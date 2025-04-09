4 Rare Qualities That Make A Dad Truly Memorable To Their Kids, According To Psychology

Many years ago, I realized the difference between a father and a dad. Both may get up and go to work to provide for their family even if they hate their job. Not just to put a roof over their family and food on the table, but also to give them the ability to afford extras like flute lessons or a family vacation.

They both may be physically present at their kids’ sports games or events. However, the difference is deeper, more under the surface, and more vital to every kid. It’s a difference that truly encapsulates what “Dad” means.

Advertisement

Here are the rare qualities that make a dad truly memorable to their kids:

1. He thinks before he comments

Sounds simple right? But how many times have you caught your tongue when about to answer your kid’s question what do you think about this Dad?

There’s a big difference between being brutally honest and being thoughtfully honest. Consider the child’s real reason for asking, perhaps it’s more out of seeking your approval or in the hopes of making you proud instead of really wanting to hear your philosophical understanding of the issue, according to a study in Infant and Child Development.

Advertisement

2. He interacts and plays on his kid's level

Edward_Indy via Shutterstock

This reminds me of the saying “Real men have tea parties with their daughters.” A great dad doesn’t just interact with his child when it’s something he’s interested in doing himself. He reads that same annoying and boring book three times until he becomes the voices of Mr. Teddy and Mr. Unicorn, and he lets his nails or hair suffer styling to the point that even his best friend won’t recognize him.

An article from The Journal of Behavioral Development explains that these may be minor moments in the day for a dad, but they are lasting memories for his child and they help to form a level of trust and comfort in his child that will solidify their loving view of him.

Advertisement

3. He is a good example

A dad shows love, compassion, and patience not only with his family but with people as a whole. He doesn’t participate in road rage when someone flips him off. He doesn’t verbally or physically abuse people, or belittle them when they disagree with him. A dad doesn’t insult his kids’ Mom or use his kids as pawns to get revenge on his ex.

You may think some of these examples are obvious, but many times when emotions are running high people don’t stop and take a minute to think about how their actions might be physically endangering or emotionally harming their child, as explained by the American Psychological Association.

This doesn’t mean you’re expected to be perfect and untouched by the stresses of life. We are all affected by these tensions. What I’m saying is to take five seconds to refocus and think before you act. Five seconds to bring yourself back to the reality of what is important.

Advertisement

4. He protects his children

Ground Picture via Shutterstock

If your child ever comes to you and tells you someone has acted inappropriately towards them, your first comment shouldn’t be to tell them they are probably misunderstanding the person’s actions. Dads don’t assume the kid has gotten it wrong; they listen, according to a BMC Pediatrics study. They ask questions and then they act.

Advertisement

A dad immediately reassures the child they did nothing wrong and tells them they did the right thing by confiding what happened to them. Dads let their kids know they’ll do everything to make sure nothing bad happens again.

It’s hard to believe some people still assume a child is mistaken if they report that a family friend or relative has touched them, that the child somehow misunderstood the intention of the action.

A dad first and foremost, sees and understands something has occurred to make their child uncomfortable enough to seek comfort and protection. A dad immediately lets this person know the too-long hug or overly pushy kiss on the cheek is not going to be allowed. If it makes your child uncomfortable, respect their physical boundaries and personal space.

This differs from teaching your child to show people respect. Yes, they should be polite and say hello, but they should never be made to hug or kiss someone with whom they are not comfortable.

Advertisement

Obviously, it goes without saying, if your child reports something much more serious in nature than an uncomfortable hug you need to take things to a more serious and official level to ensure their safety.

Being a father is easy and requires little emotional investment. Being a dad is a dedicated, difficult, and lifelong responsibility. You automatically become a father when your child is born, but you earn the title of dad.

Advertisement

Kathy Shimmield is a freelance writer and former editor for The Good Men Project.