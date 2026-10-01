People Who'd Rather Do Pretty Much Anything But Call Their Parents Usually Have 11 Solid Reasons

Some parents might take it personally, but there are plenty of reasons adult children put off calling home, and it's not always because there are bad feelings.

While it can feel like a personal attack for parents trying to stay connected with their kids and dealing with the natural frustration of disconnecting later in life, avoiding phone calls isn’t always as deep as it seems. Many adult children simply prefer other means of communication, and taking time for a call isn't always easy.

Legit reasons adult children avoid calling their parents:

1. They feel judged

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Adult children who avoid phone calls from their parents usually do so because they’re avoiding judgment. According to a 2020 study, many adult children’s daily moods and general well-being are negatively affected by receiving unwarranted advice from their parents, especially in situations where they’re just trying to vent their frustrations or seek emotional support.

So, when they pick up the phone to talk about their lives with their parents and catch up, they can’t help but feel dismissed and judged when they’re met with advice they never asked for. It’s a hard habit to unlearn, but parents who show up to support their kids generally have happier, more fulfilling connections.

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2. They’re still dealing with childhood trauma

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Many adult children harbor lingering resentment from unresolved childhood trauma, making regular communication with their parents difficult. Even simple text messages can trigger bad feelings. From struggling with emotional regulation to dealing with physical symptoms, as experts from the Institute for Advanced Psychiatry suggest, childhood trauma can greatly affect these adult children’s lives.

That’s part of the reason so many adult children have opted for no-contact relationships with their parents later in life, making it easier to heal.

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3. They’re genuinely busy

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While many parents struggle with the distance that follows an adult child moving out of the house, sometimes the lack of calls is just because they are busy.

They’re building their own lives, and that can be hard for parents to cope with at first, but it can genuinely benefit the health of their relationship down the road.

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4. Their boundaries keep getting crossed

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Like any relationship, parent-child connections need boundaries and open communication to thrive. However, when one of these two necessities suffers, the other often falls alongside it. For example, having boundaries disrespected can negatively affect communication, causing adult children to avoid their parents’ calls and interactions.

Healthy boundaries between parents and their adult children can really bring a lot of positive changes to everyone involved. They can enhance marital happiness at home and support overall mental well-being, as highlighted by a study in the Journal of Child and Family Studies.

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5. They don’t feel like they can be themselves

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People who feel invalidated by their parents for simply being who they are can find this discouraging and incredibly heartbreaking. Their parents are the people who are supposed to love and support them no matter what, so realizing that they don’t approve of decisions or accept their identity can make them pull away.

Adult children who feel unaccepted often avoid calling home because they need to focus on their well-being.

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6. They feel manipulated

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Whether it's gaslighting or weaponizing their affection, emotionally manipulative parents can make the thought of even a phone call distressing.

That’s why many adult children intentionally avoid calling their folks. They know they can’t help but fall victim to manipulation, so they remove themselves completely.

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7. They don’t feel heard

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Feeling heard involves empathy and trust, according to a PLOS One study. If an adult child doesn’t feel heard when they express their struggles, or doesn't feel safe enough to have vulnerable conversations with their parents, they will likely avoid calling.

Everyone wants to feel heard and understood by the people in their lives, but when a parent doesn’t make an effort to set their own needs aside without offering unsolicited advice, it can make honest, open communication much harder.

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8. They don’t know what to say

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Not knowing what to say is a valid reason why many people don’t call their parents. Not everyone is great at communication, and if a relationship is strained, it only makes the talking more difficult.

So, how can you mend this struggle to connect with your family members? Focus on being there and supporting them, regardless of how much you disagree with them. Of course, don’t let mistreatment and disrespect fly under the radar, but avoid the urge to prove yourself or, worse yet, prove them wrong.

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9. They'd rather text

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According to a survey from Benenson Strategy Group and TextUs, 77% of people prefer text messaging to keep in touch with friends and family, while only 2% say they intentionally avoid text messages regularly.

So, even if it seems targeted or like a personal attack, many adult children aren’t going out of their way to avoid calling; they’re simply more attuned to responding to texts because of the convenience it provides.

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10. They’re protecting their peace

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Protecting your peace has become a widespread term that’s grown vague in its true definition, but according to couples coach Robin D. Stone, it often means setting healthy boundaries and investing in habits that boost well-being.

So adult children may simply avoid calling their parents to protect their own well-being. That doesn't mean their relationship is bad. It just might mean these young adults don't have the bandwidth to call regularly, and they just need a little breathing room.

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11. They aren't treated like adults

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Many adult children feel like they regress when they’re under their parents' roof or sharing conversations with them. In some cases, it could also be tied to financial situations. If their parents still support them financially in some way, reminders of that support can feel infantilizing.

Adult children who avoid calling their parents may feel more like a child in their presence, causing them to shut down to preserve their independence and avoid uncomfortable feelings of embarrassment or anxiety that society projects.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.