The Smartest Parents Swear By 3 Very Specific Parenting Rules

Parenting doesn't mean allowing children to run rampant and do whatever they want. If a parent bends over backward to give their child whatever they want, it can lead to becoming spoiled adults. Never saying "no" teaches a child they're the boss. The smartest parents swear by three specific parenting rules that help children understand limits and grow into responsible adults.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends setting clear rules children can understand, calmly explaining the consequences of breaking them, and following through. Giving children praise when they get things right matters, too. Truly successful parents set rules early and enforce them.

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Smart parenting means following through on reasonable consequences rather than letting a child's misbehavior go unnoticed. It also means raising children and guiding them toward adulthood so they're better prepared to handle life on their own. As hard as it can be, parents need to give their children room to become independent. Parenting can be hard, but seeing your children grow into capable adults makes the effort worth it. These three parenting rules help lay that groundwork.

The smartest parents swear by these 3 specific parenting rules:

1. They set clear boundaries early on

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At first, no child enjoys the rules their parents set. A parent might expect their child to do the dishes every night. Maybe when a teen goes out, they're expected to return home before the eight o'clock curfew. To a child or teen, these rules can feel controlling. They might even see their parents as prison guards rather than their caregivers. But when parents set boundaries early in a child's life, it can help children grow into respectful, successful adults. Boundaries teach children to take accountability for their actions and provide structure for them as they grow.

According to Haven Psychology Group, clear, consistent boundaries help children understand what's expected of them and learn to manage their behavior, handle emotions, and take responsibility for their actions.

Without healthy boundaries, whether through neglect or another dysfunctional parenting style, the potential for respectful children is thrown out the window. Kids who never get rules or hear "no" grow up believing they can get away with anything. Think of a child whose parents always give them everything. Maybe they asked for a new iPhone for their thirteenth birthday, but their parents accidentally bought an old one. This child then throws a tantrum because they've learned that if they throw a fit, their parents will cave in and give them what they want.

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2. They follow through on fair consequences

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Many parents may be afraid to discipline their child. Imagine a child keeps throwing their food across the room. A parent might warn their child to stop once, twice, or three times before giving up. But a parent who follows through explains the rule and what will happen if the behavior continues. If their child keeps throwing the toy after being told it will be put away, the parent calmly puts it away for a while. The point is to help the child understand that the rules still apply, even when they don't like them.

According to Psych Central, authoritative parents set clear rules while giving their children the guidance and support they need to follow them. Being a successful parent means not being afraid to teach one's child the difference between right and wrong. They encourage better behavior through praise, support, and fair discipline rather than relying on threats or punishment.

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3. They teach their children to become independent

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Ultimately, the hardest thing a parent can do for their child is inevitably push them out of the nest. Children, after all, must learn how to survive on their own. They can't cling to their parents forever, or they'll never learn how to be truly independent and successful adults. Becoming a parent means caring for your child as they grow and helping them build the skills they'll need when they're ready to go out into the world.

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When that child you grew so close to leaves, it can result in what Psychology Today calls empty nest syndrome. Parents may feel sadness and loneliness during this adjustment, but it can also give them time to reconnect with their own interests and build a new kind of relationship with their adult children.

Sometimes, the hardest thing a parent can do is give their child room to become independent. As they grow, children need opportunities to make decisions, take responsibility, and handle more on their own.

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Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.