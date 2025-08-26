Kids who get away with these 11 things are highly spoiled, even if their parents deny it

Every parent tries their best to raise their child better than their own parents did. From refraining from yelling at their children to teaching them emotional intelligence, the new age of parenting has plenty of pros. However, kids who get away with certain things are highly spoiled, even if their parents deny it.

It's not as if parents go out of their way to raise a spoiled child. Most parents want the best for their children, even if other people don't always see it that way. Yet, permissive parents who refuse to set firm boundaries often end up raising their kids to be spoiled, causing those around them to tread carefully. So, if parents notice their kids exhibit any of these habits, it's time to turn the ship around. Otherwise, their child might grow into a spoiled adult who doesn't understand that the real world won't cater to or care about their needs.

1. Talking back

Children who consistently get away with talking back are often highly spoiled, even if their parents deny it. It’s a new age of parenting in 2025. Not wanting to repeat the same mistakes as the previous generations, the new generation of parents is coming up with a new style of parenting that's a bit controversial.

According to clinical psychologist Mary Ann Little, Ph.D., "The underlying principles of gentle parenting (referred to here as GP) encourage a relationship with your child based on connection and communication as opposed to rules and expectations."

Now, from the outside, this sounds ideal. But many parents mistakenly perceive permissive parenting as gentle parenting, which can lead to children engaging in undesirable behaviors, such as talking back. It may sound harsh, but good parenting involves consequences. Whether that's natural consequences or correlational consequences, refusing to punish kids because you don't want to upset them is the quickest way to spoil and turn a kid rotten.

2. Never saying ‘please’ or ‘thank you’

It sounds like common sense, but kids who get away with never saying 'please' or 'thank you' are highly spoiled, even if their parents deny it. Sorry, parents, but if you're not teaching your child how to say 'please' or 'thank you,' don't be shocked if they turn out to be highly spoiled.

Basic manners and humility should be among the many things parents instill in their children. However, with the rise of overconsumption and social media, many kids prioritize the type of sneakers they wear over being kind to those around them. And parents only wanting the best for their kids, feed into their desires, causing kids to take things for granted.

3. Talking down to their siblings

It's unfortunate, but there have been one too many horror stories of kids mistreating their siblings. Whether it's embarrassing their siblings in front of others or mocking them for their weight, kids who get away with talking down to their siblings are highly spoiled, even if their parents deny it.

Parents swear that they don't play favorites, but when they allow this behavior to go unpunished, they create spoiled kids who don't understand that there are consequences to their actions. To deny them is to stunt their growth and not teach them an age-appropriate sense of responsibility, said family therapist Michael Ungar, Ph.D.

So, if a parent sees this behavior, clock it immediately. Don't allow kids to say whatever they want to their siblings and be disrespectful. Without knowing it, they're teaching kids that treating others with disrespect is okay, leading to them engaging in spoiled and bratty behavior.

4. Refusing to do chores

No child wants to do chores. If they had it their way, they'd stay up all night gaming rather than washing the dishes. However, like anything in life, there are things people must do, regardless of how they feel about them. Yet, kids who get away with refusing to do chores are highly spoiled, even if their parents deny it.

Sorry, but chores are a basic adult thing that everyone should know how to do. Even if it's annoying, refusing to do those chores isn't an option in the real world. Especially if their child eventually gets married, their partner won't allow their lazy behavior to continue.

So, even if it's tough to hear, make sure those kids are doing chores. No matter how much they scream or whine about it, stunting your child by letting them do whatever they want versus what they need isn't preparing them for the real world.

5. Interrupting people mid-conversation

Whether it's at work or with their partner, there are times when any adult may accidentally cut someone off unintentionally. However, there are rules of basic etiquette that are expected, which is why kids who get away with interrupting people mid-conversation are highly spoiled, even if their parents deny it.

It's one thing to do it accidentally. But if a child sees their parent talking to someone and yells at them from across the room, that isn't just rude behavior, it's spoiled behavior. And while parents might not mind their child's bad behavior, the same can't be said for those around them.

According to Senior Fellow at the Greater Good Science Center and author Christine Carter, "Interruption drains our energy and dampens our performance. The stress, inefficiency, inaccuracy, and time pressure that interruptions create are the very opposite of being in the sweet spot."

