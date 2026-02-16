People Who Get Better Care From Their Doctors Usually Ask These 7 Specific Questions

Last updated on Feb 16, 2026

confident woman wearing glasses smiling outdoors Zamrznuti tonovi | Canva
Advertisement

I used to walk out of every doctor's appointment annoyed with myself. I'd sit on the exam table, nod along, and forget every single question I meant to ask the moment my doctor walked through the door. It wasn't until I started doing things differently that I realized the problem wasn't my memory. It was that I never had a clear plan for what to say. 

It turns out, the patients who get the best care aren't the ones with the most serious conditions or the best insurance. They're the ones who know what to ask. Research suggests that patients who actively participate in their appointments tend to receive more thorough evaluations and leave with a better understanding of their health. These are the seven questions that make the biggest difference.

People who get better care from their doctors usually ask these 7 specific questions:

1. How much will this cost?

patient asking about costs get better care their doctors Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash

Modern medicine is miraculous but can be exorbitantly expensive. Unfortunately, our doctors are rarely in tune with the financial toll a treatment may take. Moreover, they don’t want to waste time prescribing something that you can’t afford to take.

Research shows that over 70% of patients want to discuss costs with their doctors, but fewer than 20% actually do, and that silence can lead to skipped prescriptions and missed appointments down the line. Patients who do have cost conversations with their doctors end up with better treatment decisions and lower uncertainty about their care.

It’s imperative we are upfront with our medical professionals about our financial situation. For many conditions, there are less expensive choices that are just as effective.

RELATED: Woman Claims Her Insurance Company Charged An Extra $100 Because Her Doctor Asked Questions About Her Mental Health

Advertisement

2. Do I need this antibiotic?

patient asking about the need for antiobiotics get better care their doctors Getty Images / Unsplash+

Too often, we run to the doctor as soon as we sneeze. Then, the doctor writes a prescription for an antibiotic and we are off to the pharmacy. This is a careless and possibly dangerous occurrence, as antibiotic-resistant infections are on the rise.

It's good to be cautious with antibiotics and try to take them only when necessary. This, in turn, allows for combating the increase in antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Plus, if it’s viral, it won’t help anyway.

RELATED: 7 Daily Habits That Help You Live Longer Than You Probably Want To, According To Experts

Advertisement

3. What can I do on my own to help with my condition?

patient asking about what they can do on their own get better care their doctors Getty Images / Unsplash+

From proper diet, getting your beauty sleep, and reducing stress, there is a myriad of things a patient can do to help with their health or even prevent some issues from occurring. Be proactive with your health and ask your doctor for strategies that will work for you.

Those who practiced self-management strategies for chronic conditions saw improvements in their quality of life, self-efficacy, and reduced depression symptoms compared to those who relied on routine care alone. 

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality supports this, noting that programs teaching patients self-management skills consistently outperform information-only education when it comes to real health outcomes.

RELATED: Women Who Avoid Going To The Doctor As They Get Older Usually Have These 11 Reasons

Advertisement

4. Are my supplements safe?

patient asking about supplements get better care their doctors Ninthgrid / Unsplash

Mother Nature is beautiful and anything natural is safe, right? No, not always

It’s critical to discuss our supplements with doctors, so they can evaluate their safety and effectiveness. Moreover, some supplements and even some herbal teas can interfere with your prescription medications. 

RELATED: Men On The Verge Of Breaking Down Usually Start Buying These 11 Things For Themselves

Advertisement

5. Should I get a second opinion?

patient asking about second opinions get better care from their doctors Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash+

Depending on your doctor’s specialty, their diagnosis may vary from their fellow physician. For example, you might visit your general practitioner for a headache, only to be referred to a neurologist.

It’s okay and oftentimes encouraged to ask your doctor if a second opinion might help, especially if it’s a surgery or a new medication. It’s your right to receive the best care possible. 

A Mayo Clinic study found that 88% of patients who sought a second opinion went home with a new or refined diagnosis, and only 12% had their original diagnosis fully confirmed.

RELATED: I'm An Oncologist And A Breast Cancer Patient Taught Me Something Nobody Else Could

Advertisement
More for You:
15 Ways Women's Bodies Change As We Age (That Are Nothing To Be Ashamed Of)
What The Age Of Your First Period Reveals About You
The Most Powerful Phrase You Can Possibly Say To Someone Who Is Struggling
How To Manifest EXACTLY What You Want (And Actually Get It)

6. Is it normal to feel like this?

patient asking about if what they're feeling is normal get better care from their doctors Natalia Blauth / Unsplash+

Many people live their lives experiencing pain, exhaustion, and depression. They’ve felt that way for so long that it became their normal.

However, when your quality of life is suffering due to some ailment, it’s time to ask your doctor if it’s normal. And if it’s not, ask how you can receive the help you need. 

RELATED: 7 Uncomfortable Questions You Have To Ask To Find A Therapist Who Gets You

Advertisement

7. Are you sure that’s right? I Googled my symptoms

patient asking about doctor's certainty get better care Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash+

While not definitively a question to ask your doctor, this needed to be included. Oftentimes, the minute we get a strange symptom, we ask Google or ChatGPT for help and then self-diagnose. We only go to the doctor for confirmation.

Psychotherapist Dr. Joe Kort reminds us that self-diagnosing from the internet creates unnecessary stress. Too often our imagination starts running wild and we end up Googling “strange rashes” at 3:00 in the morning. Hence, we should all live by this motto - consult your MD before the internet.

RELATED: People Are Developing Delusions & 'Psychosis' From Using ChatGPT As A Spiritual Guide

Laura Herndon is a writer who focuses on self, self-care, and health and wellness.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
People Who Want To Gossip About Your Life Almost Always Ask These 10 Questions When They Talk To You
People Who Think You're Really Cool Almost Always Ask These 11 Questions When They Talk To You
Gen-Z Isn’t Interested In Marriage Like Millennials Were For 4 Odd Reasons

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.

Loading...