If you've experienced any of these types of pain, this is what your body (and your mind) wants you to know.

When a part of your body hurts, it's more than likely that something else is wrong as well.

It's always good to get it checked out if it doesn't let up or it's starting to cause you some anxiety.

Here are 9 types of common pain, and what they say about your emotions:

1. Pain in your head

Pain in your head, like headaches, can be caused by the stresses of the day. Take some time to relax and ease the stress every day. Run a bath, light a candle, or even just simply close your eyes and focus on your breathing.

2. Pain in your neck

If you feel pain in your neck, you may have trouble forgiving others or yourself. If you're feeling neck pain, consider the things you love about people. Take time to consider all that you love about the people around you, and if it's really worth being so mad over that it's causing your neck pains.

3. Pain in your shoulders

Shoulder pain may indicate that you're carrying a heavy emotional burden. That's where the saying "shouldering a problem" comes from. Focus on some proactive problem-solving and distributing some of that burden to other people in your life.

4. Pain in your upper back

Upper back pain means you don't have enough emotional support. You may feel unloved and unwanted. If you're single, this may mean it's time to go out on a date or two.

5. Pain in your lower back

Lower back pain might mean you're too worried about money. It may be a good time to ask for that overdue raise or consider a financial planner.

6. Pain in your elbows

Elbow pain speaks to your resistance to change in your life. If you have stiff arms, you may have a stiff life as well. Make compromises and shake things up a little bit.

7. Pain in your hands

Hand pain means you may not be reaching out to others in the way you should be. Consider making new friends, having lunch with a co-worker, and making a new connection.

8. Pain in your hips

Hip pain means you're too scared of moving. Sore hips could indicate that you're resistant to moving on and changing. You might be too cautious when making decisions.

9. Pain in the knees

Knee pain can be a sign that your ego is a little too big and that you're thinking of yourself a little too highly. Humble yourself. Spend some time volunteering. Remember, you're mortal.

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness.

Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!

This article was originally published at Higher Perspective. Reprinted with permission from the author.