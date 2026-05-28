If Your Mom Was Very Passive-Aggressive & Critical, These 10 Phrases Will Sound Eerily Familiar

Growing up with a very passive-aggressive and critical mom can make even normal conversations feel stressful.

Instead of saying what she really feels, she may use guilt, sarcasm, blame, or little comments that make you question yourself. Over time, those phrases can teach a kid to walk on eggshells and feel responsible for keeping the peace at home. The hard part is that many of these passive-aggressive phrases may sound like jokes, complaints, or little comments someone says when they're annoyed, but if your mom was very critical, these will probably sound way too familiar.

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If your mom was very passive-aggressive and critical, these 10 phrases will sound eerily familiar:

1. 'You're making a big deal out of nothing'

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Passive-aggressive people usually dislike direct confrontation and accountability, which is why they hide behind the facade of vague phrases and humor. They never say what they're feeling out loud, but they hint at it with invalidating, selfish, and hurtful phrases like this one.

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Kids of these parents end up having their emotions consistently invalidated by their parents' dismissive behavior. They end up feeling crazy, like they're to blame for expressing themselves vulnerably, when in reality, it’s the parent who needs to handle emotions better.

2. 'Here we go again'

If you grew up with this kind of mother, you can imagine scenarios where you might hear a phrase like this. She's rolling her eyes, you feel guilty for simply expressing your emotions, and end up embarrassed that you said anything at all. Despite being present, this is still a form of emotional neglect.

Kids consistently have their emotions invalidated, usually in favor of their parents' comfort and convenience. Not only do their needs go unmet, but they often become adults unsure how to verbalize or share their emotions with anyone.

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3. 'I told you I'm fine'

Fueled by underlying hostility and anger, passive-aggressive people and parents often use phrases like "I told you I'm fine," even when it's clear they're not. They insist everything is fine, even when they're acting obviously hurt and distant from their kids at home.

Their kids still feel their hostility, but it's rarely acknowledged, shared, or resolved directly, leaving them chronically anxious and unsettled in their own home.

4. 'You made me do this'

Blame-shifting can look uniquely different depending on the parent and household, but it often stems from phrases like this. "You made me do this" only comes from a passive-aggressive parent who can't take accountability for their own mistakes. A truly secure, mature parent would never blame their own child for something they did.

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However, their need to blame comes from unresolved pain. Whether it's regrets about becoming a parent or a lack of freedom they haven't coped with, passive-aggressive mothers cope with their internal anger and choices by blaming the easiest targets.

5. 'You don't deserve my attention'

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Instead of being honest about what they need and how they're feeling, passive-aggressive mothers create and uphold misleading narratives at home. They paint their kids out as the problem and use phrases like "you don't deserve my attention" to make them feel responsible for not getting what they deserve from their parents.

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Even saying nothing at all and practicing the silent treatment are typical ways passive-aggressive parents harm their family relationships. They weaponize things like support and communication as punishment when they don't get their way, even though kids should be able to expect those things unconditionally from their parents in healthy homes.

6. 'You did it, not me'

This phrase makes a child feel guilty for things that weren't really their fault, which can teach them to take blame just to keep the peace. Passive-aggressive parents are master blame-shifters. Even with their own kids at home, these kinds of mothers always make their kids feel guilty and ashamed, especially when they're not actively prioritizing their needs.

From making their kids feel humiliated in social settings with secrets and embarrassing stories to blaming them for things they played no role in, if your mom was incredibly critical and cruel, you're used to phrases like "you did it, not me."

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7. 'You're just a kid'

Passive-aggressive mothers swap between infantilizing their kids to make them easier to take advantage of and parentifying them when it works in their favor. They spend a lot of energy using phrases like "you're just a kid" to justify ignoring your asks and needs, only to, the very next day, blame you for not being able to read their mind or manage an adult workload of responsibilities.

They sabotage your success subtly, because it both makes them feel better about themselves and gives them something to manipulate you with.

8. 'You make me crazy'

This phrase makes a child feel responsible for their mom’s anger, even though adults are supposed to manage their own emotions. In emotionally insecure, unstable families, anger is often used as a family weapon. The angriest person wins, whether that means being the most dominant, loud person, or finding ways to hide subtle cruelty in passive-aggressiveness.

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That's why kids of passive-aggressive parents are often more insecure and less self-accountable as they get older, because they've spent way too much time and energy decoding their parents' anger. They've been hurt by their parents' behaviors, only to be blamed with phrases like "you make me crazy."

9. 'I guess so'

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When they don't want to do something or feel frustrated by someone else, passive-aggressive people rarely speak directly. Instead of offering the kindness of speaking their needs directly, they hide everything with passive-aggressiveness to avoid the discomfort of being seen and having a mature conversation. This phrase forces a child to guess what their mom really means, rather than trusting that she'll say what she feels directly.

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They don't know how to say what they're feeling, so instead they say things like "I guess so" or "I'm used to it" as clues for others to decode. Unsurprisingly, when their kids aren't sure of how to respond or can't read her mind, she's even more distant and angry.

They pretend they're fine over and over again until they have enough evidence of hurt to formulate a victim mentality. Either way, their kids almost always take the blame.

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10. 'Must be nice'

Despite being adults, passive-aggressive mothers often operate from an emotionally immature place. They refuse to take accountability for their own actions and struggles and instead divert the blame onto their kids to find peace.

Whether it's coping with her own life regrets or guilting her children for spending time away from home, you'll always hear "must be nice" from a passive-aggressive mother. This phrase uses guilt to make a child feel bad for having fun or doing something their mom secretly resents.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.