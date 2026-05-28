Way too many younger dads are forgetting to teach their kids basic life lessons that actually matter once they grow up. Not everything kids need to know comes from school, sports, or the internet. Some lessons have to come from home, and dads play a huge role in that. Kids watch how their fathers handle stress, treat people, solve problems, and talk about feelings when life gets hard.

This doesn't mean younger dads are bad parents. A lot of them are working hard and trying to be present, figuring out fatherhood without always having great examples themselves. But when dads forget to teach their kids things like emotional regulation, self-care, integrity, and how to treat a partner well, those kids may have to learn the hard way later. These basic life lessons can help kids become more confident and capable adults.

Way too many younger dads are forgetting to teach their kids 12 basic life lessons:

1. Regulating your emotions is necessary

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

Considering that many fathers today struggle to acknowledge their own emotions, it's not surprising that it's one of the lessons dads often forget to teach their kids until it's almost too late. In fact, their active suppression of emotions or resorting to anger during arguments can actually teach children harmful coping mechanisms for their emotions, which tend to manifest later in life in alarming ways.

Of course, if you've recognized your child's inability to self-soothe or deal with conflict in a healthy way, it's never too late to teach the lesson of emotional regulation, but it starts with having a role model.

As experts from the Child Mind Institute argue, learning self-regulation is a practice that kids and adult children alike need to use often to master it. By unlearning your own biases with vulnerability and being a role model for health communication and self-reflection, you can show up as a parent who teaches their kids emotional intelligence, rather than sabotages it.

Advertisement

2. Knowing how to tell a good story matters

BGStock72 | Shutterstock

According to Harvard Business experts, storytelling isn't just powerful for interpersonal and social communication; it can also be incredibly impactful in the professional world, helping leaders to teach and influence others from an empowered perspective.

Kids can learn storytelling in a variety of ways, from listening to their parents communicate to reading books and seeking out new social interactions. According to a report from Common Sense Media, many of the reading comprehension skills that kids today are struggling with stem from a lack of reading at home.

Children are not the only ones who don't read and tell stories; their parents don't either. Considering this gap in literary integration at home compared to older generations, storytelling is one of the lessons dads often forget to teach their kids until it's almost too late.

In the context of our inherently gendered society, even if kids are reading at home with their mother, it's important that dads also take part in childcare responsibilities, teaching kids their own lessons and experiences from their perspective.

Advertisement

3. Tipping etiquette is part of treating people with respect

pics five | Shutterstock

While many parents might be focused on more tangible skills like reading and writing, there are certain social practices like tipping at a restaurant that have quickly become lessons dads forget to teach their kids until it's almost too late.

While it is a stigmatized and sometimes controversial part of our world, learning to interact respectfully with service workers and tip appropriately can often play a larger role in your child's adult life and relationships than you might imagine.

So, the next time you go out to a restaurant, act as a healthy role model by leveraging this life experience as a teaching moment. Let your kids figure out the tip, give them the tools they need to do it, and find ways to teach these basic principles of respect in practice.

Advertisement

4. Knowing how to change a tire can keep you safe

Kirk Fisher | Shutterstock

A Michelin North America study finds that nearly 53% of teens ages 15 to 17 don't know how to change a tire. In the event that they're stuck on the side of the road or in a compromising situation with a flat tire, many kids today would be stranded without their phones or help from a stranger.

Of course, part of the reason kids today aren't learning these basic life skills is that their parents don't have them either, so they're unable to serve as role models with limited time and education to spare.

While it might seem silly to teach amid a wealth of resources like YouTube how-to videos and roadside assistance, giving kids the opportunity to learn and physically practice this basic skill can help to develop their independence and problem-solving skills in adulthood, yet it's still one of the things dads often forget to instruct until it's almost too late.

Advertisement

5. Spending time in nature can help you feel better

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Many of us already know that nature can be healing, both physically and mentally, but especially for kids who weren't taught by their dads; plenty don't know how big a role it plays in our emotional well-being. A study in Scientific Reports found that people who spend at least 2 hours outdoors per week are more likely to report better health than those who spend most of their time indoors.

Despite numerous studies that highlight the importance of getting outside and moving your body, many parents aren't teaching this lesson to their kids; instead, they help them isolate themselves through technological distractions and unnecessarily overprotective rules at home.

For fathers who have largely been conditioned to ignore their kids' mental health needs and emotions, teaching them about the healing power of nature can be beneficial for everyone. Take your kids outside for a walk, have breakfast outside in the morning, or find hobbies that encourage them to spend time in nature.

Advertisement

6. Public speaking gets easier when you practice

fizkes | Shutterstock

According to research in the Journal of Further and Higher Education, from fifth graders to undergraduates, public speaking is a collectively anxiety-inducing fear for many students. It's a fear that will surely manifest in their adult experiences at work and when meeting new people.

