As women, we are so busy taking care of everything and everyone in our lives that we forget to take care of #1 (ourselves!). We've compiled a short list of simple little things you could do every day to show self-love.

After all, you deserve it for all the hard work you do! It’s impossible to give unending love and energy to the people around us if we don’t have any for ourselves. So remember — fill your cup first! Start with one of these a day and build up from there.

Here are 25 simple habits health coaches say lead to the happiest life:

1. Enjoy silent moments

Take a moment of silence in the morning before getting out of bed to set an intention for the day.

2. Slow down and breathe

Miljan Zivkovic via Shutterstock

Especially while you are eating. If you need to relax, breathe in for 4 seconds, hold for 6, and out for 8. Repeat this 3 times.

3. Take an aromatic shower

Use an incredible shower gel with a lovely aroma that lifts you and makes you happy, as supported by a systematic study of the effectiveness of aromatherapy for depressive symptoms

4. Wrap yourself in a robe

Get yourself a luscious bathrobe that makes you feel like a queen.

5. Buy a bouquet

Buy yourself some fresh flowers.

6. Try this morning beverage

Start the day with a cup of fresh water with lemon for a gentle cleanse. Lemon has been shown by research to have numerous health benefits

7. Begin with breakfast

Have a hearty delicious breakfast that fills you up and makes you feel strong, why only eat well on the weekends?

8. Get enough sleep

Get 8 hours of sleep or more. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, "Sleep is essential to health".

9. Go vision boarding

Make a vision board or collage with images that you aspire toward.

10. Stop to smell the roses

Take a moment to stop, look around, and appreciate the little vignettes of beauty no matter where you are. These are known as "glimmers", a term coined by Deb Dana in The Polyvagal Theory in Therapy

11. Extend your shower or bath

Stay in the shower/bath 5 minutes longer than usual.

12. Try a nighttime sip

Drink a cup of comforting herbal tea before bedtime.

13. Give thanks

Take a minute to be thankful for your food before you sit down to eat.

14. Be a kid

Jump on the bed like you did as a kid.

15. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

Drink tons of water, at least 8 glasses, to hydrate your whole system. Water is imperative for keeping your whole system in balance.

16. Repeat positive affirmations

asife via Shutterstock

Say them when you start to feel down or amid self-doubt. Mantras like “This is just for now, not forever,” “If hunger is not the problem, food is not the solution,” or “My body is perfect just the way it is” can go a long way.

17. Eat for optimal energy

Change up the proportions of your plate so it’s 50% veggies, 20% whole grains, 20% protein, and 10% good fats so you are eating for optimal health and energy.

18. Have a good morning dance party

Start the day with your favorite song. Dance, whether up and jumping around, or sitting and swaying is beneficial to mental health as confirmed by 2021 research from the American Psychological Association.

19. Breathe

Open a window for a whiff of fresh air.

20. Surround yourself with life

Plants will bring more oxygen into your environment and an added sense of purpose, as you want to keep them alive!

21. Stretch once an hour

Get up out of your seat and move your muscles. Your body will be grateful.

22. Practice journaling

Keep a journal where you can express your thoughts and feelings.

23. Be creative

Devote some time to a creative hobby.

24. Enjoy downtime

Curl up with a great book or watch your favorite show.

25. Meditate

Take a moment to yourself to just sit, be quiet and still.

Quinn Asteakis is a fashion stylist turned Sustainable Farming Expert, board-certified Health Coach, and Healthy Cooking Expert. She’s the co-founder of Healthy Cooking Camp.