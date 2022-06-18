Rub Her Feet! Women With Daily Foot Rubs Are Healthier, Says Science

Massage therapy is one of the greatest tools in the medical handbook. Putting pressure on the body can relieve tension in numerous ways. One of those ways is through what's called reflexology.

There's nothing like coming home from a long day at work and getting to see your favorite person when you get home. What's even better is them offering to massage your feet after you've been standing all day. That should be its own lone language; foot massages.

Essentially, the idea is that you can massage certain body parts, often hands and feet, and get a positive result with a different area of the body. Can you imagine? You have a horrible headache and all you need to do to relieve it is pinch your pinky toe.

If only life could be that easy. Instead of having to click your heels three times to go home, you can just arch your foot, and Becky from the art department, who annoys you to no end, just disappears right in front of your eyes.



Photo: Enjoy Relaxing Moments

Massaging your feet in different places is linked to better health in different parts of the organs. Not only that, but it can lead to greater relaxation, less stress, and even greater sexual desire. Maybe the people with foot fetishes were on to something.

We should really take notes from them. If he's already down there, him touching your toes or even tickling your feet will only enhance the activities currently happening, or at least according to this chart it does. Hopefully, he doesn't have to stop what he's doing and take notes from it. Just like any activity that requires partners, try to give him some hints.

It's always good to know what different parts of the body can do and what they mean. Especially if those parts of the body affect other parts of the body.

According to the chart, the bottom right of the foot affects the colon. I wonder what that would do. Would it help with blockage? Try it out one night with your partner. If you don't have a partner, like some of us, ask your next Tinder date. Or a really trusted friend.

Massaging your feet also helps improve blood circulation, relieves numerous diseases, helps maintain proper balance, has proven beneficial for restless legs syndrome, improves your sleep, reduces the effects of edema during pregnancy, and is great for your skin. Do you get a foot rub and great skin? I'm sending out foot massager applications now.

Massaging the big toe is good for your lungs and brain. The second, third, and fourth toes are good for relieving tooth pain. The pinky toe is a great massage point for ear aches.

This article was originally published at Higher Perspective. Reprinted with permission from the author.