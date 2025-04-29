Dads Who Raise Confident & Powerful Daughters Do These 11 Things Better Than Other Parents

Dads are men who mentor, love, and support a daughter, as a father-daughter relationship is precious and has the power to shape a young woman's life. But being a dad is more than just being there and showing up; rather, it's expressing through action that she will always have someone to rely on and learn from, whether she's a child, a teenager, or a grown woman.

The things dads who raise confident and powerful daughters do better than other parents revolve around lifting her up, instilling courage and strength into her values, and letting her explore her personality, never judging or excluding her for who she is. A dad's role is to help create that world for his daughter.

Here are 11 things dads who raise confident and powerful daughters do better than other parents

1. He's his daughter's most important ally

A dad can uniquely influence their daughter's self-confidence. He's the first male in his daughter's life, setting a standard for the way she will grow up. His words, behavior, and time all matter. And his relationship with her is unlike any other in either of their lives.

Dads who act like allies to their daughter or daughters offer unconditional support, no matter the circumstances. He listens without judging, offers a shoulder to cry on, and lets his daughter know that he's a trustworthy person that she can rely on for anything. When he does this, he's not only teaching his daughter important lessons, but he learns a few things along the way, too.

2. He never minimizes his role in her life

One of the essential things dads who raise confident and powerful daughters do better than other parents is not minimizing the role he plays in her life. There's a tendency to minimize fathers' roles in daughters' lives, but every part of a father-daughter relationship contains precious opportunities for daughters to learn about themselves, the world, and potential romantic partners.

It's a scary time to raise a daughter, but when a dad consistently demonstrates his presence and involvement in her development, both emotionally and practically, he's showing up, which is the most important thing a parent can do for their child. His daughter will never have to worry about having support, encouragement or guidance, as a great dad will actively participate in her life milestones and challenges.

3. He encourages body positivity

Body image concerns start young, especially for girls. A girl's relationship with her body is intertwined with her self-esteem and affects every other aspect of her life. According to a survey from Be Real, of girls surveyed between the ages of 11 and 16, 52% said they regularly worry about the way they look, 30% claimed they would isolate themselves due to anxiety about body image, and 36% said they would "do whatever it takes" to look attractive, including plastic surgery.

With the risk factors of young girls developing eating disorders, dads can be a buffer against two of many of these factors: body image and cultural messages. Whether they know it or not, a dad's relationship with their daughter is either a protective factor or risk factor for a bunch of things, including an eating disorder.

By countering messages from culture, especially the message that how she looks is more important than who she is, dads can encourage body positivity in their daughters. Psychotherapist and a registered dietitian Alison Pilz added that there are ways for fathers to help their daughter develop this positive body image, including promoting body diversity, teaching her about changes during puberty, discussing the way women are portrayed in media, and steering clear of promoting diet culture.

4. He's affectionate

Affection is important in any relationship, especially familial bonds. Dads who raise confident, powerful girls make it a point to express their love in positive, affectionate ways. Maybe that means holding her hand when she's upset, cuddling on the couch to watch a movie, or telling her verbally how much he loves and adores her.

That affection can also vary across cultures. As one study from Developmental Psychology found, affection can be expressed through interdependence, having daily routines, and even hugs and kisses, though it's less likely for parents whose cultures value emotional restraint.

5. He makes her feel valued

A dad who makes his daughter feel valued raises her to be confident and powerful. He lets her know that she's more than her body, more than her weight, and more than how society views women. A good dad tells her day in and day out just how much he loves and adores her, and reminds her that she can do anything she puts her mind to.

As experts from Educate Empower Kids said, "We can help our children overcome the messages that come from media and society by reminding them of their worth. Remind your child that their appearance is naturally a part of who they are, but that it does not define them."

They continued, "Teach your child that feelings of self-worth are cultivated from: The fact that they are a human being worthy of love and respect; their ability to overcome adversity; their ability to learn and grow from their mistakes; their love, compassion, and service to their fellow human beings; accomplishing goals they have set; their actions make a difference in others' lives."

