Kids Raised By Parents Who Were Scattered & Always Late Usually Carry 8 Traits Into Adulthood

Kids whose moms and dads who had a hard time showing up anywhere on time are often shaped by their disorganized upbringing. The traits they developed during that time can follow them into adulthood.

Scattered parents often fail to realize that structure teaches kids how to navigate our complicated world. It lays the foundation for everything from impulse control to time management. Flying by the seat of your pants might be fun in the moment, but that kind of chaos can have an impact if it isn't tempered by consistency.

Advertisement

Traits kids raised by parents who were usually late & scattered carry with them as adults:

1. They are known to show up early

BJ Day Stock | Shutterstock.com

These kids learned early on how uncomfortable rushing around feels, and how anxiety can hit when you're stuck in the car knowing you’re going to be late. At some point, it probably became a point of resentment or frustration, and while they didn’t always have control over it as kids, now, as adults, they do. They can show up incredibly early and plan far ahead.

Advertisement

Even if it does sometimes lead to a tight grip on control that creates anxiety, it also gives them power. They are now in charge of their time and schedule.

2. They tend to over-apologize

On top of the struggles with emotional regulation that typically stem from scattered and inconsistent parents, these adult children may also over-apologize. They’re so used to taking the blame for their parents’ lateness and disorganization that it’s become second nature.

While their households and parental presence might’ve been uncertain and chaotic, self-blame offered a misleading kind of control. Now, as adults, when things change quickly, or they’re facing complicated emotions, that urge to blame and shame themselves may still come up.

Advertisement

3. They anxiously plan everything

When uncertainty in childhood became the crux of a child’s anxiety and fear, in adulthood, they may overcompensate. However, the pendulum tends to swing in the complete opposite direction, where any feeling of being out of control, late, or disorganized can feel like more of a personal attack than it needs to be.

They obsessively watch the clock. They plan their days down to the minute. When something doesn’t go to plan, or they’re running late, they blame themselves and over-apologize. Instead of feeling secure in their adult independence, they now feel more anxious about being perfect all the time, even if that means losing free time to anxiety and over-preparing.

4. They usually avoid relying on other people

Despite the benefits of asking for and receiving help, people who learned early on that they couldn’t trust their parents for security now lean into hyper-independence. They don't trust other people because of the inconsistency they were raised in.

The people who were supposed to be a safe place for them couldn't be relied on. Now, they cling to their own self-reliance, even when it becomes isolating.

Advertisement

5. They often need regular reassurance

Pics Five | Shutterstock.com

For people who adopted anxious attachment styles, rather than full-fledged hyper-independence, seeking out reassurance from others is how they compensate for growing up with scattered parents. Things were always chaotic at home, and most of the time, it was on their shoulders to ask for the bare minimum, or they wouldn’t get it at all.

Their childhood experiences still strongly influence their adult relationships, leading to attention-seeking behaviors and an anxious need for reassurance.

Advertisement

6. They can have pretty disproportionate reactions

When there’s chaos at home, a parent’s response to their children’s emotional needs and feelings can shape how they regulate in the future. They don't know how to process emotions because they didn't have the safety and structure to do so.

In adulthood, this emotional dysregulation, paired with anxiety and a need for control, can make people unexpectedly irritable. They get angry and frustrated easily. They have outbursts when they don’t believe they’re getting enough validation.

7. They don't usually love spontaneity

Flighty parents sound like a lot of fun, and if they engage in spontaneity and chaos once in a while, it's a great lesson in how to have fun. When it becomes a lifestyle, kids in that environment start to crave the monotony of a routine.

Advertisement

As adults, they make an effort to plan and organize everything ahead of time. They don't like to go with the flow.

8. They struggle to be on time themselves

Bobex-73 | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

Some kids with chronically late parents end up seizing control in adulthood and becoming obsessive planners. Others adopt similarly passive and unreliable habits because they didn’t have a role model to teach them how to be consistent adults.

Kids model what they're taught, so it's easy to see how kids who grew up without time management skills become adults who are always the last to arrive.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.