So, be sure to teach kids about social etiquette; otherwise, they might inadvertently offend those around them.

6. Disrespecting faculty

Kids who get away with disrespecting faculty members are highly spoiled, even if their parents deny it. In no world is it ever okay to disrespect a teacher, therapist, or principal because one is upset. Even if their teacher is being unfair, parents should teach their kids conflict resolution skills and how to manage their emotions.

Unfortunately, parents who spoil their kids are too concerned about catering to their kids wants, causing their kids to act out when they don't get what they want. And while it might not seem like a huge deal now, be careful. There's only so much faculty members can tolerate until little problems blow into bigger ones.

Even if it's annoying, teach kids to listen to their teachers within reason. As much as it may not be fun for them, their future bosses aren't going to tolerate their childish behavior.

7. Blaming others for everything

Nobody likes to take accountability and say, "I'm sorry." But in life, there's always going to be a moment in which we're expected to push our pride to the side and apologize. That being said, kids who get away with these things are highly spoiled, even if their parents deny it.

There's nothing wrong with struggling to apologize. According to clinical psychologist Daniel S. Lobel, Ph.D., "Some people find it painful to apologize because they have a weak sense of self and need to protect their self-image."

Even so, when a kid pushes another kid off the slide and finds a way to blame them, it might be a sign that parents should check their children. While it might be an uncomfortable and tantrum-filled conversation, in the end, raising a child is all about making them competent adults. This means that if they can't even say, "I'm sorry," then expect their child to grow into a spoiled adult who struggles to maintain a good friendship or relationship.

8. Having unlimited screen time

Everywhere parents turn, there's a scary article warning them that if their kids so much as glance at a phone, they might become overly dependent on technology. And while that concern is certainly valid, there's nothing wrong with exposing children to technology.

That being said, a child who is allowed unlimited screen time is likely to be highly spoiled, even if their parents deny it. Hate to say it, but there's no excuse for unlimited screen time. Like anything in life, there's a time and a place for kids to use their phones.

9. Ignoring curfew

Kids who get away with ignoring curfew are highly spoiled, even if their parents deny it. Now, on the weekends, it's okay for kids to stay up late. However, allowing kids to go to sleep whenever they want and not enforcing a curfew is dangerous for several reasons.

According to the National Institute of Health, kids who don't get enough sleep have more mental health and behavioral challenges. But more than that, kids need guidance, and they need to know that they can't do whatever they want all the time. So, as much as it may annoy them, consistently enforce rules such as going to sleep at a proper time.

While it might take getting used to, teaching kids discipline is much better than allowing their poor sleeping habits to impact them as they grow older.

10. Refusing to follow the rules

Whether it's at an amusement park or a restaurant, there are rules to follow. And while most parents are more than willing to follow those rules, some let their children do whatever they want. From running around the store to talking back to staff members, kids who get away with refusing to follow the rules are highly spoiled, even if their parents deny it.

It isn't just annoying, it's disrespectful to allow kids to do whatever they want. Like everyone else, kids don't get a special pass on not touching a special artifact just because they're kids. Whether parents like it or not, teaching kids how to behave in public and respect the rules of their surroundings is crucial. Otherwise, they might wind up in serious trouble as adults.

11. Skipping their homework

Finally, kids who get away with skipping homework are highly spoiled, even if their parents deny it. Sorry, but skipping homework is a huge no-go. As a parent, it's your responsibility to review your child's homework and ensure they complete it on time. Even if it's a hassle, in the real world, kids can't turn their college essays in just because they forgot.

Unless they want to fail miserably, kids are expected to follow the teacher's rules and complete any assigned task, even if they don't really want to. Not only does this instill discipline in them, but it also teaches them that life isn't always going to be fun or pleasant, and that sometimes, doing what you need to do rather than what you want is the most important thing to do.

As clinical psychologist Allison Kahner, Psy.D. said, "The key to happiness is this: The fulfillment of our needs, not our wants, is what makes us happy."

So, even if it's a pain now, it is much better to do homework and pass their class than fail and need to retake it for something small.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.