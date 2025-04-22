People Who Received A Lot Of Love From Their Mom As A Kid Usually Display These 3 Traits In Adulthood, According To Study

The power of a mother's love should not be understated, and a new study led by the University of Edinburgh’s Dr. Jasmin Wertz demonstrated just how significant an impact a mother’s love has on her children.

To assess the children’s personalities and the effects of their mothers, researchers examined 2,232 sets of British twins, first when the children were between five and 10, and again when they were 18. Children who received strong and steady love from their mothers were found to have higher levels of three specific traits.

People who received a lot of love from their mom as a kid usually display these three traits in adulthood:

1. Openness

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

Kendra Cherry, MSEd, explained that openness is exactly what it sounds like. It is also known as “openness to experience,” and involves creativity, imagination, and a desire to try new things. People with high levels of openness are adventurous and understand the value of trying new things. They are more willing to step out of their comfort zone and take a leap of faith. Their mother’s love helps them feel brave, supported, and confident enough to do so

It’s not a stretch to say that love can make you feel brave. Human connection specialist and YourTango contributor Mark Groves stated that unconditional love is the pathway to becoming a “warrior.” And what love could possibly be more unconditional than a supportive mother’s?

2. Conscientiousness

Earth.com staff writer Sanjana Gajbhiye, who reported on the study, noted that, "Among the three traits, conscientiousness stands out for its long-term value. People high in this trait tend to be organized, responsible, and reliable. They do better in school, avoid health risks, and thrive in the workplace."

She added that because of these facts, conscientiousness does not just improve individuals, but the overall world. “Conscientiousness is defined by high levels of thoughtfulness, good impulse control, and goal-directed behaviors,” Cherry added. It makes people more considerate of how their behavior affects others. Evidently, mothers have a very powerful effect.

3. Agreeableness

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Wouldn’t we all like to live in a world that’s a bit more agreeable? With a mother’s love, you can. Cherry explained that this trait shows up in really great ways that make the people who have high levels of it more cooperative. “This personality trait includes attributes such as trust, altruism, kindness, affection, and other prosocial behaviors,” she said.

VeryWell Mind writer Sherri Gordon added that being agreeable means truly caring about others and wanting to create a sense of harmony. She said agreeable people are “likely popular and tend to make friends easily.” It is, essentially, a higher level of friendliness and kindness that will serve you well in life, all because of your mom’s love.

As evidenced by these three traits, a mother's unconditional love has numerous positive impacts on both their child's life and the world at large. It truly seems like one of the most powerful forces in the world.

