I used to walk out of every doctor's appointment annoyed with myself. I'd sit on the exam table, nod along, and forget every single question I meant to ask the moment my doctor walked through the door. It wasn't until I started doing things differently that I realized the problem wasn't my memory. It was that I never had a clear plan for what to say.

It turns out, the patients who get the best care aren't the ones with the most serious conditions or the best insurance. They're the ones who know what to ask. Research suggests that patients who actively participate in their appointments tend to receive more thorough evaluations and leave with a better understanding of their health. These are the seven questions that make the biggest difference.

People who get better care from their doctors usually ask these 7 specific questions:

1. How much will this cost?

Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash

Modern medicine is miraculous but can be exorbitantly expensive. Unfortunately, our doctors are rarely in tune with the financial toll a treatment may take. Moreover, they don’t want to waste time prescribing something that you can’t afford to take.

Research shows that over 70% of patients want to discuss costs with their doctors, but fewer than 20% actually do, and that silence can lead to skipped prescriptions and missed appointments down the line. Patients who do have cost conversations with their doctors end up with better treatment decisions and lower uncertainty about their care.

It’s imperative we are upfront with our medical professionals about our financial situation. For many conditions, there are less expensive choices that are just as effective.

Advertisement

2. Do I need this antibiotic?

Getty Images / Unsplash+

Too often, we run to the doctor as soon as we sneeze. Then, the doctor writes a prescription for an antibiotic and we are off to the pharmacy. This is a careless and possibly dangerous occurrence, as antibiotic-resistant infections are on the rise.

It's good to be cautious with antibiotics and try to take them only when necessary. This, in turn, allows for combating the increase in antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Plus, if it’s viral, it won’t help anyway.

Advertisement

3. What can I do on my own to help with my condition?

Getty Images / Unsplash+

From proper diet, getting your beauty sleep, and reducing stress, there is a myriad of things a patient can do to help with their health or even prevent some issues from occurring. Be proactive with your health and ask your doctor for strategies that will work for you.

Those who practiced self-management strategies for chronic conditions saw improvements in their quality of life, self-efficacy, and reduced depression symptoms compared to those who relied on routine care alone.

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality supports this, noting that programs teaching patients self-management skills consistently outperform information-only education when it comes to real health outcomes.

Advertisement

4. Are my supplements safe?

Ninthgrid / Unsplash

Mother Nature is beautiful and anything natural is safe, right? No, not always.

It’s critical to discuss our supplements with doctors, so they can evaluate their safety and effectiveness. Moreover, some supplements and even some herbal teas can interfere with your prescription medications.

Advertisement

5. Should I get a second opinion?

Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash+

Depending on your doctor’s specialty, their diagnosis may vary from their fellow physician. For example, you might visit your general practitioner for a headache, only to be referred to a neurologist.

It’s okay and oftentimes encouraged to ask your doctor if a second opinion might help, especially if it’s a surgery or a new medication. It’s your right to receive the best care possible.

A Mayo Clinic study found that 88% of patients who sought a second opinion went home with a new or refined diagnosis, and only 12% had their original diagnosis fully confirmed.

Advertisement

6. Is it normal to feel like this?

Natalia Blauth / Unsplash+

Many people live their lives experiencing pain, exhaustion, and depression. They’ve felt that way for so long that it became their normal.

However, when your quality of life is suffering due to some ailment, it’s time to ask your doctor if it’s normal. And if it’s not, ask how you can receive the help you need.

Advertisement

7. Are you sure that’s right? I Googled my symptoms

Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash+

While not definitively a question to ask your doctor, this needed to be included. Oftentimes, the minute we get a strange symptom, we ask Google or ChatGPT for help and then self-diagnose. We only go to the doctor for confirmation.

Psychotherapist Dr. Joe Kort reminds us that self-diagnosing from the internet creates unnecessary stress. Too often our imagination starts running wild and we end up Googling “strange rashes” at 3:00 in the morning. Hence, we should all live by this motto - consult your MD before the internet.

Laura Herndon is a writer who focuses on self, self-care, and health and wellness.

Advertisement