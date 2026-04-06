Many middle-class parents do their best to give their kids what they see as the ideal life. Never wanting their kids to lack anything, it's easy to get caught up in social media buzz. However, while their intentions may be pure, buying some particular things simply isn't worth it.

It's understandable that middle-class parents spend so much on their kids. Wanting to break generational trauma, they over-give in hopes that their child will be happier and more successful than they were. Yet, while their worry is understandable, according to affiliate marketer Michaela Morgan, these things are simply never worth it.

Middle-class parents often waste all their money on these 10 things, but think they're doing great

1. Buying expensive phones and gadgets

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Parents often want to give their kids the best that they can afford. Whether it's a new iPhone or video game gadget, spoiling them every so often isn't exactly bad. However, always buying expensive gadgets can unintentionally teach wasteful spending habits.

As parents, it's up to you to teach your child how to budget and be financially responsible. As Assistant Professor Max Alberhasky, Ph.D., said, "Strong financial habits, including saving money and investing, are private behaviors that your children may never observe unless you deliberately convey them."

So, while treating them every so often is fine, be sure to do so sparingly. Not only will your wallet thank you, but teaching your children these valuable lessons will come in handy as well.

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2. Buying expensive cars

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It's tempting for anyone to buy the most expensive car they can afford. Viewing it as a long-term investment, they may not think much of the monthly costs at first. However, while it may not come back to bite parents now, it absolutely can later.

In a world full of materialistic people, everyone feels pressured to have the best in life. However, living above one's means is a recipe for disaster. From accidents happening to a partner losing their job, it's always important to be cost-conscious when purchasing a car. Thinking ahead, parents need to ask themselves, "Can we still afford this if my partner were to lose their job?"

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3. Using credit cards to pay for family vacations

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One of the most magical moments in a child's core memory is going on vacation. From Disney vacations to cruise holidays, every parent wants to make their child's childhood memorable. Even so, middle-class families waste money when they fund their trip by using only credit cards.

While it's tempting, large purchases such as trips shouldn't be made solely with one's credit card. Especially if it'll take a while to pay off, it's better to use a debit card. As Chase Bank said, "Credit scoring companies like borrowers to keep their credit balances below 30 percent of their total available credit."

So, if parents can't pay it down to under 30%, they should think twice before taking a vacation.

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4. Throwing lavish birthday parties every year

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Every person deserves a nice party or two in their lifetime. Whether it's their sweet sixteen or wanting to go all out for their partner's birthday, a lavish party here or there is a great way to celebrate and make memories. However, something middle-class parents do that's a waste of money is to continuously throw lavish parties.

Whether it's a first birthday party their kid won't remember or a trip overseas, always throwing lavish birthday parties is a huge waste of money. Especially if their kid is too young to remember, it's often better to wait until they're 15 or 16 to go all out. Not only does it make it more memorable, but it saves a ton of money in the long run.

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5. Buying name-brand clothing for kids

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There's nothing wrong with buying a child name-brand shoes every once in a while. Even if their kid can go without it, every person deserves something nice in their life at times. That being said, there's a huge difference between buying a few name-brand shoes versus having a closet full of them. As it stands, price doesn't always mean better durability.

Not only is it a huge waste of money, but it's also not always of better quality. Forbes interviewed Alex Robinson, CEO of Hubbub, as he explained, "There isn't a correlation between price and durability,' explained Robinson, adding that another interesting finding had been consumer attitudes to clothing prices: 'Consumer polling showed not only do people believe that more expensive clothes are better quality, but that they are more likely to look after more expensive clothes."

So, while parents may be thinking, "This at least will last longer," think again. As much as they yearn to give their kids the best, sometimes the best isn't always name-brand, and that's more than okay.

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6. Making purchases on impulse because something is on sale

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Everyone's been in this situation before. They're browsing through the aisle when they come across something for sale. Feeling conflicted, they find themselves impulse buying. Justifying it as 'saving money,' parents come to regret it later as they end up disregarding it anyway.

Many parents who impulsively spend usually do so because they grew up in survival mode. However, while their upbringings can absolutely influence their actions now, this doesn't mean it should remain that way forever. When push comes to shove, learning to snap out of this mindset is the number one way to become more financially stable and conscious.

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7. Spending money on too many small treats

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There's nothing wrong with buying yourself a treat every so often. While people rave about the importance of saving money, if coffee from Starbucks every Friday gets you through the week, then by all means, go for it. However, as many parents know, small treats can accumulate over time.

For instance, according to an article in The New York Times, one 34-year-old woman in San Diego with a $50,000 annual salary claimed she spends around $200 to $300 a week on DoorDash. Another man said that he and his husband spend around $700 a week on DoorDash because it saves them time.

So, while getting a treat is great, always budget accordingly; otherwise, it's all too easy to overspend.

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8. Keeping unused subscriptions

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When people first subscribed to Netflix, it was because they wanted to save money on cable TV. Feeling ripped off, they brought Netflix or Hulu subscriptions because it was cost-conscious. However, as time continued, subscription TV and apps have become all too expensive.

Telling themselves that it's only a few dollars a month, many people bought it because they felt like it'd be put to good use. Yet, as most people know, prices are rising, making it less cost-effective and a greater burden. This is why middle-class parents should avoid paying for unused subscriptions.

While it may feel like a good purchase in the moment, be sure to check in every few months. Parents may find that the Hulu subscription they pay for monthly is hardly being used.

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9. Spending money to keep up with others

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Nowadays, influencers have become one of the most detrimental things to society. While people used to give honest reviews and good advice, influencers are slowly pushing consumers to purchase more and more products they don't really need. From new Korean Skincare that promises glass skin to $30 hair oil, middle-class parents often waste money on keeping up.

There's nothing wrong with buying a few products every month. So long as it's in their budget, spending money on self-care could be a positive thing. According to a study published in 2022, "The beneficial effects of self-care include improved well-being and lower morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs."

That being said, be careful with spending money on keeping up. Not only is it a fruitless pursuit, but it rarely ever measures up to the hype.

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10. Purchasing trendy items with no real value or purpose

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Finally, the last thing middle-class parents often waste money on is trendy items with no real value or purpose. Sure, having a Stanley Cup or two isn't anything too problematic. However, when parents spend paycheck after paycheck on every trendy product that comes out, they can end up in hot water.

From not having a proper savings account to not strengthening their financial restraint, always buying into things can create a cycle of wasteful spending for any parent. This is why they should give themselves a week, and if they still want it, purchase those items in their cart. Doing it this way prevents them from overspending on things they don't truly need.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.