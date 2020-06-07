21 Best SPF Lotions & Sunblocks For Every Skin Type

This is the most important step in your skincare routine.

Sunscreen is the most important step of every skincare routine, no matter what the season or where you live. All your serums, moisturizers, and spot treatments mean nothing if you’re not protecting your skin from harmful UV rays.

Adding an SPF into your morning skincare routine will protect you against premature signs of aging, dark spots, redness, skin cancer, and much more. It’s a simple step that makes all the difference to your skin and your overall health.

But choosing the best sunscreen, both for your face and body, can be overwhelming, especially when there are so many products to choose from.

Sunscreens can be greasy, overly-fragranced, and just downright irritating for on your skin. That’s why it’s important to find the right fit for your skin type so you can be protected without making your other skin problems worse.

Here are the best sunblocks for every skin type — normal, dry, oily, sensitive, acne-prone, combination and aging skin.

For normal skin

1. SkinCeuticals Physical UV Defense SPF 30

SkinCeuticals SPF is neither over-drying nor will it leave you feeling oily throughout the day. It works to improve your skin barrier function, making it less sensitive to sunlight.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. Australian Gold Suncare Botanical SPF 50 Mineral Lotion

For an affordable but protective sunscreen, this natural product is cheap and cheerful. It’s full of skin-improving anti-oxidants and won’t be greasy on your face.

(Australian Gold, $15.99)

3. Kiehl's Super Fluid Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50+

Kiehl’s is one of my favorite skincare brands, so I trust that their sunscreen won’t irritate normal skin types. This is a fast-drying lotion, so it’s perfect for quick top-ups throughout the day.

(Sephora, $61)

For dry skin

4. Supergoop! City Sunscreen Serum SPF 30

A serum with SPF will protect your face and lock in moisture all at once. This one from Supergoop! dries really quick so your face won’t be left feeling sticky.

(Sephora, $42)

5. CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion

Lots of dermatologists recommend CeraVe products for a variety of skin types. This lotion has SPF 50 as well as hyaluronic acid, which hydrates deep below the surface of the skin.

(Target, $14.99)

6. Supergoop! Sun-Defying Sunscreen Oil SPF 50

Though Supergoop! is mentioned a lot on this list, that’s only because their SPF products really target specific skin types. This oil will give your dry skin a dewy finish without being too greasy.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

For oily skin

7. Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

I find gel products best for my oily skin, so I love this clear sunscreen. It’s made without oil and acts as a smoothing primer for your makeup.

(Sephora, $34)

8. Brush on Block Mineral Sunscreen Powder SPF 30

This unique product goes on as a translucent powder, so it will absorb any excess oils and give your face a matte finish. It’s also a great one for putting on over makeup and topping up during the day.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch SPF 55 Sunscreen Lotion

For a cheaper option, Neutrogena offers great protection without aggravating oily skin. The dry-touch formula doesn’t leave your skin looking dewy or moist. It’s also non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores.

(Walmart, $7.97)

For sensitive skin

10. Vanicream SPF 50+ Sunscreen

For sensitive skin, go for a fragrance-free sunblock like this one. Scented products can irritate the skin, so this one is a great option. It’s also free from parabens and preservatives.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. Aveeno Ultra-Calming Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 40

The ingredient list is impressive on this product, as it prioritizes soothing elements as well as protective ingredients. The oat milk will calm irritated skin and prevent redness.

(Target, $14.99)

12. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-in Milk Body & Face Sunscreen Lotion

If your skin burns easily, this product comes highly recommended as it won’t add to any irritation. It’s oxybenzone-free, a substance that sometimes causes redness in sensitive skin.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

For blemish-prone skin

13. MD Solar Sciences Mineral Tinted Crème SPF 30

This sunscreen has a pretty high concentration of zinc, which slows sebum production in your pores. This is great because oils won’t get trapped in your pores and create blemishes under the SPF.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

14. Cetaphil Facial Moisturizer SPF 50+

When my breakouts are bad, I try to avoid loading my skin with too many products so my pores don’t clog. That’s why this 2-in-1 moisturizer with SPF is great and super-affordable.

(Target, $13.99)

15. Dermalogica Clearing Defense SPF 30 Moisturizer

As well as protecting against UV damage, this product also uses a lot of helpful ingredients in fighting acne. The green tea extract will soothe inflamed skin while the tapioca pearls blur and shrink pores.

(Sephora, $28)

For combination skin

16. Olay Sun Face Sunscreen Serum SPF 35

Sometimes your skin can be both dry and oily, and you can have breakouts and sensitivity, so getting a good product that does it all is difficult. This sunscreen moisturizes skin, and is formulated to control shininess and oil so it won’t cause breakouts.

(Target, $19.99)

17. Origins Mega-Bright SPF 30 Oil-Free Moisturizer

This is a great all-in-one product. It evens your skin tone, tackles oil production, and will moisturize dry skin.

(Sephora, $59)

18. Neutrogena Hydroboost Non-Greasy Sunscreen Lotion

The ingredients aren’t quite as luxurious in this one as they are in the Origins moisturizer, but they have a lot of the same properties. Plus, this one is a fraction of the price.

(Walmart, $7.97)

For mature skin

19. Murad Anti-Aging Moisturizer SPF 30

Sun-damage can speed up the aging process of skin, so it’s so important to wear a good SPF to avoid this. This one from Murad is rich in powerful anti-oxidants that give you a youthful glow.

(Sephora, $50)

20. Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30

Drunk Elephant is a favorite brand among celebs and beauty bloggers, and when you look at this ingredient list it’s no wonder why. This product targets fine lines and dark spots to give you an overall radiant glow while protecting you.

(Sephora, $34)

21. VICHY Capital Soleil Daily Anti-Aging Sunblock with Broad Spectrum SPF 60

The high concentration of SPF in this product provides a lot of extra protection for sensitive, mature skin. The anti-oxidants in the formula also work to fight free-radicals which age the skin.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.