Hotel Canceled The Rooms A Bride Reserved For Her Destination Wedding With Two Days Notice — So Her Dad Contacted The CEO

Wedding planning is inherently stressful. But when a wedding vendor pulls out at the last minute, that stress jumps up a notch (or ten).

One bride learned this the hard way when the hotel she booked for her destination wedding canceled their room block just days before the event. Luckily, her dad took matters into his own hands to solve the problem.

The father of the bride contacted the CEO of the hotel chain to see why his daughter’s wedding booking had been canceled.

Content creator Emily Campeas posted a video on TikTok that has been viewed almost 30 million times. "POV," she wrote, "Marriott canceled the room block two days before my 300 person destination wedding, so now my dad (a lifetime Titanium Elite Marriott customer) is emailing the CEO.”

Her dad could be seen sitting in a recliner with a blanket, typing out a message on his phone with an expression on his face that quite simply said “don’t mess with me.”

“You good????” she captioned the video, tagging both Marriott Hotels and Marriott Bonvoy.

Commenters were absolutely gleeful over Campeas’ dad’s actions.

“I love when Karen powers are used righteously,” one person wrote. “He is THE father of the bride,” added another commenter.

“He’s not emailing the CEO of Marriott. He’s emailing Anthony — a friend of the family,” a third user pointed out.

As for the actual issue at hand, Campeas left a comment of her own on the video. “Howdy y’all!!!” she wrote. “Marriott is in the process of making this right thanks [to] all of you. As soon as I have an update you will all be the first to know.”

Fortunately, Campeas did soon have an update to share.

Just one day after she posted her original video, Campeas shared an update from her heroic father.

“Hey, everyone,” he said. “Dave here, Emily’s dad. Thanks to the power of social media, the Marriott came through both nationally and locally, and we got our wedding party situated at a different hotel with their help.”

“We could not have done it without everybody from TikTok," he continued, "so thank you all so much. And if you ever need a dad to stand up for you, let me know.”

TikTokers were equally delighted with Campeas’ dad’s, now identified as Dave, update. “‘If you ever need a dad to stand up for you’ has me in tears,” one user admitted. “Emily’s dad? No. He’s OUR dad now,” another commenter wrote.

Campeas’ story mostly checked out.

Commenters did their research, because the CEO of Marriott is in fact named Anthony — Anthony Capuano. His email is not easily available online, so it’s unclear if Dave actually sent a message to him directly. You can hold Marriott Bonvoy Titanium Elite Status, but the website doesn’t list having direct contact with the CEO as one of the perks that comes with it.

Dave probably did send a message to someone, and with the help of a lot of indignant TikTokers, he and his daughter were able to rectify the situation with Marriott. Regardless of how it happened, one thing is certain — Dave is now a dad to the masses.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.