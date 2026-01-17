I'm that one person in the family who tends to talk about uncomfortable topics — divorce, money, religion, and politics. But I especially talk about death more than most because I want to learn how to live a long, healthy life and find out how not to die.

Certain daily habits contribute to the decline of our health, and changing those habits will help you live longer. To learn how to avoid preventable diseases, start by changing some common unhealthy habits.

7 daily habits that help you live longer than you probably want to, according to experts:

1. Stop smoking

If you're under the age of 40, you can quit smoking now, and it will be like you never smoked. No matter how many years you've smoked, you have a right to be optimistic when it comes to quitting. The moment you stop smoking, the body begins to heal itself.

"Smokers mentally decline at a rate five times greater than non-smokers," according to WebMD. So, even if you follow a healthy diet, smoking not only negates the positive effects of a healthy diet but also reduces longevity, which means you're likely to die before your time. If you're concerned about gaining weight after quitting, remember that there are ways to manage it as well.

2. Get at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise a day

Drazen Zigic via Shutterstock

The American Heart Association stated, "Walking and vigorous-intensity running resulted in similar reductions in risk for high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and possibly coronary heart disease over the study’s six years." Besides improving your mood and increasing optimism about life, 30 minutes of moderate exercise a day will help you lose weight, reduce your risk of dying early, and add 3 to 7 years to your life.

3. Maintain a healthy weight

Science has shown that weight maintenance and longevity go together, so another way not to die is to watch your diet. Besides adding more work for your heart, weight gain can throw off estrogen and leptin production, which a study linked to increased cancer risks.

Even a five-pound weight loss can dramatically improve your health and reduce your risks of cancers and other weight-associated diseases. Not to mention, less stress and increased mental positivity are good for the immune system, too.

4. Consume no less than 7-8 servings of fruits and vegetables per day

Adding fruits and vegetables to your daily diet might seem inconvenient, but not only will this help you lose weight, but it also gives the body what it needs. The more fruit and vegetables you eat, the better your entire body will feel. Research supported how fruits and vegetables are superfoods full of water, minerals, and antioxidants that protect your body from disease.

5. Eat less meat and dairy, or go meatless

Mangostar via Shutterstock

Dietary studies suggested that meat and dairy contribute to disease for a variety of reasons. When eaten in excess, eating dairy and meat products is worse than smoking cigarettes. There are certain bacterial strains in meat that heat cannot kill in the cooking process, so farmers use antibiotics. Those same antibiotics end up in your body as you consume meat and dairy, affecting your immune system. And meat is hard to digest, which can lead to weight gain and other health problems within the intestinal tract.

6. Increase your whole grains and aim for more fiber

The body needs fiber to function properly. Nutritional research suggests that increasing the amount of fiber you eat in your diet, your body will get rid of what it doesn't need. Fiber keeps you feeling fuller longer, too. Not only is fiber found in fruits and vegetables, but diets made up of whole grains high in fiber keep you from having sugar spikes.

7. Avoid processed foods and learn to be an ingredient reader

Prepackaged foods are loaded with sodium, sugar, and additives that can cause you to gain weight. Processed food has also been linked to cancer. So, try to avoid eating it whenever possible. Not only will you lose weight when cutting it out of your diet, but you'll also feel better while living longer.

My grandmother died from Alzheimer's disease, but her twin sister is still alive and now over 90 years old. When my sister got cancer, she was fortunate to go into remission, and her lifestyle choices have changed dramatically as a result. Both of these experiences forced me to think about my own longevity and happiness.

With so much to learn from science, I am open to asking difficult questions to find the best answers. So, when I read How Not To Die by Michael Greger, M.D., I was surprised to read his statement that, like other disease-causing factors, dietary styles tend to run in families. He also shared that if you learn how to change those non-genetic factors, you can reduce your preventable death risk by close to 80 to 90 percent!

Ultimately, the secret to longevity boils down to the choices a person makes each day. Each decision adds up to positive internal changes that ultimately help a person lose weight, maintain a healthy weight, feel better, and live longer.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality.