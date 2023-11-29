What The Universe Is Telling You When You Feel Like You're Too Tired To Care

With January quickly approaching, it's no secret that many people are feeling mentally drained by the events that have transpired this year, whether globally or personally.

It can be hard to get out of bed and find the energy to put effort into things that may seem deeply unimportant, but one man cleverly revealed how this collective mental exhaustion might actually be a good thing.

He explained what the universe is trying to tell you when you feel too tired to care.

With the events that have transpired around the world recently, it's no wonder that many people are feeling exhausted and drained from trying to keep up with their everyday lives. However, in a TikTok video, a man named Phil Good explained why this shared burnout could be the key to a new beginning.

"If you've reached a point where you're too tired to care, that's kind of where I've been recently," Good admitted to viewers, "where you just have no more energy to give. That may feel like a negative, but it's actually a positive."

He acknowledged that the universe is planning on giving your life an immense upgrade, and it could take up to three weeks for you to see the results and for that upgrade to "be complete."

Good pointed out that it's never an easy feat to finally face the truth that some people will never change, and while you may have held onto that hope for quite some time, it's now time to realize that certain situations are never going to get any better.

"So, you're dealing with the disappointment, you're dealing with the sadness around it all. You're kind of grieving that old version of who you were. You're shedding that old skin. It's important that you be extra gentle with yourself in the coming weeks because life moves on, you know?"

Good admitted that you shouldn't wait for others to change and evolve at the expense of yourself and your mental health. You can't wait forever and you can only work on things within your control, including your own well-being.

With the way life has been for many people, it's shown that our experience on this planet can be cut short without a second glance, and we shouldn't spend our days trying to care about people or even things that essentially don't serve a purpose anymore.

The depression rates have steadily increased among many people within this last year.

According to Gallup, in May 2023, the percentage of U.S. adults who reported having been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lifetime had reached 29.0%, nearly 10% higher than in 2015. Similarly, those aged 18 to 29 (34.3%) and 30 to 44 (34.9%) had significantly greater depression diagnosis rates in their lifetime than those older than 44.

Women (23.8%) and adults aged 18 to 29 (24.6%) also have the highest rates of current depression or treatment for depression. Fatigue is also on the rise, per the National Institute of Health, which found that it's become the main reason for approximately 5 to 10% of visits to primary care doctors and is a secondary issue for an additional 10 to 20% of visits.

Due to the rising numbers of both depression and fatigue among many Americans, it shouldn't be a shock that many of us feel this weight of exhaustion at having to keep up with others who just add to the overall distress.

As someone who routinely neglects my own mental health for the sake of others, there is nothing more damaging than letting everyone pass you by while you stay stagnant. It's a freeing realization once you start putting yourself first.

Good's refreshing and encouraging perspective that the universe may finally be giving us the break we've been looking for can be something to take into this last month of the year.

It's never too late to let go of anyone or anything that doesn't provide us with stability and peace, especially as we welcome whatever new blessings the universe is planning on bestowing.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.