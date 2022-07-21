5 Incredible Facts About Your Body That'll Make You Question Everything

Just when you think you’ve got it all figured out, you discover the FDA allows 13 insect heads per 100 grams of fig paste. Suddenly, your world is turned upside down.

There are weird body facts, and then there are facts that are better left unknown (i.e., canned fruit juices can contain a maggot for every 250 milliliters), and some that are fun party conversation starters (i.e., May 29th is officially "Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day").

Here are five incredible facts about your body that will make you question everything:

In that vein, there are a few facts about your body that you may find interesting ... and a little gross.

1. Your stomach can't digest itself because it's lined with epithelial cells that produce mucus.

The mucus creates a barrier between the lining of the stomach and its contents so that it cannot digest itself. The enzymes produced by the stomach wall are inactive until they pass through the mucus barrier. Then, it can start digesting food.

Way to go, stomach! And, in my case, my stomach is already full of cake. So the enzymes are, uh... busy.

But the stomach does start to digest itself when the mucus barrier is broken, which causes stomach ulcers.

2. If an adult male's skin were to be stretched out, it would cover 22 square feet.

The skin is the largest organ in your body. And, seriously, skin is super-important. Also, moisturizer is super-important.

This is why things like essential oils can be used simply by putting them on your body. And it's also why you should never rub yourself down with an Oreo, despite its creamy interior.

3. Men produce about 10 million new sperm daily, which is approximately enough to repopulate the entire planet in 6 months.

Men produce several million sperm each day, which is about 1,500 sperm a second. And there are 280 million sperm in one ejaculate. That doesn’t add up, especially if you’re 18.

In other news, most of those little guys end up in the toilet, or a sock, or a tissue. Or whatever is nearby. Which is probably the most sensible use of 280 million sperm.

4. The average person produces enough saliva in their lifetime to fill 2 swimming pools.

And that is just gross.

Does that mean, by the time you’re 20, you could fill a spa? Because I could really use a soak. Does anyone care to go for a swim?

5. Your brain uses about 20 percent of your oxygen and caloric intake.

And furthermore, the larger your head, the larger your brain. And therefore, the following calculations are scientifically proven: Big head = big brain = more calorie and oxygen intake. And it then follows that big head = big brain = more cake.

Also, I’m worried about my stomach cells. Oh, be right back; it's cake time.

Joni Edelman is the Editor in Chief of Ravishly. Follow her on Twitter.

This article was originally published at Ravishly. Reprinted with permission from the author.