7 Female Body Parts Men Adore — Just The Way They Are

Back in 2009, Solange Magnano, the 37-year-old model, and former Miss Argentina, died of complications resulting from elective surgery on her buttocks. Dr. Gabruel Chiu of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery pondered what could have caused Magnano's death.

It's unfortunate that Magnano felt she had to undergo plastic surgery in order to give herself more natural beauty. And while we're well aware of "The Power of the Butt" — our god-given behind has drawn lots of eyeballs to it — there are limits to the lengths women should go in order to make themselves more attractive to others. Especially when it seems that men have a soft spot for our natural beauty.

This is why we thought it necessary to point out all the female body parts men love about you, from head to toe:

1. Your hair

The way it smells faintly of your vanilla-scented shampoo all day long. The way it hangs demurely over your eyes, just begging to be brushed behind a dainty little ear. The way it shimmers, making it nearly impossible for him to resist running his fingers through its deliciously soft expanse.

2. Your eyes

Debbie Gibson once sang, "I get lost in your eyes." Well, your eyes are pretty mesmerizing as well, whether or not you've been able to master that whole smokey, cat-eye look.

3. Your skin

How soft and smooth it is, calling out for a caress or two (or perhaps some heavy groping). It's one of the reasons men will always prefer sexy time with you to sexy alone time with themselves. The feel of skin-on-skin just can't be beaten.

4. Your clavicle and the curve of your neck

There's something about the clavicle that makes it one of the female body parts men love. It's irresistible to them! Perhaps it's the concavity of it, which makes it perfectly shaped for a quick inhale of our natural scent or a lingering kiss.

Advertisement Need someone to talk to? Get support from a licensed therapist at BetterHelp. Sign up today and get 15% off!

5. Your belly button​

As ladies, we don't understand this one. After all, men have belly buttons, too. Perhaps we're just better at cleaning out the lint. (Kidding! Just kidding!)

6. Your curves

The strength in your calves. The small of your back. Your generous hips that shimmy as you walk, and your grab-able butt. Everything about the way you're shaped screams Woman! to the men in your life. For god's sake, don't shrink it with surgery.

7. Your breasts

Okay. Technically, this should be counted in with your curves, but breasts hold an allure for men that's unmatched by any other part of our body. They like to stare at them. They like to touch them. They like to put their mouth on them. They like to use them as pillows.

It doesn't matter what size they are. I swear to you. Just the fact that you have them makes men crazy.

Steph Auteri is a freelance writer and editor. She's overshared about her sex life in Playgirl, Time Out New York, American Curves, New York Press, Nerve, and other publications. Feel free to stalk her on Twitter.