Groom Is Furious His Sister Won't Attend His Clothes-Free Wedding At A Naturist Resort

A woman caused a divide within her family after she declined the invitation to her brother’s wedding.

However, she had a good reason.

According to the invitation, there was a strict dress code for the event. That dress code was — no clothes.

The woman’s brother is furious that she refuses to attend his ‘naturist’ wedding, where all guests are required to be nude.

Sharing her bizarre family drama to the subreddit r/TrueOffMyChest, the woman revealed that she normally has no issue with how people choose to live their lives as long as they’re not hurting anyone else.

“Whatever consenting adults do in their private lives is none of my concern,” she wrote. “This extends to my brother and his fiancée being naturists.”

A naturist is a person who finds a connection to nature, health, and wellness by experiencing much of life nude. This is different than a nudist, which has a more sexual connotation. Naturists embrace the lifestyle for the mental and physical health benefits that come with a level of comfort in the human body in its natural state that many people don't embrace.

While she does not mind that they are naturists, she does have an issue with one of their wedding requirements.

They are choosing to get married at a naturist resort where every guest in attendance will be required to attend in the buff.

Alexander Shunevich | Shutterstock

“I'm not comfortable being nude in front of a large crowd of strangers. Either at the wedding or in the resort period,” the woman wrote.

“I was asked to be a bridesmaid even though I don't know my brother's fiancée well enough to be friends … I am definitely not comfortable walking up the aisle arm in arm with a groomsman I've never met when we're both nude.”

However, her brother’s fiancée does not understand why her future sister-in-law is uncomfortable.

“My brother's fiancée said if she looked like me, she would go nude all the time, but it's not about that,” she wrote.

“I'm not saying being a naturist is wrong. I'm not saying they should not get married at the naturist resort. I'm just uncomfortable with attending the wedding if I'm required to be nude for it.”

The woman wasn't the only one who felt this way; other family members expressed their discomfort as well.

“My parents are no longer with us, so I can't ask them for advice,” she added. “I'm just wanting to get off my chest how I feel about my brother not understanding my discomfort with this.”

Most people agreed that they also would not attend a wedding if they had to be naked.

“If they don’t understand they are being completely unreasonable, then they are completely deluded & I am seriously concerned with their ability to function in the world as normal human beings. How could they not know that this would be a dealbreaker for most people to come to their wedding?” one Redditor commented.

“I’m a nudist, and you are 100% not wrong here. Your brother is really trying to jam his lifestyle down your throat,” another user shared.

“You do not expect to hold a wedding with all your friends and family and do it with your balls hanging out. What is up with people?” another user wrote.

Others pointed out the fact that there would likely be a wedding photographer, and guests were within their rights not only to not want to be naked around others but not to want to be photographed with no clothes on.

While everyone is entitled to their own lifestyle choices, you cannot force others to follow the same lifestyle — even on your wedding day.

You can dictate where the ceremony is, what the menu will consist of, and what kind of drinks will be served, but you cannot dictate what your guests choose to wear (or not wear) unless they plan on showing up in a wedding dress, of course.

Even though the bride and groom are ultimately the ones who call the shots at the end of the day, it is important for them to consider how some of their choices may influence their guests’ decisions on whether to accept the invitation or not.

As The American Wedding Blog noted, there's absolutely nothing wrong with a naturist wedding, but you need to be prepared for pushback from guests, including some simply refusing to attend.

The woman is certainly within her rights not to want to see her brother naked or to be naked in front of them, but perhaps there is compromise for this family. What if the future bride and groom allowed guests the option to dress?

This sister certainly seems open-minded. Perhaps if she had the option to wear a dress for her own comfort, she'd be more inclined to attend.

