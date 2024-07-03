Your physical intimacy is tied to your health. If you feel run-down, tired, and moody, you may need to reassess what you are eating and putting into your body. Maybe you need more sleep or need to stop having Cheetos for dinner. The better you take care of your body the happier your body is going to be. And happiness can benefit every part of your life, especially your marriage. The happier you are, the more you will desire intimacy with your spouse. Are you and your spouse having intimacy less frequently than you would like, or maybe one of you has a higher libido than the other? Are you getting the vitamins and minerals needed to rev your drive? There are easy ways to help, and you can buy most of them in your local grocery store. These 10 vitamins and minerals are sure to help you get your libido moving in the right direction.

Here are 10 natural libido boosters that actually work:

1. Vitamin A

Vitamin A is essential for both male and female hormone production.

2. Vitamin B3

Vitamin B3 increases blood flow to your nether regions and intensifies your climax.

3. Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 is a libido enhancer because it helps in controlling elevated prolactin.

4. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 heightens your drive, especially for men, by enlarging their blood vessels.

5. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is important for the synthesis of hormones that are involved in your body when you're intimate, and fertility, and aiding you to get turned on.

6. Vitamin E

Vitamin E is considered the "Intimate Vitamin." It increases blood flow and oxygen to your bits, as well as a key player in the production of hormones.

7. Folic Acid

Folic Acid is a key vitamin when it comes to reproduction.

8. Magnesium

Magnesium has aphrodisiac effects, which can improve your libido and intimate performance.

9. Selenium

Selenium is essential for your virility. And we all know how important that is, especially the older you and your partner get.

10. Zinc

Zinc is responsible for healthy testosterone levels in both men and women and important to a healthy drive. Just more reason to learn about all the fruits, vegetables, meats, poultry, fish, and nuts, and include them in your diet. It might just be able to jump-start your drive.

Intimacy is essential to a successful marriage and the only thing that can fix a lack of it is communication, but these aphrodisiacs can certainly help you get in the mood for it. The next time you're feeling frisky, head to the grocery store and text your spouse that you're going to make a special dinner for them. Send the kids to grandma, light some candles, and enjoy a surely amazing night with your lover.

Tony and Alisa DiLorenzo are marriage educators and founders of One Extraordinary Marriage. They've appeared on Ask Dr. Drew, The Guardian, Fox News, and more.