with weddings. Coffey sent a powerful message that mothers are just as important as fathers and shouldn't be overlooked on such a special day.

Coffey's gesture was a reminder that love knows no gender-specific role, and the bonds between mothers and daughters are deserving of equal acknowledgment and celebration on a day filled with love and compassion.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.