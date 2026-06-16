If Your Parents Asked You 9 Questions On A Regular Basis, You're Likely A High-Functioning Adult Now

Most people remember certain phrases their parents repeated endlessly while they were growing up because those phrases usually carried lessons.

Good questions teach children how to think, encourage responsibility, build self-awareness, and strengthen problem-solving skills. And while no single parenting strategy guarantees success, many highly functional adults grew up hearing certain questions repeatedly from parents who encouraged independence, empathy, reflection, self-awareness, and accountability.

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Parents who regularly ask their kids 9 specific questions usually raise high-functioning adults

1. "What do you think you should do?"

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Many parents immediately jump into problem-solving mode, providing answers and telling their children exactly what to do. This question takes a different approach. Instead of solving the problem, it encourages children to think through the situation themselves. At first, that can feel frustrating. Children often want answers. But over time, it teaches decision-making.

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Highly functional adults tend to trust their ability to navigate challenges because they have spent years practicing independent thinking. Not because someone always solved problems for them.

Trial and error teaches kids that mistakes are data points as opposed to permanent failures. Also, when children make their own choices, they more readily accept the consequences and take ownership of their actions.

2. "What did you learn from that?"

Nobody enjoys making mistakes, especially children. Mistakes can feel embarrassing or unfair, but parents who regularly ask this question help shift the focus away from failure and toward growth.

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Highly functional adults view mistakes as information rather than evidence that they are incapable. That mindset allows them to recover from setbacks faster than people who see every failure as a personal catastrophe. By reframing mistakes as necessary learning opportunities, children replace feelings of failure with problem-solving and persistence, leading to better academic outcomes and mental well-being.

3. "How do you think the other person felt?"

Empathy rarely develops by accident. It usually requires practice. Parents who consistently ask this question encourage their children to look beyond their own perspective.

They learn to consider how actions affect others that relationships involve more than their own wants and frustrations. As adults, those skills translate into stronger, healthier relationships and better communication.

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Developing empathy directly enhances emotional intelligence, reduces interpersonal friction and prejudice, and fosters stronger social functioning, ultimately building more resilient and effective relationships.

4. "What's your plan?"

This simple question teaches responsibility. Children who hear it regularly learn that goals rarely achieve themselves. Good intentions aren't enough. At some point, action is required.

Highly functional adults tend to think in terms of plans rather than wishes because they learned early that preparation increases the odds of success. Planning and goal-setting are foundational for building resilience and proactive coping. They transform overwhelming challenges into manageable steps that provide a sense of agency during crises and anchor your long-term mental well-being.

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5. "Did you keep your word?"

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Trust is built through consistency. Parents who ask this question regularly teach a lesson much bigger than the immediate situation. They teach their children that the promises they make to others matter.

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As adults, these children understand that their reputation is largely shaped by whether people can depend on them. That awareness influences how they handle responsibilities throughout life.

While integrity proves what you stand for, reliability proves when you can be counted on. Consistently following through with your commitments and meeting expectations reassures others that you are steady and dependable.

6. "Is there another way to look at this?"

The ability to stand back and see another perspective is one of life's most valuable skills. When children become upset or disappointed, their view of a situation can feel absolute. Parents who encouraged alternative perspectives helped build cognitive flexibility. They taught children to consider other explanations and possibilities.

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As adults, this usually leads to better decision-making and fewer unnecessary conflicts. Not every situation is as simple as it first appears. Being flexible and able to consider other perspectives are foundational skills for effective problem-solving, conflict resolution, connection, and innovation, as integrating multiple viewpoints prevents cognitive blind spots and promotes adaptive thinking.

7. "What can you control right now?"

Life contains a remarkable number of things that cannot be controlled. Other people. The economy. Bad weather. Unexpected setbacks. When parents ask this question, it helps children focus their energy where it could actually make a difference.

Later in life, they tend to spend less time obsessing over uncontrollable circumstances and more time taking productive action. That shift alone can dramatically reduce stress. Research shows that when stressed, people with a greater sense of self-control actively work to solve their problems, whereas those who stay stuck on the aspects of the issue they cannot control turn to harmful coping mechanisms such as denial and avoidance, which prevent them from functioning as well as they otherwise might.

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8. "Do you need help, or do you need support?"

At first glance, these sound like the same thing. They are not. Help usually involves solving a problem, while support involves encouragement while someone solves it themselves.

Parents who understand the difference teach their children an important lesson about independence. High-functioning adults usually know how to seek assistance without immediately handing responsibility to someone else. They understand that asking for support is not a weakness.

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Effective parents balance help with support. When their children master this balance themselves, they move from dependency to sustainable competence and independence.

9. "Are you proud of how you handled that?"

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This question shifts attention inward. Instead of focusing on grades, trophies, praise, or external approval, it encourages self-evaluation. Children learn to assess their own behavior and character. As adults, they eventually realize that external validation comes and goes. What lasts much longer is the ability to look at your choices and your actions and genuinely feel proud of the person you're becoming. That kind of self-respect tends to guide people long after childhood ends.

Developing self-respect grounded in your personal values, rather than external validation, requires an active shift from external motivators like praise and status to internal motivators rooted in autonomy.

MeShanda Deason is a writer with a BFA in Creative Writing from Stephen F. Austin State University and a minor in Business Communication and Literature who covers storytelling, culture, identity, and human connection across editorial, journalism, and marketing spaces.