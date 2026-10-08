Kids Who Get Away With Pretty Much Anything Usually Have 9 Defining Traits As Adults

Every parent wants their children to grow into a kind and respectable adult. But today's parents are scrambling to catch up, because by loving on their children and letting them get away with pretty much anything, they're robbing them of the tools they need to succeed.

No matter how carefully parents raise their child, if they aren't correcting problematic behavior, they can expect that child to turn into a very entitled, self-absorbed adult. Because constantly excusing a kid's bad behavior can have major consequences.

Traits people have as adults when they got away with almost anything as kids

1. They're entitled

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Kids who get away with anything don't know how to take accountability. When they're used to getting whatever they want without needing to work for it, they grow into entitled adults. Stomping their feet and rolling their eyes, they expect the world to bend to their desires.

That's probably why they crash out when things inevitably don't go their way, because they were never given the tools to get through it. Parents need to encourage their kids to face discomfort, or else they become entitled adults who can't handle a little rejection.

As psychotherapist Nancy Colier explained, "Difficulty and discomfort build resilience and character; we don’t do our kids any favors when we treat these normal parts of life as the enemy and something that must be eliminated."

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2. They're defiant

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Children will take an inch and run with it. It's frustrating, but once a child gets away with one thing, they begin pushing boundaries. Does it drive a parent insane? Absolutely, but this is to be expected. And as children come into their own sense of independence and forming their personalities, it's normal for their rebellious nature to take over.

But just because it's normal doesn't mean parents should check out. If a child does something wrong, it's important to dish out discipline. By using natural and logical consequences, parents can help their children take ownership of their mistakes, making them less defiant as they enter adulthood.

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3. They're impulsive

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It isn't weird for kids to be reckless. In fact, teens are more likely to engage in risky behavior when they're emotional or when they're with their peers. But after a certain age, children shouldn't still be acting on impulse. Unless they got away with everything and their parents turned a blind eye, they ideally should be responsible.

They'll fumble and make mistakes here and there. But unlike spoiled children, these adults won't allow their emotions to get the better of them. They know how to keep their cool, which is why they think twice before committing to a decision.

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4. They're manipulative

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Kids who never faced any consequences learned how to play dirty and be sneaky. They realized that if they cried or twisted the truth, nobody would question them too much. And now, as adults, they're highly manipulative.

It's messed up, but that's how their mind works. Why take accountability when they can blame everyone else for their actions? That's why parents need to step in while they still can. If they notice signs that their child is being manipulative, they shouldn't brush it under the rug.

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5. They're irresponsible

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If a child grows up without consequences, they start to believe that their actions will never catch up to them. Unless their parents give them a rude awakening, they carry this sense of invincibility into adulthood. They assume that no matter what they do, they'll get off scot-free.

But as most people know, that's not how real life works. Actions have consequences. That's why parents need to teach their kids this lesson early on. Otherwise, their children might make a mistake that costs them everything.

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6. They're inconsiderate

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At some point, all kids are self-centered. According to experts from Allina Health, "Self-centered behavior is most prominent in younger children, evolving as they grow older and their social skills develop." And as parents, it's their job to move their kids from selfishness to selflessness.

So, it's important that parents instill empathy and understanding in their children when it comes to the experiences of others. Maybe that means making them volunteer or using positive reinforcement. Especially if they've been getting away with too much, not addressing it can create highly inconsiderate adult.

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7. They're ungrateful

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It's normal for kids to be ungrateful. In the moment, they can't understand how lucky they are to have a roof over their head or clothes on their back. To them, it's a right, not a privilege. That's why parents won't win them over with a "you should be grateful" speech.

If a child has gotten away with too much, lecturing them won't change their attitude. Instead, parents need to lead by example and put things into perspective. It may take time, but with consistent boundaries and consequences, parents can curb that ungrateful attitude.

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8. They have poor self-regulation

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It's already hard for kids to control their emotions. Until their brains develop fully, they're fighting the urge to crash out over something every day. But when a child gets away with everything and anything, their ability to regulate their emotions becomes a whole lot worse. Without proper boundaries, they don't know where the line is drawn.

As educator Gail Innis explained, "Setting boundaries and expectations for children can assist in building life skills that include patience, problem solving, resourcefulness, responsibility, and self-discipline." So, parents need to give their kids the proper tools to control their emotions, or else they become unregulated adults.

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9. They're demanding

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People aren't born selfless. As kids, they're pretty self-centered. Especially if they've gotten away with everything, they turn into overly demanding adults with no idea how the real world works. When parents don't teach their kids about the consequences of their actions, they think they can continue through life not taking responsibility for themselves.

It's hard to dish out, but it's for their own good. Remember, consequences don't have to be negative. As long as they're logical, parents shouldn't be afraid to lay down the law. Their kids might not like it, but the older they get, the more it will make sense.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.