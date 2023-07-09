The One Big Secret Kept By Women Who 'Do It All'

Work, husband, home and kids feel impossible when you don't know ways to make it all possible.
Parenthood is a hugely fulfilling experience but comes with its fair share of challenges. We strive to provide and be the best for our children while also pursuing our professional aspirations.
Balancing the demands of parenting and work can be daunting, and sometimes feels completely out of control! You're not alone — but don’t try to do it all — because that only ends up with frustration, disappointment, burnout, and no real fulfillment in any area of your life!
That's the secret of women who seem to have it all: they don't actually do it all — certainly not by themselves!
In the long term, this will only make you feel like a hamster on the daily wheel of life! Unfulfilled, squeezed, disconnected, and exhausted.
Spoiler alert: That's not what life is about!
With a few strategies and a growth mindset, it's possible to find harmony and success in both areas of our lives, but don’t expect it every week! It takes a rethink, some boundaries, and a reset of trying to be a superhero!
Here are some tips and tricks to help you juggle parenting and work gracefully.
1. Embrace flexibility
One of the key ingredients to successfully juggling your work and your parenting is flexibility. Recognize that parenting and work require your time and attention, and be open to adjusting your schedule as needed.
Embracing flexibility allows you to accommodate the unexpected and adapt to the evolving needs of your family and career. Things happen! Just go with it and do the best you can.
2. Set realistic expectations
Trying to be a perfect parent and a perfect employee/business owner can lead to unnecessary stress and disappointment. Understand that you may not be able to give 100% in every aspect of your life all the time, and that's okay.
Prioritize what truly matters, both at home and at work, and give yourself permission to let go of perfectionism.
3. Communication is key
Talk openly about your responsibilities and commitments with your partner, family members, and colleagues. Let your employer know about your parental obligations, and discuss potential flexibility options that can help you maintain a healthy work-life balance.
Open and honest communication will foster understanding and support from everybody involved.
4. Create boundaries
To prevent parenting burnout, it's essential to establish clear boundaries between work and family time. Set aside dedicated periods of quality time for your children. During work hours, minimize distractions and focus on your tasks so you won't have to bring it home with you. Make your work hours as productive as possible.
Then, when you're with your children, be fully present and engage in activities that strengthen your bond. So put the phone away and out of reach, and connect with the heart.
Your children want to know that they matter and have your full attention.
5. Practice self-care
Remember that taking care of yourself is crucial in order to manage the demands of parenting and work effectively. Carve out time for self-care activities that rejuvenate and energize you. Whether it's exercising, reading, or simply having some alone time, make self-care a priority. You will only be as good as the self-care you give yourself!
By nourishing your physical and mental well-being, you'll be better equipped to handle the challenges that come your way.
6. Delegate and seek support
Don't hesitate to delegate tasks at work and home whenever possible. Discuss workload distribution with your team members or co-workers, and allow yourself to focus on essential responsibilities.
At home, involve your partner (if applicable) and assign age-appropriate tasks to your children. Explain that if they help out, you have more quality time with them. Seeking support from family and friends, or hiring a trusted babysitter can provide much-needed relief and help you feel less like you're being pulled in 20 different directions.
Remember, no one is perfect, and asking for help is okay.
By mastering the art of balancing parenthood and work, you can create a fulfilling and harmonious life for both you and your family. Just remember to set realistic expectations, manage your time wisely, communicate openly, prioritize self-care, and explore flexible work arrangements.
Juggling parenting and work can be a delicate dance, but remember that you're here to live and enjoy life, not just to exist! Your children want to feel and experience your love, feel a connection, and see that they matter in your world. To do that, it means reworking what’s not working. Don't worry, it can be done!
And if you feel you need help to reimagine how you're doing it or help to get off the hamster wheel, then you know I’m here to help!