Given that many children have poor emotional regulation skills and social isolation, it's incredibly important for parents to directly acknowledge fears of public speaking and instill a sense of confidence in them early in life to help them cope.

While they might miss out on this opportunity in adolescence, it's never too late to teach your children how to listen, soothe their anxiety, and exude confidence in public speaking settings.

Practicing at home and with smaller groups can be helpful, even if it's at a community event or an extracurricular activity that a parent has encouraged their child to join.

Advertisement

7. Knowing how to tell a joke helps you connect with people

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

From romantic connection and attraction to effective leadership in the workplace, and even coping with uncomfortable conflict and disagreement, humor is an incredibly effective skill for people of all ages to learn in healthy ways, yet it's become one of the lessons dads frequently fail to teach their kids.

Whether they're incredibly rigid as a parent or misuse humor, a child's inability to use humor in tense and uncomfortable situations can make self-soothing and connection with others much more difficult now and later in life.

Advertisement

8. Integrity and hard work go hand-in-hand

ivi.photo93 | Shutterstock

Especially with modern technological shortcuts and classroom standardization, many kids are missing out on life experiences that can teach them integrity and the importance of hard work, which are two things that instill confidence and self-esteem into adulthood.

Whether they're learning a misguided view of hustle culture and burnout from their parents or finding ways to isolate themselves from honest conversations, integrity and hard work have become lessons dads forget to teach their kids early on in life.

Especially helpful for facing today's obstacles like learning distractions and inequities, teaching kids integrity starts with being a role model of moral courage. By standing up for what they believe in and voicing their opinions in an inclusive and empowering way, parents can teach their kids lessons that help ensure they're ready to enter adulthood in a healthy way.

Advertisement

9. Alone time is healthy when it's balanced

BAZA Production | Shutterstock

Alongside emotional regulation and vulnerability, many father figures miss the opportunity to teach their kids about the importance of alone time because they were never given the space to invest in and prioritize their own emotional needs.

According to psychiatrist Steven Gans, alone time is incredibly valuable for protecting mental health, providing people the opportunity to regulate their emotions and pursue hobbies that make them happy and content.

Being a role model for your kids by prioritizing your own alone time can help you to show up better in every aspect of your life. Isolating completely isn't the answer, but finding a balance between social connection and alone time is vital for kids who want to grow up feeling confident and supported in their personal growth.

Advertisement

10. Self-care is not weakness

Halfpoint | Shutterstock

Rather than being introduced to self-care, many men were taught early in life to embrace self-neglect in response to toxic masculinity expectations and gendered societal norms, according to holistic well-being expert Jeff Siegel.

Not only does this undermine many fathers' sense of self-worth and overall emotional health, but it also burdens their partners with the responsibility of caregiving for their children and their partner.

While narratives on self-care might frame it as a practice that requires you to completely rewrite your daily routine to make space to connect with your body and mind, the truth is that even small practices like mindfulness can make a big difference. From breathwork to journaling and even prioritizing alone time, fathers can practice self-care that benefits them, their partners, and their children without taking more than a few minutes a day.

Even for men who have adopted the "provider and protector" identity in their families, taking care of your partner and kids starts with caring for yourself, not as a suggestion or afterthought, but as a priority.

Advertisement

11. Knowing how to treat a partner well starts at home

GBJSTOCK | Shutterstock

Kids learn many of their lifelong lessons, values, skills, and opinions from their parents early in life, from relationship standards to communication skills, and even their own feelings of self-worth and confidence, according to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Like many other lessons dads tend to forget to pass on to their kids, teaching them how to behave respectfully and responsibly in a relationship starts with being a healthy role model. Remind your kids how to have healthy conversations and arguments. Teach them how to show empathy, have compassion, and communicate well, even when things are tough.

Express gratitude, show up for the little things, and make space for quality time and affection, especially when your kids are around.

Many of the generational curses and poor relationship cycles adult children are burdened with are a direct result of their family relationships from childhood, where they not only learned poor communication skills, but were forced into an insecure mindset that kept them from feeling comfortable in their future relationships.

Advertisement

12. Mistakes don't make you weak

VStock_A | Shutterstock

The only way you can truly fail as a father is by viewing mistakes as weaknesses rather than opportunities for growth. While many men have been taught to protect their egos by presenting themselves as the most powerful, knowledgeable, and successful person in any room, teaching kids about personal growth starts with recognizing that such an image leads to insecurity rather than true confidence and success.

By acting as a role model who accepts challenges, steps out of their comfort zone, and tries things they've never done before, you can not only help your kids develop a healthy mindset for personal growth but also teach them to take accountability and self-soothe in their own unique ways.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies, focusing on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human-interest stories.