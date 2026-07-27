Gen Z Can't Stand 8 Things People Raised In The 60s, 70s & 80s Almost Always Do

Generational tensions are often fueled by differences in values. But lifestyle habits and daily actions can be just as frustrating.

For example, Gen Xers and some baby boomers who were raised in the 60s, 70s, and 80s almost always do specific things that irritate Gen Z. Sometimes it's personal, yet other times it's just a difference in beliefs that people feel the need to fight about or create strong opinions over.

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Gen Z usually doesn't like it when people raised in the 60s, 70s and 80s do these everyday things:

1. Unexpectedly calling instead of texting first

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Many young people deal with phone anxiety that makes them not want to answer calls at all, but to let them go to voicemail and respond later with a text. It's not just about convenience, but also comfort. Many feel pressure to prove their social skills or overcome anxiety in conversations with older generations.

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If Gen Xers and boomers are stopping by unannounced or calling without texting first, young people absolutely hate it. They need to prepare themselves or think about the social script, or it feels embarrassing and uncomfortable.

2. Overworking to appease a boss

Company loyalty looks a lot different to older generations than it does for Gen Z. For boomers, it means climbing the corporate ladder and staying at the same office, and for Gen Xers, it's about consistency.

But for Gen Z, it means quite the opposite. In fact, they're a lot more worried about their own well-being and purpose to even "loyalty" in their career.

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They're job-hoppers. They're driven by personal values and needs. They need a company that actually cares about them or, at the very least, treats them like a real human instead of just a worker.

3. Believing young people should 'pay their dues'

Many older people believe that because they struggled and suffered to get to where they are, younger generations have to do the same. They want people to "pay their dues," even when there are easier, more peaceful ways to achieve the same kinds of success.

For many Gen Zers, who not only want a better life but care about different things, this mentality drives them crazy. They're not going to wear exhaustion as a badge of honor or put their personal time on the line for a corporate company, and they're tired of feeling like second-class citizens because they won't.

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4. Wearing burnout as a badge of honor

So many boomers and Gen Xers grew up in homes where building resilience and a strong work ethic revolved around sacrifice. If you could get through the struggle, that said something about your character, even if there were ways to live an easier life or set your boundaries.

Gen Zers, particularly in the workplace, can't stand being obligated to follow the same expectations. They appreciate work-life balance and want to do only what they're compensated for, while their Gen X and boomer colleagues overwork themselves and take pride in it.

In reality, there's nothing prideful about exhausting yourself and putting your well-being on the line for work or a company that doesn't care about you.

5. Balancing their bank accounts

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Even though most older people aren't writing checks to the same extent today as they were earlier in life, they're still in the habit of checking accounts and balancing expenses. Even if it's only monthly, they're checking expenses and looking at their bank account, making sure they're not paying for things they don't use or need.

On the other hand, financial avoidance is a trend amongst Gen Zers, who absolutely hate facing the reality of their spending habits or money issues. Their lifestyles look different, not only because of how much they're making, but also because of how they spend and manage it.

6. Printing out everything

Whether it's storing their taxes on paper in a filing cabinet they never open or printing out directions for a long road trip "just in case," so many Gen Xers and boomers are used to printing out everything. Something is reassuring about having a physical copy of anything they might need, even if they can look it up on their phone.

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It's something that irks their Gen Z kids because it creates clutter and takes up space, and because they know how much easier their parents' lives would be if they could overcome mistrust of internet security.

7. Writing passwords on paper

Younger people didn't grow up with a huge mistrust of the internet or of online safety, which is part of why so many have shaky memories of the platforms and sites they spent time on looking back. They're clearly comfortable putting their information online and using online banking.

But people who grew up in the 60s, 70s and 80s are still using the analog hobbies they used way back when, like writing passwords down on paper instead of storing them on the computer or through a secure app. It's what they know, even if it comes at the dismay of their kids every time they see the tattered password paper.

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8. Using cash for everything

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Most older generations trust cards and sometimes even digital wallets, but still find a way to use cash regularly in their daily lives. While it's annoying for young people, especially alongside the allure of tapping their phones to pay, it's a part of daily life and sometimes even a budgeting hack.

When you only take out a certain amount of money in cash to spend, you can't fall victim to overspending. That's the mindset behind many Gen Xers and boomers, and this financial habit young people can't stand.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.