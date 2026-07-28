People Who Grew Up In The 60s & 70s Without Constant Validation Usually Have 8 Strengths Younger Generations Lack

There are few things young boomers and Gen X love more than to talk about how tough they are because of how much time they spent on their own as kids, and the fact of that matter is that it's generally the truth.

People who grew up in the 60s and 70s didn't have the luxury of receiving constant validation from their parents or teachers, and while that may have been disappointing in the moment, there are many ways it made them stronger than younger people today probably ever will be.

Advertisement

People who were raised in the 60s & 70s and didn't get constant validation often have these strengths that younger people lack

1. Learning from their mistakes comes naturally

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

It’s painting with an incredibly broad stroke to assume that all young people today are unable to learn from their mistakes. It’s just not true. However, many of them are wired to seek instant gratification and convenience over learning opportunities, causing them to inadvertently miss out on the kind of growth that comes from experiencing discomfort and making mistakes. They don’t want to deal with it, so they lean on shortcuts and avoidance for peace and comfort in the moment.

However, Gen Xers who had to figure things out on their own and learn skills through trial and error learned to accept discomfort as a fact of life. Instead of turning to their parents to solve their every issue, they learned from their own mistakes. While it was likely annoying and frustrating at times when they are kids, they’re better people today because of it.

2. Independence doesn't scare them

Instead of relying on their parents or other people to make them feel good about themselves, Gen Xers raised in this era lived by their name, the latchkey generation, and did it themselves. They weren’t given constant praise for doing their chores, an allowance for helping around the house, or rewards for doing the bare minimum. They just did them.

Advertisement

While it might be a stark contrast to the more gentle and reward-centric parenting styles of the modern world, these kids learned to be self-assured and independent first. They didn’t have to expect anything from anyone, because they learned to depend on themselves from a young age.

3. They’re disciplined about fulfilling their obligations

Having to play a big role in their households growing up, Gen Xers raised in the 60s and 70s had no choice but to manage their time in unique ways. Whether that meant staying outside to play after getting up early to do their chores or learning how to be efficient doing household labor, they were innovative when it comes making sure they could fit everything in.

People who were raised in the 60s and 70s developed a kind of discipline that Gen Z hasn't mastered. That's part of where Gen X’s appreciation for work-life balance comes from, especially in contrast to their own boomer parents' hustle culture mentality. They don't feel as entitled as younger generations do regarding their personal time being a priority over work, but they figure out how to free up time for the things that matter to them most.

Advertisement

4. It's common for them to be emotionally stable

Although many Gen Xers still feel the sting of mental health stigmas that were pervasive their early lives, most are emotionally stable, despite all of that. Their mood and vibes aren’t instantly affected by what other people think or say, so they are able to operate with a calm sense of stability and self-assuredness, no matter what’s going on around them.

This sweeping generalization isn't necessarily true for everyone on older generations and untrue for all young people, but developing emotional intelligence outside of all the noise was easier for Gen X. Compared to young people who've grown up with parents who catered to their emotions and phones that give them access to comparison culture all the time, they’re more likely to feel warped by what’s happening around them.

Advertisement

5. They trust themselves

SeventyFour | Shutterstock.com

When you rely on other people’s opinions and approval, your self-worth becomes tied up in what other people think. Instead of feeling secure in who you are and what you’re doing, you become constantly anxious about what’s happening around you and what others think. It’s a chaotic way to live your life, because you never feel in control of your mood, as it’s shaped only by everyone else.

However, for people who grew up in the 60s and 70s without constant validation, they had a chance to grow into their own person without as many distractions. Yes, there were trends and pressures to conform, but for the most part, they had the freedom to build who they were from scratch.

Advertisement

With all of that growth and self-connection also comes self-trust. They learned how to rely on themselves and figured out who they were before the comparison culture fostered by social media came into the picture.

6. They enjoy their time alone

Many young people keep busy schedules to avoid their alone time. They use distractions, like doomscrolling on their phones, to cope with their fear of stillness and silence, sometimes because they’ve grown dependent on attention, validation, and praise from other people.

However, for Gen X kids more used to spending time alone, it was relatively easy to appreciate solitude. Especially when they didn’t expect praise or reward from others for having the coolest hobbies or sharing the most exciting Instagram photos online, they learned to spend their time doing what they actually enjoyed.

Advertisement

7. They’re basically immune to peer pressure

Even once you're an adult, peer pressure affects many people. You may feel pressured from friends to go out on a Friday night when you're exhausted from a long week at work, or your best friend may try to encourage you to join them in doing something you know would be a bad decision.

However, people raised in the 60s and 70s often became nearly immune to peer pressure because they were so fully responsible for themselves. There was no getting out of the consequences that came from making a bad choice. When they messed up, it was their problem to solve. So, they stopped trying to appease others and started leaning into personal accountability and assuredness early.

Advertisement

8. They don't spiral out of control when faced with rejection

Nenad Cavoski | Shutterstock.com

When your self-worth isn’t entirely tied up in what other people think and say about you, it’s much easier to be authentic and do things without worrying about making mistakes or being rejected. You can be your authentic self and take risks, because your personhood isn’t on the line.

Advertisement

People raised in this era have learned to accept rejection often without realizing it. They did things for themselves and practiced discipline. They learned and grew as people through discomfort, without trying to be perfect or prove to people that they were deserving of praise.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.