Respect is a universal concept and experience for all humans, at least according to a 2023 study. It's the way we express it from person-to-person that couldn’t be more different.

These differences are especially noticeable between the generations and can cause conflict and miscommunication in families and at work. People born in the 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s have different ideas of what respect looks like, and too often they think their way is the best way (or even the best way).

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What respect looks like, depending on what decade you were born in:

Baby boomers born in the 50s follow strict hierarchies and structures to shape their respect

Because of the social context they were raised in, it’s no surprise that boomers from the 50s tend to shape respect in hierarchical ways. At work, someone’s title means everything, with bosses and leaders demanding more respect from lower-income, lower-status peers.

In families, elders should be respected by everyone regardless of the quality of relationship or the elder's behavior. Authority figures deserve obedience, regardless of competency or values. This is amajor source of conflict in families, where younger people feel they deserve respect and won't reciprocate it otherwise.

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According to the International Journal of Psychology Services, this group prioritizes perseverance, work ethic, and loyalty as major values in their lives. Of course course, respecting people based on authority, rather than actions and competence, makes sense for them, too. Even when they’re being mistreated, they’ve been socialized to respect people to prove loyalty and personal resilience.

Late-era boomers born in the 60s shift a bit more toward respect based on competence

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While boomers born in the 60s still respect the hierarchies and authority figures they were socialized to from early ages, they also make space for nuance. Their respect is a picture of someone’s actions and also their titles or status. They were, after all, teens during the turbulent 1970s and that left an impact.

Raised in a traditional hustle culture and expected to develop grit or resilience, they may be skeptical of social norms that put their well-being at stake, but many aren’t actively challenging the structures. They’re still somewhat traditional about family structures, and according to Lawrence R. Samuel Ph.D., they have very strong family values, but may be less likely to automatically assume an incompetent boss or authority figure is worthy of their respect.

Gen Xers born in the 60s & 70s offer respect based on practicality and self-reliance

People born in the late 60s and 70s tend to shape their respect based on practical action and competency. It’s not surprising given their latchkey upbringing. They were expected to figure out how to do things on their own and think for themselves, so blind loyalty or obedience to authority figures clearly lacking in competence isn’t a priority.

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Their self-worth is rooted in their independence and flexibility, and traditional forms of respect that their boomer peers passed down just don’t feel reaffirming.

They may respect the kinds of traditional manners that show up in everyday life, like making eye contact and addressing someone when they walk in the room, but blind obedience goes against everything they were taught in the solitude of their childhood years.

Millennials from the 80s challenge family hierarchies and focus on reciprocation

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Older generations focus less on how someone treats them in the moment to form their respectful behaviors, and more on the titles or status they hold on paper. That’s how they were raised. But with the challenger mentality of independent Gen Xers in their ears, many millennials are more likely to push back on traditional hierarchical structures, not just with their own respect, but in every aspect of their lives. And, wow, their baby boomer and elder Gen X parents hate it.

They’ve challenged the blind “respect your elders” assumption. They’ve also introduced new kinds of boundaries and protections that ensure they’re not being taken advantage of in the name of loyalty, especially with older generations who’re still operating with a great deal of mental health stigma. Millennials don't carry this same burden, as one psychiatry journal notes. They are comfortable talking about mental health and even asking for help when needed.

While it might feel like a rude overstep to their parents and grandparents, to them, respect goes in both directions. If someone’s not considering or respecting them, they’re not going to put their well-being at risk to find a way to offer it.

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Once everyone in a family (or even workplace or multi-generational community) understands these differences, serious miscommunications and conflict are easier to avoid.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.