Some parents find their children's bold declarations and dramatic outbursts endearing or even funny. However, for many who witness these actions, it can make them believe that the parents who allow their children to do this have a lack of discipline in their homes and let their children do whatever they want. These entitled children learn through experience that whatever they want or say will be done, if not, then they will weaponize their emotions to get their parents to bow down to them.

Outside of the family sphere, people view these behaviors through the lens of a negative home life, where children are in charge of their parents rather than the other way around. A parent of an entitled child needs to set strict boundaries and lay down the law in their own home. The tantrums and phrases aren't cute but are the results of terrible parenting.

Here are 11 things entitled kids say that their parents think are cute but everyone else finds annoying

1. 'My mommy says I don't have to do that'

Entitled children will inform other adults that they don't have to do what they say because their parents have instructed them otherwise. Parents set the example for how their children behave in their homes. When children head off into the world, they bring what they are taught to these public places like schools.

In these particular settings, children might try to embellish or even intimidate their teachers by using their parents as ammunition. Permissive or overprotective parenting has been linked to higher levels of academic entitlement. Students expect special treatment or grades regardless of effort, which can increase stress and poorer mental health outcomes. The reason why people find this behavior annoying is that it directly shows the disconnect that the parent is teaching to their child.

2. 'That's mine!'

When you pick up after your child and are met with a tantrum of them yelling about how you shouldn't touch their stuff, it might seem funny to some, but to others, it shows that your child lacks decorum. As a parent, you're trying to teach them to clean up after themselves, but instead, they want to make things more difficult by claiming ownership over the item. These types of entitled children frequently experience weak problem-solving skills and a poor work ethic when they are older.

It's important to instill emotional skills at an early age, like empathy and responsibility. A child excuses their poor behavior by claiming ownership over something, which makes them not only look entitled but also selfish. Children often mimic behaviors they see in the home, and while it can be hard to pinpoint exactly where it came from, if you look hard enough, you will find who they are attempting to act like.

3. 'Ew, I don't eat that'

Children who are entitled will often protest over foods that they dislike, such as vegetables. They give their parents a hard time in public spaces over eating and throw tantrums if their parents force them. Pressure-based feeding strategies such as force, threats, or bribes can worsen pick-eating behaviors and create emotional difficulties in children.

Of course, there are more unique ways to get even the pickiest of eaters to eat their vegetables. Some parents find this cute, but outsiders recognize it as a minor grievance that can escalate into bigger problems. Everyone dislikes certain foods, but there's a difference between politely declining something and theatrically shaming it.

4. 'Why don't you have a pool like we do?'

Kids have zero filters when it comes to telling adults the truth. It's not really their fault, either, since they are so young and still learning how the world works. They will often say things that might seem insensitive but actually come from natural curiosity.

Things like wondering why certain family members are not as well off as they may be seen as abrasive, but this is a failure on the part of the parents for not teaching them about how others don't live the same way as they do. For instance, children who grow up with pools in their backyards might wonder why they have to play outside without one.

5. 'I always get my way at home'

Many parents will try to right the wrongs from their childhoods and give their children all of the things that they never had in their youth. While this may be commendable, it won't break generational curses but instead start new ones. Parents who overindulge their children can cause more problems, such as stress in their children.

This idea that your child should be bought with presents leaves little room for any emotional connection that the two of you need to share. In this sense, you will buy their affections, but they won't learn to appreciate it because they were never taught emotional lessons like empathy and gratitude. This results in them claiming proudly that they get away with everything at home with little to no pushback.

6. 'I want it now!'

Giving in to a spoiled child's demands will cause them to lose respect for you almost immediately. Children have learned that their tantrums and outbursts get them attention, so they repeat these phrases expecting instant results. What seems cute at home can quickly come across as rude or spoiled in public.

Parents sometimes excuse these behaviors as a phase but outside the family these entitled statements can be downright annoying. The entitlement makes interactions tiring for others, who may see kids as demanding or disrespectful rather than charming. It's important to teach children how to express their emotions in healthier ways.

7. 'I don't have to say please'

Entitled children will rarely say terms like 'please' and 'thank you' because they were raised in a home that didn't require them to. While some may laugh off as they proudly declare that they will never say it, eventually, as they age, it comes off as more rude than cute. This is why coaching your children through their outbursts in public can teach them to learn restraint and improve their manners.

What parents often overlook is that teaching kids respect and kindness through simple manners helps them develop better social skills. When they begin to interact with other children or even adults around them, what they say or don't say will reflect poorly on the parents who raised them. Everything is taught within the home, and if this is the way that they're behaving, then the parents must be just as bad behind closed doors.

8. 'You have to play what I want'

Parents may chuckle when their kids demand things loudly or interrupt conversations because they think it's cute. Unfortunately, this behavior can make the child seem spoiled or disrespectful to others. As an adult, it can be infuriating when you want to play with your little nephew's car collection, but he demands you do arts and crafts instead.

Small things like this can spiral into larger problems later on if they are not addressed. To onlookers, this can signal an unhealthy attitude that focuses more on getting what they want rather than appreciating what they have. However, you have to remind yourself that they are children and it's not as serious as you are making it out to be.

9. 'I don't have to share'

Children who are bratty will often use this line when they don't want to be forced to share their own toys with others. While children do understand sharing norms, they actually don't willingly do it until around the age of eight years old. This is due to developmental factors, but that doesn't mean that you shouldn't actively teach them how to share anyway.

Sharing within their means can benefit them and teach them about humility. Forcing them to do something will get you nowhere, but encouraging them to share when it is necessary can open the door for them to learn creative new ways to include others. Helping kids understand why sharing and cooperation matter can prevent these annoying moments from turning into long-term behavioral problems.

10. 'I don't want to do that, it's boring'

Some parents may believe that stepping back from pushing their children to do things is better than experiencing burnout, but this attitude can cause a sense of entitlement in them when they are older. For example, they may only go to a location that meets their standards instead of simply going for the company of their friends or family. This can make them seem entitled or even snobby.

Parents might let this comment slide, but if they don't play their cards right, their children might become insufferable to others. Parents who snowplow all forms of discomfort from their children stop them from learning how to navigate complex relationships or situations. No one expects kids to love everything, but actively suggesting something is boring without trying it can force entitled children to become entitled adults.

11. 'Why do they get one and not me?'

One of the most common things that parents with entitled children face is the inevitable question as to why people get things but not them. While some parents think it's funny for entitled children to blow out other kids' candles at a birthday party, to the rest of the world, this shows that a child is so spoiled that they can't stand another child being celebrated. They were not taught about the importance of kindness and giving gifts on birthdays.

Instead, they were giving gifts on other people's birthdays as a way of calming them down, and while many parents might excuse this behavior, it can be damaging in the long run. This behavior breeds selfishness, and children who do this will grow up taking advantage of others by using their kindness as leverage. Remember, as a parent, you are teaching your children how to behave. They don't come into this world knowing how to be annoying or entitled. You are just raising them that way.

Sylvia Ojeda is a screenplay writer and journalist who covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest stories.