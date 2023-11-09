11 Strict Rules The Kardashian Kids Must Follow

All about the Kardashian kids!
When it comes to how the Kardashian family parents their children, it might be surprising that all of the mothers of the family can be quite strict when it comes to parenting.
Can we really blame them? There seem to be more children than adults in the family, and it doesn't seem that they are slowing down anytime soon. In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly, momager Kris Jenner even commented on how fast her children are having babies.
"It's overwhelming. It's a lot of little people," Jenner joked. "I love it though. I love every second of it. It's such a blessing."
Of course, with all of the children in the family, fans are wondering how exactly they manage to keep everyone in check. The answer is quite simple: they've created a rather thorough and comprehensive list of rules for the Kardashian kids to follow.
Strict rules the Kardashian kids must follow
They are not allowed to hear or say the word "fat."
Apparently, Kourtney Kardashian doesn't want her children to hear or use the word "fat." During a 2016 episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kourtney chastised her mother, Kris Jenner, for using the word.
"Do I look fat?" Jenner asked her eldest child, to which Kardashian replied, "Don't use that word in front of my daughter, please."
During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Kardashian further explained the entire encounter.
"There are so many conversations that we have without thinking the kids are listening. I just don't want to start getting anybody self-conscious," she said. "They say if a mother is confident about her body that the daughters are way more likely to not have eating disorders."
They are allowed to express themselves.
In an Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of her and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope Disick, in which Khloe had given Penelope a hairstyle consisting of hair extensions.
"I made her my mini-me," she captioned the photo.
Similarly, in August 2023, Kim Kardashian shared a video of her daughter North wearing braids that extended all the way down to the floor and dragged behind her.
They're expected to go to school.
During an interview with Grazia magazine, Kim Kardashian revealed that she bribes North West with candy so she doesn't act up on fashion shoots. Kim also admitted in an interview with US Weekly that when her daughter isn't in the mood to go to school, she will be bribed with makeup.
"Sometimes I have to bribe her to go to school and be like, 'Do you want to put on some makeup?' and she’ll say, 'Okay.'"
The kids have to have bodyguards.
It makes sense that such a high-profile family has security surrounding them at all times, including for their children. So in turn, it also makes sense that the children would have their own security detail, especially after the incident of Kim Kardashian being robbed in Paris after telling her bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, to leave her alone and instead go with Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner to a nightclub.
A source told Page Six, "The kids being kidnapped is Kim’s biggest fear. She previously didn’t want to shell out for armed security, but now she realizes the family needs 24-hour protection."
In fact, in 2022 Kim notably paid for extra security at her kids' school after Kanye West posted the name of the school on social media.
Filming is top priority for the kids.
Apparently, the number one priority in the Kardashian household was filming for their former reality show, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians.' According to a family friend, the then-six-year-old Mason Disick was "being homeschooled right now instead of being enrolled in kindergarten." The insider added, "It has to be this way. He is shooting Season 11 of the show."
They can appear on KUWTK but they can't watch it.
In a recent episode of "KUWTK," Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick sat down to discuss the topic of whether or not they will allow their kids to watch the reality show. Both Kim and Scott are hesitant to let them watch the series, mainly because of some of the more embarrassing and cringe-worthy moments that were captured during the seasons.
“I don’t really want to explain, like, who Kris Humphries is,” the Skims founder said in a clip from the episode.
“That is your life, that is your past, and at some point, they’re going to be interested in seeing everything,” Disick added. “They’re either going to do it without us or with us."
Instead, Disick had created a highlight reel of their appearances on the reality show to show the kids.
"Guys that was a little peek inside the show and maybe in a couple of years we'll show you more," Disick told the kids.
They are not allowed to wear pink.
According to a source, Kanye West absolutely hates the color pink on women, and apparently doesn't want both Kim Kardashian or North West to be seen wearing pink.
"Kanye thinks it's just cliche for women to wear pink," the insider dished. "Kanye doesn't want their daughter dressed in pink, ever."
West reportedly takes the rule so seriously he has North's nanny take pictures of the child's outfit for approval when he and Kardashian are out of town.
"The nanny has been tasked with making sure that North is never in pink, and don't want Kim's mom, Kris, or sisters to put her in the dreaded color," the source said.
They are not allowed to have technology.
Kourtney Kardashian seemingly runs a tight ship in her house when it comes to her kids having technology. The reality star revealed that she has limits on the amount of time her children can spend on devices.
"It's tough to know what's best for our kids when it comes to technology," she wrote on her website, noting that she allows them limited time to play video games and watch television.
Kim Kardashian also has a rule about technology for her own children. During a Beautycon panel in 2018, the mom of four said she believes in cell phone hours.
"The phones are in the kitchen so that when they wake up they have breakfast with the family and then they get their phones," she explained.
They follow a strict plant-based diet.
In Kim Kardashian's household her children follow a plant-based diet, with her eldest daughter, North West, eating a pescatarian diet. According to The Sun, Kardashian revealed the news on her Twitter while answering questions from fans. After one person asked if her children eat plant-based foods like their mother, Kardashian responded, "Yes they do! North is a pescatarian though."
Likewise, Kourtney has been known to impose a strict diet in her home, banning gluten and dairy.
“I have noticed a great positive change in behavior with my children when we stick to a gluten-free and dairy-free diet," she wrote in a post on her website, via PEOPLE. "I don’t think everyone needs to eat this way but we had muscle testing done, which showed we all have sensitivities to corn, gluten and dairy.”
They sometimes have shared birthday parties.
Sometimes the Kardashian kids have extravagant birthday parties, which they share with their cousins.
Since North West and Penelope Disick both have June birthdays, they are the two who often have joint parties. In 2018, the theme was unicorns, complete with rainbows on the yard and activities for the children to do in the pool.
They are not allowed to watch television.
Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2018, Travis Scott revealed that he and Kylie Jenner don't allow their daughter, Stormi Webster, to watch television at all.
"Today's kids are on iPads. There's so much technology, they don't play outside anymore," he explained. "That's why, with Stormi — no TV."
It doesn't seem to bother Stormi, who, according to Scott, has enough toys to keep her busy and is constantly on the road with him while he tours and visits different places.
Kim's kids, likewise, have to steer clear of TV, but for a different reason. She noted that she restricts her kids to Apple TV to prevent her kids from hearing any news about their dad.
