Homeless Millennial Lives In A Rental Prius Because He Can’t Afford Rent Despite Working 50+ Hours A Week

A man forced to live in his car because he can't afford to rent an apartment has shed light on the situation of many other Americans and the high cost of living that's preventing people from having a place to put their heads at night and a roof over their heads. In a TikTok video, Tyler Amadeus, a content creator who's documented his journey with being homeless and living out of his car, claimed that his circumstances are not acceptable. Still, unfortunately, it's the reality he's currently living through.

Advertisement

Man says he's homeless and lives in a rental car — a Prius — because he can't afford rent despite working 50+ hours a week.

"I have been homeless for over 100 days. I live here in this Prius, which is a rental car, and I work full-time," Amadeus said. "I work more than 50 hours every week, and I can't qualify for an apartment in most states in America today."

Amadeus explained that he's gotten a bit of traction for his videos about being homeless and living in his car. He clarified that some of his received comments had called him a socialist because of his attitude towards the economy and what people should be allowed to have. He pointed out that just because he advocates for being able to have a full-time job and having money from that job to afford a home, a car, and other essentials is just the bare minimum, not socialism.

Advertisement

Not even less than 20 years ago, it was possible for one person to earn enough to take care of their entire family. Amadeus questioned how, in recent years, it's gotten to the point where even two people working in the household don't mean they're making enough to live comfortably and be financially free.

Amadeus' experience of living in his car is not an unusual circumstance for people living in this country, which should say something about the systems and institutions in place that can allow its citizens to be homeless without regard for their safety. A 2018 survey of King County, Washington, showed that 3,372 people were living in their cars, a 46% increase from the year before. In 2019, San Francisco saw a 45% increase from its count in 2017; in nearby Oakland, vehicle-based homelessness more than doubled in the same period.

Advertisement

The homeless man insisted that this isn't the kind of country we should leave to future generations.

"I think we all have a unique individual responsibility to do what we can to be involved," he remarked. "I think we've become really disconnected from politics. I've tried to stay away from it but now I feel moved in my spirit to talk about this."

He continued, saying that this surge of interest in the state of the world doesn't come from the political party he's associated with but rather from a humanness stance. Amadeus shouldn't have to live in his car while working full-time. It's not because he's lazy, or doesn't budget his money right, but rather because this country seems unfit to house its citizens.

"I'm out here grinding every day, trying my best also while battling anxiety and depression," he shared. "There's a lot of people trying in America right now. There's a lot of people doing everything they can when everything is being put against them."

Advertisement

Despite working full-time or multiple jobs at once, many Americans can't afford rent.

The Labor Department reported that nearly 8.4 million people held multiple jobs in October 2023. They represent 5.2% of the workforce, the largest share since January 2020. Experts explained that people may be working extra in response to inflation.

Similarly, 54% of Americans have added a side hustle "to supplement their primary income" within the past year, per a MarketWatch Guides study. While surveying 2,000 Americans, the business news website found that many are turning to another job just to make ends meet. It seems the younger generations are the ones likely taking up extra jobs, as they're the ones who are the most financially strapped.

However, an analysis from Bank of America found these side hustles aren’t cutting it, as younger generations were hustling more but still had little discretionary income to show for it. Despite the side hustles and extra hours being put into work, some people, like Amadeus, still can't afford to cover their rent.

Advertisement

In early 2024, 24% of renters said they couldn't afford their rent, in a report by Intuit Credit Karma, a free credit and financial management platform. The rental dilemma was especially pronounced for Gen Zers.

The man living in his car urged people to 'challenge the status quo.'

"We have to open the conversation and the dialogue because until we do that, things will only continue to get worse," he claimed. "I hope this message is well received. Please consider what I'm saying."

Advertisement

He encouraged people to see who's running in upcoming elections, especially for local governments, whose votes matter just as much as the presidential election. We have to challenge our government to do more than it's currently doing and hold politicians accountable for the promises they make and the ones they haven't managed to fulfill.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.