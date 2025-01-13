Woman Claims Her Insurance Company Charged An Extra $100 Because Her Doctor Asked Questions About Her Mental Health

Many people's dissatisfaction and anger toward health insurance companies have continued to grow as more share their experiences, whether they had an insurance company suddenly cancel coverage, deny claims, or overcharge for basic service.

In a TikTok video, a young woman named Kim revealed that during a recent doctor's visit, her insurance company billed her extra for basic questions her physician asked her about her mental health. She wasn't even given the option not to be asked those questions to prevent the extra charge.

A woman's insurance company charged her an extra $100 because her doctor asked questions about her mental health during a check-up.

"I just found out that when you go to the doctor's every year, and they're asking you if you have any sad thoughts or any questions about your alcohol [consumption] and substance issues, they are charging your insurance company money to ask you those questions," Kim began in her video.

She explained that health insurance companies are using the questions that doctors ask their patients as a way to overcharge them. Kim admitted that a simple 15-second question about her well-being wasn't something she ever thought warranted a separate charge, but she was proved wrong.

The woman would have never known she was charged for the well-being questions without looking at the insurance bill breakdown.

Kim said she checked her insurance bill and noticed that she'd been charged $60 after her doctor about her alcohol consumption and then an additional $30 when asked about her mental health.

Antonio_Diaz | Canva Pro

In the comments section, some medical students and professionals pointed out that these extra charges were often out of their control. When they record these questions in a patient's chart for insurance, the companies take it upon themselves to add the additional expenses.

It's just another reason why people are so burnt out when it comes to the seemingly morally corrupt health insurance system. Many people pay thousands of dollars a month just to have coverage, only to be charged more or, in some cases, denied coverage for necessary treatment and medication.

A staggering number of Americans are subjected to surprise charges from their health insurance companies.

A survey by the Commonwealth Fund found that nearly half of insured Americans have been smacked by surprise medical expenses in the past year. Still, a majority don't contest billing errors or coverage denials. Forty-five percent of 7,873 insured adults surveyed nationwide said they had been billed for a service they thought should have been covered and nearly one in five — or 17% — reported being denied coverage for a doctor-recommended service.

Yet fewer than half who reported billing errors or coverage denials challenged them, mostly because they did not know they had the right to do so, the poll found. The consequences of having coverage denials were also explained in the research, with nearly 60% reporting delays in care and nearly half — 47% — reporting worsened health conditions as a result.

Both the expense of medical care in this country and the lack of transparency around some of the costs and billing contribute to the shock and horror that comes with receiving a medical bill, especially for something as mundane as a routine doctor's visit.

If you notice a charge that doesn't fit with your insurance coverage, don't be afraid to call the company and argue to have that charge completely dismissed or lowered. It's definitely absurd that people are paying upwards of $100 for something as simple as being asked a routine question by their doctors.

