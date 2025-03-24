Your Parents Did A Good Job Raising You If You Were Taught These 3 Old-School Phrases

It is easy to assume our children will have self-confidence if we believe we are raising them in the best possible way. However, there are times when we might notice that they need an extra boost of encouragement.

As adults, we are commonly working on our inner self-talk or learning how to have more patience or be better than we were the day before. It is a good idea, too, to share these old-school phrases that shape well-raised individuals and still hold wisdom for today’s world.

Through various forms of media, we might learn different things about other people. It is important to focus on a lens of compassion when understanding others and even ourselves.

Teach your child that compassion is always an available option. Instead of judging others, teach them to be kind. Teach your child not to take things personally. I have gone over The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz, with my children for a few years now and I find it helpful to remind them of the agreements every so often. They are:

Be impeccable with your word.

Do not take anything personally.

Do not make assumptions.

Always do your best.

Not to take anything personally resonates with them — I make sure to remind them of that.

"Find the courage to ask questions and to express what you want. Communicate with others as clearly as you can to avoid misunderstandings, sadness, and drama." ― Miguel Ruiz

2. 'Trust your intuition'

"Practice listening to your intuition, and your inner voice; ask questions; be curious; see what you see; hear what you hear; and then act upon what you know to be true. These intuitive powers were given to your soul at birth." ― Clarissa Pinkola Estés

Being able to understand our minds is one of the most important concepts for a human to know. Once a person realizes they can control what they think, they learn they can control themselves however they choose.

We are all strong inside — and we all have more power than we realize. A study in the Journal of Cognition and Development supported beginning to teach kids how to understand their inner self now — help them to see how wonderful it is to be able to become in touch with their inner self and voice.

"Teach your kids to trust their intuition. Teaching our kids to listen to their intuitive experiences — even in the smallest form while they are young — will help their future selves. Intuition becomes increasingly valuable in the new information society precisely because there is so much data." — John Naisbitt

3. 'We are all unique'

Let them know we are all different — everyone is unique. If we look at the uniqueness of each person, we will enjoy the presence of the individual even more. It is important to let them know we all have different abilities and strengths — and there is not one way to do things — but, rather, many ways.

Self-confidence is an ongoing pursuit. A healthy feeling of self-esteem, with an understanding of the inner self, will only ensure more thoughtful people in the world as we move forward.

Family coach Judy Helm Wright explained, "Success in life, friendship, business, family dynamics, and spiritual growth have self-confidence and self-esteem at the foundation. People who have confidence in their worth are magnets for success and happiness everywhere they go. As parents and caring adults, you want to share methods and techniques to build self-confidence with the young people in your circle of influence."

Living a vibrant life requires a healthy sense of self-confidence. Low self-confidence can become a detriment. If not encouraged as a child, some adults grow to believe there is no use in finding a productive purpose in their lives.

Once one is not productive, self-esteem may fall. Low self-esteem is promoted opaquely in society. It is taught — mostly unknowingly. Rise and see it. Be aware — and then move beyond it.

Make time to encourage your child, and help them to find their value. Let them know it is good to believe in our abilities.

People often feel weak in confidence if they are not as appreciated as they should be. Thus, start by recognizing your kid fully. Just begin. Encouragement is very helpful compared to criticism.

