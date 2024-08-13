Parents Who Raise Kids With High Self-Esteem Do 3 Very Basic Things Differently

Success in life, friendship, business, family dynamics, and spiritual growth have self-confidence and self-esteem at the foundation. People who have confidence in their personal worth are magnets for success and happiness everywhere they go.

As parents and caring adults, you want to share methods and techniques to build self-confidence with the young people in your circle of influence.

One of the most important parts of teaching a life skill is to improve the concept in our own lives. Here are 3 tips on how to build your child's self-esteem and confidence.

Here are 3 things parents who raise kids with high self-esteem do differently:

1. They teach them how to think for themselves

If you continually tell your children what to do and how to do it, they will be looking outward for direction and not learn to trust their intuition.

For every situation, there are at least 5 different and correct solutions. If we always want things "our way", they will stop trying to find creative solutions.

Critical thinking and problem-solving ability are going to be more and more important in the new economy. Those who enter the world of work will need "soft skills" of interpersonal communication and to be able to build teamwork and cooperation.

2. They give them roots

Much of our identity comes from the family stories and the foundation of ethics and standards that make us who we are. We are a storytelling and story-gathering species.

This crucial difference separates us from the rest of the animal kingdom. We can remember, process, and pass on information to the next generation. All of us hunger to belong to a "tribe" that loves and accepts us.

By sharing the heritage, history, and cultural background with our kids, we give them roots and wings.

3. They teach good posture

According to research from Rush University in Chicago, good posture can impact our emotions, and improve productivity and confidence.

People with slumped shoulders and lethargic movements display a lack of self-confidence. Verbal communication is the language of information. Non-verbal or body communication is the language of relationships.

People who slouch indicate they aren't enthusiastic about what they're doing and they don't consider themselves important. By practicing good posture, you'll automatically feel more confident.

Stand up straight, keep your head up, and make eye contact. You'll make a positive impression on others and instantly feel more alert and empowered.

We have a strong identification with our bodies, which affects our inner thoughts on our outer appearance. To develop high levels of self-confidence and self-esteem, it is important to integrate the body and spirit to have success in life.

Answer this self-awareness quiz:

Do you find yourself drawn towards those who have good posture and non-verbal communication which indicates self-esteem and self-confidence?

When you hear family stories that exhibit courage and confidence, does it encourage your self-esteem?

Do you like to work with those who are critical thinkers? Do you find them to excel in leadership roles?

Judy Helm Wright is a parent educator, family coach, and personal historian who has written over 20 books, and hundreds of articles and speaks internationally on family issues, including caregiving.