6 Tiny Signs You're Not Taking Good Care Of Your Soul, According To Experts

Physical health, check! Mental health, check! You are holistically healthy, wait a minute, not so fast. The health of a human usually has three parts.

Here are 6 tiny signs you're not taking good care of your soul, according to YourTango experts:

1. You dread your work

If you’re constantly battling the Sunday Scaries or hitting the snooze button on your alarm more often, it might mean you’re not looking after your soul. Dreading your job is a big clue your well-being is being neglected and something’s off spiritually. When you live authentically and do what you love, your soul is happy. Soul-nurturing work brings out your best self. It’s energizing and rewarding, not draining or anxiety-inducing.

— Lisa Petsinis, Career & Life Coach

2. You have poor spiritual hygiene

There are many signs of bad spiritual hygiene that you may overlook. It could come from absorbing the negativity of others, holding onto the past, or self-neglect.

Some of the signs you might have poor spiritual hygiene are:

Inability to stop your mind from running wild

Insomnia

Restlessness

Excessive drama and conflict

Inability to focus

Easily angered

Unusually emotional

Financial trouble

— NyRee Ausler, CPP, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Editor and Writer

3. Tranquility has disappeared from your life

When you can’t find your inner tranquility, your soul needs nourishing.

— Carolyn Hidalgo, Executive Soul Coach

Mkosi Omkhulu via Shutterstock

4. You experience blocks and lack of energy

Two signs work together to show the same need for more care of your soul. You have blocked or imbalanced chakras, and you have a lack of joy and direction in the usual pursuit of life.

— Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Astro Numerologist

5. You carry grudges that will eventually explode on yourself

The consequences of the concept of hate are lost on many people. People hold grudges against others, hate, and abuse others thinking it somehow damages them. It might, but more than that, it damages your soul.

— Akshad Singi, M.D.

6. You have stopped experiencing gratitude for all the Earth shares

We are gifted amazing foods, mountains to climb, and water to drink. What Earth shares with us is too big to even articulate, literally our life depends on Mother Earth.

Are you grateful daily for what Earth offers? Having gratitude for Earth, and all you can sense opens your heart and soul to all possibilities. Take time to answer the question above in a way where you can provide examples that support your answer. These prompts can show how mindful, compassionate, and aware you live day-to-day.

Advertisement

— Polly Wirum, Intuitive, Life Coach, and Writer

Ground Picture via Shutterstock

The signs of poor physical or mental health are often clear and noticeable. Yet, the signs of an unhealthy soul are usually more discreet and subtle. The creeping feeling that something in life is off balance is a significant indicator, even if you can't always put your finger exactly on what is wrong, a good place to start is taking an inventory of a spirit and soul.