6. He teaches her to think critically

It's easy for kids and even teenagers to absorb what they see on social media and the internet. But by encouraging their daughter to think critically, dads are raising confident young women who understand not to take everything at face value. Instead, she can think for herself.

"But there's a lot parents can do to open up their children's minds to the world around them. The most important thing to foster at this young age is what researchers call metacognition: awareness of one's own thinking and thought processes," learning expert Ulrich Boser said. "It's only with metacognition that children will learn to think more strategically, identify errors in their thinking patterns, and recognize their own limitations and the value of others' perspectives."

Boser added that parents can do this by sparking curiosity, exposing their kids to people from all walks of life, encouraging active reading and reflection, and bringing them into adult conversations.

7. He shows her what true confidence looks like

One of the most important things dads who raise confident and powerful daughters do better than other parents is showing her through actions and words what it really means to be confident. Dads are in a unique position to help their daughter identify and recognize her value, aside from her looks.

Skin color, height, eye color, weight, and shoe size — these are all parts of appearance, but there's so much more to her, including what's not visible to the eye. Dads can teach their daughters confidence by being active and present in their lives, encouraging them to follow their dreams, and praising instead of criticizing. Additionally, dads can make sure their daughters know that failure is just a part of life, and that it's a learning process we must all go through.

8. He's consciously aware of the way he speaks to her

By being aware of his tone of voice and the language he uses, it's just one of the things dads who raise confident and powerful daughters do better than other parents. A good dad talks to his daughter like she's an adult, not simply a child. He doesn't raise his voice and he doesn't criticize her when she uses hers. He's always aware of his comments, no matter the circumstances.

Rather than dismissing her questions or responding with a cliché phrase like "You're beautiful as you are," he gives feedback that reflects who she is as an entire person — her smile, her voice, her mind. He speaks to her like she's a person, not just his child.

9. He engages his daughter in important conversations

When a dad engages his daughter in essential conversations, he's not only showing that he's a trustworthy person that she can rely on, but is encouraging her to become the powerful person she's meant to be. He can ask her questions on everything from Disney to politics or whatever is age-appropriate.

According to psychologist Dr. James Dobson, "Girls often feel abandoned by fathers who won't engage them verbally. Based on this understanding, the best thing dads can do to connect with their daughters is to talk to them about whatever is of interest. Little and not-so-little girls need to talk, especially about what they are feeling. Ask questions and then listen carefully to what is said in return."

10. He shares all his favorite things with her

By opening up his world, dads can learn more about their daughter while their daughter learns about them. Dads can share their favorite music and passions, tell stories from their youth, or take a walk in nature together. They can read books side by side, watch sports, or go fishing on the weekends. It's all about encouraging bonding on a deeper level, and one of the best ways to do that is by being transparent and honest.

In fact, research from Baylor University found that shared activities can strengthen the bond between fathers and daughters, especially if those activities revolve around sports. But even if a daughter isn't into physical activity in this way, there are other activities to do together, whether it's household projects or learning how to drive.

11. He truly believes in her and supports her passions

By supporting her goals in life and being her number one cheerleader, this is one of the many things dads who raise confident and powerful daughters do better than other parents. Even if her interests are different from his, good dads will listen, won't jump in to solve her dilemmas, and will help her gain the skills she needs to eventually solve her problems herself.

He's essentially her role model in all the ways that matter. As experts from DAD.CEO revealed, "A dad can support his daughter's passions by actively listening to her interests, encouraging her pursuits, and modeling healthy communication and self-esteem. He can also be a strong role model by demonstrating respect, fairness, and positive relationships. Additionally, providing emotional and financial support, and being present in her life, are crucial ways to foster her passions."

No parent is perfect, but dads can teach their daughters to become the confident and powerful people they are meant to be. And all it takes is a little mindfulness, nurturing, and encouragement along the way.

Dr. Elayne Daniels, NHSP, RYT is a renowned psychologist and professional speaker on the topics of body image and mental health. She has been a featured guest on local radio, television programs, and a variety of blogs.