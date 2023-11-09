11 Strict Rules The Kardashian Kids Must Follow

When it comes to how the Kardashian family parents their children, it might be surprising that all of the mothers of the family can be quite strict when it comes to parenting.

Can we really blame them? There seem to be more children than adults in the family, and it doesn't seem that they are slowing down anytime soon. In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly, momager Kris Jenner even commented on how fast her children are having babies.

"It's overwhelming. It's a lot of little people," Jenner joked. "I love it though. I love every second of it. It's such a blessing."

Of course, with all of the children in the family, fans are wondering how exactly they manage to keep everyone in check. The answer is quite simple: they've created a rather thorough and comprehensive list of rules for the Kardashian kids to follow.

Strict rules the Kardashian kids must follow